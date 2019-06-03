Tokio Marine Makes Smart M&A Moves

Tokio Marine (OTCPK:TKOMF, OTCPK:TKOMY) is one of the largest insurers in the world and the oldest insurance company in Japan. Marine’s slogan is “To be a good company”. Management has done an incredible job of scooping up insurers at the bottom of the financial crisis and increasing premiums written.

The stock trades for ¥5,553 and the market cap if ¥3.94 trillion. The dividend is ¥180 and the dividend yield is 3.24%. EPS was ¥382 and the price to earnings ratio is 14.3. This is a cheap stock based upon these metrics.

Sales grew from ¥4.3 trillion in 2015 to ¥5.4 trillion in 2018. The fiscal year ends in March. That’s great growth. Management has made some smart acquisitions.

44% of sales are Japanese property and casualty, 10% Japanese life, and 45% international. Philadelphia P&C was bought several years ago. Philadelphia specializes in management, sports, public services, and real estate. Delphi is another U.S. subsidiary specializing in life, disability, and other lines. Tokio Marine is a specialty insurer with lines in agriculture, sports, and medical stop-loss. Tokio Marine KLM is on Lloyd’s of London’s platform and offers reinsurance, marine, and P&C. Millennium RE is its reinsurance division. Premiums grew from ¥3.2 trillion in 2013 to ¥4.5 trillion in 2017.

The investment portfolio is ¥22.93 trillion. I’m going to jumble together cash and other various assets to come up with ¥2.3 trillion. Total assets are ¥22.9 trillion. Insurance liabilities are ¥16.3 trillion. Total liabilities are ¥19 trillion. S&P rates Marine as A+. That’s a strong rating. Some of these numbers are a little old as they’re off last year’s Annual Report but I think it will work for what we’re trying to accomplish here.

In the Annual Report, management has laid out a very interesting chart. It shows what the return on M&A has been over the last several years. Tokio Marine KLIN was purchased in 2008. It wrote ¥48 trillion in premiums and has grown to ¥158 by FY2017. Philadelphia was purchased in 2009, wrote ¥199 trillion in premiums and grew to ¥338 trillion by 2017. Delphi was purchased in 2013, grew premiums from ¥199 trillion to ¥238 trillion. Tokio Marine HCC was purchased in 2016 and grew from ¥317 trillion to ¥334 trillion.

What is impressive to me is that management bought some of these insurers at the depths of the financial crisis. That takes guts. Management can create or destroy shareholder value by the timing of purchases. These numbers ultimately show in metrics such as return on equity and return on invested capital. Management has to be good stock pickers just like the folks reading these articles. Adjusted equity is 8.6%. Doesn’t sound that great but remember, returns in Japan have been anemic for a long time. That kind of return on your equity is great considering what the risk free rate is in Japan.

I first heard about Tokio Marine about 15 years ago or so as a shareholder of Third Avenue Funds (TAVFX). When Marty Whitman as alive, he liked Tokio. He was interested in Japanese companies selling at discounts.

Looking at the website, Marine covers many areas. One is for buildings and manufacturers that have a value over $500 million. That’s a lot of money! As the name suggests, there is a presence in shipping and marine. Fine Arts sounds interesting to me. I wonder who or what museums this division covers? What reminded me of Tokio Marine was looking at its travel insurance. As noted above, Marine has a lot of specialty insurance.

Marine is tough to value. No doubt, it’s a blue chip. You might even be doing business with them and not know it. My regular research companies such as Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley don’t have an opinion which is a shame.

I’ll compare Marine to a few insurers. AIG (AIG) trades at almost one times sales. Marine sells at 73% of sales so is cheaper than AIG based upon that metric. Allstate (ALL) sells at about the same price to sales ratio as Marine. Traveler’s (TRV) close to the same. I like price to sales because it’s a tough metric to manipulate as usually, sales are sales. Companies can book sales before they’ve actually been made but that is becoming harder to do.

In yen, the stock price is where it was 12 years ago, in 2007. In the last seven years, the stock has quadrupled off its bottom.

I like Marine. I like its management as they have made some deft moves that I think American investors should know of. Is it a buy? I’m not sure. But it should be on your radar as it is a blue chip insurer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TAVFX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.