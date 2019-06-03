Wirecard AG: The Sins Of The Past

Shares of Wirecard AG (OTCPK:WRCDF;OTCPK:WCAGY) took a massive hit on Friday (May 31), putting a (tentative) end to a strong recovery.

Once again the trigger seems to be a news report. This time however it has nothing to do with accounting irregularities in Singapore. Neither - unlike on prior occasions - was it the British Financial Times who broke the news. Germany's Handelsblatt reports that prosecutors from Germany and Austria suspect Wirecard has been the central payment provider for a network of fraudulent options trading websites. At the center of the criminal activity is a online broker by the name of "Option888," which claimed to offer binary options and other financial products. However, apparently there have never been real trades, instead the customers money was siphoned to bank accounts of a Curacao based entity by the name of "Altair Entertainment N.V." and other offshore (letterbox) companies.

Wirecard issued at statement pointing out that it "actively terminated" its relationship with Option888 in 2016, after noticing suspicious transaction patterns. It further emphasized that total revenue from the client relationship over a period of a year did not exceed €40,000 and that Wirecard does no longer provide any acquiring services to binary option service providers.

A cautionary note: As far as the revenue figure is concerned one should be aware that €40,000 in revenue implies a far higher transaction volume. Based on the numbers from Wirecard's 2016 annual report (transaction volume of 61.7 billion; about 1 billion in revenue) it appears to be likely that the transaction volume would have been in the range of €2.4 million (this is only a rough estimate based on the average ratio of revenue to transaction volume; the number could be significantly smaller or bigger). I base my estimate on the 2016 figures as this is the year in which the customer relationship was terminated.

Why Is The Market Too Sensitive?

Still, the market reaction was quite massive for the volume in question. There might be the possibility of victims filing lawsuits against Wirecard. However, it is at least questionable whether scam victims have any valid damages claims against Wirecard. I also doubt that Wirecard will be found guilty of money laundering. As a matter of fact, I do not even believe that there will be an indictment of Wirecard or of its employees in that case.

Furthermore, Wirecard's bank subsidiary is apparently not the only bank that was used by the alleged scammers. Other companies were involved as well, yet Wirecard's stock reacted strongest. It is quite striking that Wirecard shares tend to be hit the hardest whenever there is critical media coverage; often disproportionate to the size of the questionable amounts. So what is the reason that it seems to always hit Wirecard?

As readers of my previous work know I am not someone who believes in a short seller conspiracy or a "Dan McCrum's vendetta" story. In fact I have been critical of Wirecard on several occasions in the past.

I believe that part of the reasons for the markets sensitivity to any negative coverage regarding Wirecard I can be traced to communication mistakes that the company made in the past as well as a general lack of transparency. I explained that matter more detailed in a previous article. While there were already some improvements, there has to be further steps in that direction. This was once again underlined.

Due to its past - among Wirecard's first customers where providers of (notably not ilegal) online gambling and pornography - and probably the sheer number of past scandals (although they regularly turned out to be smaller than expected) the company has become one that is looked at with highest caution. It surely did not help that the company sued the financial times over its reporting despite there being - yet rather small- irregularities indeed. I believe that the losses on Friday have also been amplified by the weak overall market as well as the fact that Wirecard had been rallying for about a month and a half possibly leading to investors securing their gains.

But Could There Be More To Come?

There is no guarantee of course that there may not be more than what Wirecard has so far stated. And yes, the company appears to try to present the case as both insignificant in size and long resolved from its point of view as it has done on several occasions in the past. Especially the fact that Wirecard referred to revenue in its statement rather than transaction volume seems - while by no means a lie or misrepresentation of any sort - like an attempt to further "talk down" the situation. I can understand the reason to do so but I must admit that this is striking me as somewhat of Wirecard's typical behavior.

I must point out that I did not have insight into the prosecutors' case other than from media reports. However based on the information currently available to me I do not believe that further surprises are imminent in connection to that matter.

Conclusion

All in all I believe that the market overreacted given the size of the transactions in question. Under the assumption that there have been no more such transactions (and I do not see a reason to assume the opposite) the potential fallout should be very limited if any. However it has once again been underlined that Wirecard needs to improve its general communication and to become more transparent in order to tackle the market's (over-)sensitivity to any critical media coverage.

I expect the stock to remain rather volatile in the short term. In the long run on the other hand I do not see the matter of the transactions in question having an impact of significant size.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.