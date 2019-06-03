May Portfolio Update - Looking Forward Towards Chaos

Going into summer, we're looking at more potential buying opportunities on the market - on all markets.

In this monthly review, I talk about dividend income and buys done during May 2019.

This month's update of the international dividend investor's portfolio

As a value-oriented dividend investor with a very long-term perspective, I believe that investing in a diversified portfolio of dividend stocks and related shares/securities is a better option in the long term than investing in index funds or ETFs. In addition to receiving growth in stock/portfolio value, I also receive annual, quarterly and monthly dividend payments.

In adopting a Dividend Investor's mindset, I've stopped caring about short-term stock movements, and in so doing, I avoid the principle of loss aversion. I consider my investment portfolio a functioning business, and the business's goal is simple - to ensure my financial independence. I'll do this through any means at my disposal.

This month, we continue our diversification and allocation, spreading capital into REITs, income funds, and other stocks, while still buying some smaller positions of high-quality dividend aristocrats. Mostly, however, we're watching the market and looking forward to more periods of volatility, chaos and ensuing undervaluation which likely will result in some excellent buying opportunities.

My prerequisites

I'm a young (33/34-year-old) Swedish dividend investor who holds a large variety of international stocks. I reached financial independence in 2018 when my average monthly dividends for the first time exceeded my average monthly costs/expenses + savings goal. Since then, my average dividend income from my private account has gone on to grow in relation to my average expenses on a monthly basis, where they currently stand at almost 115% of expenses.

I work independently and run my own limited company. These days, I work as a consultant and take contracts at leisure and as I like. Living in Sweden means that my economic requirements may be (very likely are) different from what someone in the US would require to comfortably retire. Due to a government-financed healthcare system and extensive state minimum pensions, many of the concerns and considerations investors in other nations may have don't apply to me.

May 2019 News update

The experience of being a contributor continues to be rewarding. I've established some crucial connections with other contributors and extremely knowledgeable people in several areas where I, simply put, know very little (oil, foreign real estate, etc.). This opportunity to connect with people in these fields is extremely rewarding. If you're one such person and you have such expertise in a specific field and want to connect, let me know!

The big news is, of course, the development in Brexit going on, as well as the ongoing trade conflict between the US and China. We finally have some of the volatility back in the market, driving stocks down hard and providing us with some buying opportunities. Some of these are opportunities I've capitalized upon over the course of the month (see the purchase section). Mostly, however, I try to be conservative as to my purchases this month because I believe we may be headed for far choppier waters going forward to July/August and 2H19. As such, I continue to maintain a reduced, but very sizable cash position.

Many of my purchases this month have been in the corporate account, much as I mentioned in the previous monthly update, "April Portfolio Update - More Canada, And More EU News". However, there have also been some private account buys, as it seems that the income tax proposal, in its very worst iteration (as it is currently being discussed), is still quite far off from being able to affect my personal portfolio or income in a meaningful way.

To put it simply - I don't make enough money yet.

So, with that being said, I'll continue to buy in both accounts (though trying to weigh it towards the corporate account more than not), and hopefully, you'll be able to follow both accounts growing over the next few years as I further establish my growing independence and investing acumen.

Let's review some numbers for the month!

Reviewing May 2019 dividends and income

(Source: Google Finance)

Data prior to 2015, unfortunately, isn't available. Dividends during the month of May 2019 came in from the following companies in my private portfolio:

Monthly Dividends

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTC:TRSWF)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTC:BPZZF)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCPK:IPPLF)

Exchange Income Corporation (OTCPK:EIFZF)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTC:PZRIF)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTC:AHOTF)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:NWHUF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCPK:FRHLF)

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:MGRUF)

Quarterly Dividends

FedEx (FDX)

Altria (MO)

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

AT&T (T)

General Mills (GIS)

CVS Health (CVS)

AbbVie (ABBV)

Knot Offshore Partners L.P. (KNOP)

Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

Energy Transfer (ET)

Annual/Bi-Annual Dividends

Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY)

Nordic Waterproofing (No symbol)

Huhtamäki (OTCPK:HOYFF)

Orkla (OTCPK:ORKLY) (OTCPK:ORKLF)

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) (OTCQX:BFFAF)

Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY) (OTCPK:HENOY)

Atea (OTC:ATAZF)

Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY)

Telenor (OTCPK:TELNF) (OTCPK:TELNY)

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY)

Tele 2 (OTCPK:TLTZF) (OTCPK:TLTZY)

Hemfosa Fastigheter (OTC:HMFFF)

Investment AB Latour (No symbol)

Gränges (No Symbol)

Investor (OTCPK:IVSXF)

BillerudKorsnäs (OTC:BLRDF) (OTC:BLRDY)

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF)

The total amount of dividends paid out from my private portfolio this month was $4325.50. As with other months, this cash is moved to my savings account.

