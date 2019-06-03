Akamai: Benefiting From Cloud Security Demand And Improving Operating Margins

Valuation is attractive as forward PE is below its historical average.

Akamai (AKAM) reported robust 1Q results and guided inline for FY2019. 1Q19 revenue of $706.5M beat estimates by 1% while non-GAAP EPS of $1.10 handily beat street’s $1.02. A 5.7% topline growth rate is quite solid but Akamai is more of a margin expansion story with net income growing 25.6% yoy in 1Q on better operating margin which came in at 29.7%, ~130bps ahead of consensus. Strong and new offerings in cloud security will help drive future growth.

1Q results in detail

While topline grew 5.7%, a product view breakdown shows that it's driven strongly by cloud security solutions (~27% of total revenue) which grew 27%/29% yoy on a reported/adjusted basis. In particular, it was mainly due to the success of Bot Manager which is likely the best selling product with ~400 customers on contract.

Traffic gains in 1Q was strong for video, gaming, and software downloads and that helped drive Media and Carrier Division by 5%/7% yoy on a reported/adjusted basis.

The year-over-year growth rate seems to be slowing but the 2-year stack shows re-acceleration as odd years tend to be softer

Improving gross margins

Operating expenses were better than expected

Opex-to-sales ratio fell to 37% , down about 3.8% yoy. Cost reduction was broad based though mostly helped by lower headcount which benefited G&A expenses (13.6% of revenue in 1Q down from 16.6% in 1Q18.)

R&D expense to sales ratio also fell ~50bps.

Overall, operating margin was 29.7%, up 150bps qoq and 470bps yoy. This is the 6th consecutive quarter of operating margin improvement.

Zero trust market

With the newly announced Enterprise Defender, a cloud based solution that enables secure access and protection without need of additional hardware, Akamai has entered the "zero trust" market which potentially could be a huge market on top of its existing security software suites.

Traffic gains as vendor go direct

Following the trend of Disney+ going direct to consumers, Apple TV, and other internet video streaming services could catch on, benefiting OTT growth and helping drive top-line growth for Akamai.

US business weakness

On the earnings call, management has mentioned weakness in the US business which is partially attributable to the softness shown by US retailers. We saw US revenue falling 1% yoy compared with a 24% yoy growth in international business on an adjusted basis. Additionally, tough comps last year was also due to Olympics and that Nominum had a good 1Q18.

Here's what the CEO said:

And the U.S. retail market in particular is under an enormous amount of pressure. So are a couple of additional bankruptcies this year in the U.S. retail market. And what I would say about that is we haven't seen anything dramatically change in terms of the level of pricing compression. So it's relatively consistent in what we factored into our guy going forward... The another thing in keep in mind to is that in the U.S. that's where we have our biggest for challenge when the Web business, where our U.S. retailers are. So we've seen, you know, some, some continued pressure in that area. So that's, those are really the things that kept our U.S. growth down.

Guidance inline

Management guided $2,820-2,860mn in revenues for FY19E which reflects 4.6% yoy growth at the midpoint. Non-GAAP EPS is guided to grow to $4.05-4.20 which is roughly 82% yoy growth. Non-GAAP operating margin to hold steady ~28%.

Valuation: Attractive

On a forward P/E basis, Akamai is trading ~18x which is around 1 S.D. below its 5-year mean of ~21x.

I believe cloud security solutions offered by Akamai are growing at a strong pace of about 30% yoy and would be the main focus and source of revenue in the coming years. 5G adoption will bring about even more traffic and would benefit the demand for network security.

The company is disciplined in cost, and as we have seen, operating margin has been improving for 6 straight quarters. In 1Q, revenue only grew <6%, but non-GAAP EPS increased ~26% yoy. That's margin expansion story investors are paying for.

Using high-end FY2019E non-GAAP EPS of $4.20 and applying 20x P/E, we get a price target of $84, or 11% upside from current levels.

Risks

Fiercer competition from rivals such as Amazon, ISPs, and other CDNs.

Its cloud security solutions do not gain widespread adoption.

Streamlining/cost reduction could prove harmful to revenue growth in the long run.

Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis do not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.