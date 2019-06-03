GameStop: Not A Value Trap Anymore

However, its valuation is at absurd levels even for a "value trap". That, and the margin of safety the stock offers, has convinced me to buy shares in the company.

No one in their right mind wants to own the stock right now.

Is there a more doomed company than GameStop (GME) currently? Its cash cow, used game trade-ins, is in serious decline, as games become more digitally accessible. Management's diversification move into retail stores selling phones for AT&T (NYSE:T) failed disastrously. All the buybacks it did at much higher prices have been a waste, as its underlying business continues to decline. Value investors have gotten burned, as a seemingly cheap valuation suckered them into a value trap. It's no surprise while the stock traded as high as $55 a share in 2013, it's now trading at $7.58 a share.

With new management in place, I decided to take a fresh look at the company. What I found is a company so out of favor, its valuation is down to a ludicrously low level even for a declining, yet still profitable, business. It's understandable; investors have been burned badly and probably would rather invest in just about anything else.

If you look at the company's earnings and balance sheet instead of focusing on past mistakes, you'll see a company trading at an unbelievable valuation with plenty of cash to easily pay off all of its debt and even buy back all of its shares outstanding if it decided too.

Valuation

Using the formula for enterprise value from MagicDiligence.com, I've calculated GameStop's earnings yield below.

Total Cash - MAX(0; (Current Liabilities - Current Assets + Cash)) = Excess Cash

$1,624 million - MAX(0; ($1,832 million - $3,128 million + $1,624 million)) = $1.308 billion of excess cash

Enterprise value = Market Cap + Total Debt - Excess Cash

$775 million (market cap) + $349 million (current portion of debt) + $472 million (long term debt) + $55 million (other long-term liabilities) - $1,308 million = $343 million in enterprise value

If you exclude asset impairments ($45 million) and goodwill impairments ($971 million), GameStop, for fiscal 2018, had operating earnings of $313 million. If you divide that by the enterprise value, it gives you a trailing earnings yield of 91%. Anything over a 10% yield usually means a company is cheap quantitatively, but 91% basically assumes the company is going bankrupt or liquidating soon. Even for a declining business, this is an absurd valuation.

Maybe I'd understand if the company was in a tough financial position, but it has $1.3 billion in excess cash and debt of only $821 million. Even with declining earnings, any buyback will be incredibly accretive to earnings per share.

Sales from continuing operations are projected by management to decline 5 to 10% in fiscal 2019. It's a tough year for the video game market as the new consoles for Xbox and PlayStation are scheduled to launch in 2020. Let's assume operating earnings decline by 25% this year; the company would still earn close to 68% in operating earnings of its total enterprise value.

The company hopes to generate an additional $100 million in operating profit improvement through better supply chain efficiencies and by implementing operational improvements. The savings are expected to be realized in fiscal 2020, right when its revenue should be improving with the new console launches.

The trade-in business is declining but still generates profits. It's been reported the new PlayStation won't be a download only machine and the console will be backwards compatible with previous games, so the trade-in and new software businesses will still be around for a while longer.

Source: GameStop Corp. Q4 Earnings Call Slides

GameStop has also been able to generate gross profits from accessories, digital, and collectibles. Accessory sales have benefited from the rise in popularity of games like Fortnite. The collectibles business has also become a significant part of sales. The video game market is huge and each new generation is growing up with it being an important part of their lives. As new technology is developed, gaming will likely continue to grow in popularity.

There is a good chance the future can support at least one specialty video game retail company. Other retailers like Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) have had some success reinventing themselves. It's not impossible to think GameStop could do the same.

In my view, retailers should either have huge broad-based product selections like Target (NYSE:TGT) or be focused on niche segments to survive the disruption from eCommerce. There has been some concerns about inventory write-downs. Here is what management had to say about that.

"I don't think there's markdown risk there for a couple of reasons. One, we continue to adjust to the buy-sell trade pricing model as we see the demand coming in as we see the inventory position. And then, secondly, it is still a healthy margin business for us. So there's plenty of room inside of that for us to move the product that we need to move."

I'm not too worried about it either. With GameStop, investors get to own a cash-rich company trading way below book value with little risk of bankruptcy.

Data by YCharts

The company also has flexibility to quickly expand or contract its retail presence, as its average remaining lease life on its stores are roughly two years. With this flexibility, the company is in great shape to implement a new strategy while still returning cash to shareholders.

Focused on Gamers Again

Management spent the last several years and significant capital on acquiring and growing a new business line of AT&T wireless services dealers. It had 1,289 retail stores before it sold the business for $700 million recently. The move was a terrible strategic decision by management to double down on retail and ignore gaming.

Gaming has been getting more complex. Whether it's virtual reality or the ton of options for different games across different platforms, people just need to talk to someone or a place to test out a game, and that's where GameStop can stay relevant. It's hard to say how the industry will change in the coming years, so I think it's a mistake to just automatically write off GameStop.

The two trends hurting GameStop are the decline of malls and the move toward digital gaming. In the same way malls are changing to survive, GameStop needs to evolve as well. Malls are becoming more about experiences than about buying stuff. GameStop needs to make its retail experience more immersive.

eSports is one area it has started to move into. Recently, the company formed a partnership to establish an 11,000 square foot facility at the Dallas Cowboys stadium. There will be a public gaming arena and a training ground for gaming clinics. It's unclear how the partnership will work, but it's a step in the right direction.

GameStop's main rival in the UK has been doing something similar for several years now. These arenas are places to socialize and compete with your friends. The social aspect fits well with GameStop's retail presence. eSports has really been growing with even ESPN getting involved.

Conclusion

With earnings being reported soon, the stock will remain volatile. There's a new CEO and new executives coming in. Investors have shown little faith in the new CEO so far, and he could mess it up like prior management. But he also has a chance to get GameStop back on track before it's too late. Even if he fails, investors should still come out okay. There's little risk in betting on GameStop reinventing itself. I'll be listening carefully to what the CEO says in his first conference call and may double down if the stock continues to sell off. But, right now, the risk-reward seems favorable to me, and I feel comfortable holding a moderate position in the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.