The current average monthly dividend income from my private portfolio, based on the calculation of annual dividends/12, is $2122.53. The increase from the past month is thanks in no small part to some investments made during this month. Below you can view my average income from dividends in relation to expenses, as well as my savings ratio from my total income in relation to expenses (including dividends).

(Source: Google Finance)

Dividends during the month of April 2019 came in from the following companies in my corporate portfolio:

Monthly Dividends

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

Quarterly Dividends

Altria

AT&T

CVS Health

AbbVie

Energy Transfer

Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD)

British American Tobacco (BTI)

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP)

The total amount of dividends paid out from my corporate portfolio this month is $68. This cash will be reinvested.

The current average monthly dividend income from my private portfolio, based on the calculation of annual dividends/12, is $ 48.20.

Transactions during May 2019

I only purchase stocks I consider fairly valued or undervalued. I don't mind sitting with some (or a lot) of cash on hand, as my goal of financial independence from dividend stocks is reached, and I am in no position where I feel I "have" to invest in anything or keep any certain amount of money in or outside of the market.

This month, the following transactions were made in my private investment account:

This month, the following transactions were made in my corporate investment account:

Purchased stock/increased exposure to Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust . This purchase was in response to several articles, mostly the excellent article by Trapping Value and the article by Ploutos Investing mentioned above.

. This purchase was in response to several articles, mostly the excellent article by Trapping Value and the article by Ploutos Investing mentioned above. Purchased stock/increased exposure to TUI (OTCPK:TUIFF) (OTCPK:TUIFY) . This purchase was due to the opportunity I wrote about in my article, TUI: 6.6% Yield From Cruises And Resorts.

(OTCPK:TUIFF) (OTCPK:TUIFY) This purchase was due to the opportunity I wrote about in my article, TUI: 6.6% Yield From Cruises And Resorts. Purchased stock/increased exposure to 3M Company . This purchase was due to the opportunity I wrote about in my article, 3M Company: 3.3%+ Yield On Post-its.

This purchase was due to the opportunity I wrote about in my article, 3M Company: 3.3%+ Yield On Post-its. Purchased stock/increased exposure to Thor Industries (THO) . This purchase was due to the opportunity I wrote about in my article, Once More, Beat The Drum For Thor.

(THO) This purchase was due to the opportunity I wrote about in my article, Once More, Beat The Drum For Thor. Purchased stock/increased exposure to Renault. This purchase was due to the opportunity I wrote about in my article, Renault - Why I Just Doubled Down

Looking Forward

My current private portfolio composition sector-wise looks something like this.

(Source: Google Finance)

I believe the atypical part of my portfolio is:

My low exposure towards Healthcare, Discretionary/Cyclicals/Utilities and the like.

My extremely large, 15%+ cash position. I've managed to reduce this from roughly 17-18% over the past few months, but it's still something I'm targeting at this point to reduce to at most 10% in the long run, barring a recession.

I'm also looking to increase exposure further to utilities, more basic materials, more healthcare/pharma stocks as well as some more energy stocks. Finding decently undervalued stocks in some sectors is tricky, however, and I'm no longer someone who overexposes positions on a short basis, but instead split my buys somewhat over time and based on valuation.

I do believe, however, that a far better balance than the one shown in my current composition can be achieved.

Macro

Macro-wise/market-wise, my holding pattern continues as of right now. Most things still seem at best slightly above fairly valued, or my exposure to the undervalued holding/company is at a level where I feel I don't want any further allocation. I still can't wait for things to become more volatile, and for a market downturn to occur, as I should have significant capital to put into action at that point.

Focus for the month of June 2019 will be on watching the market and see what sort of market climate we can expect for the/after summer. I will still be investing in companies I view as qualitative when they drop below target levels, but I don't think I'll be actively looking to invest large amounts of capital at this time. My "internal" goal is to invest about 1.1% of my cash position each week, provided that there are appealing opportunities available. Investing this way keeps my cash position growing slightly every month due to income/dividend payouts, and I've found that I remain more involved in the market if I invest regularly.

I hope this article provided a bit of insight into how I invest and how I think. I'm hoping that this monthly review can give you some ideas, some advice and perhaps spark some interest or questions for me. Please message me with any inquiries you may have.

Hope to see you around!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.