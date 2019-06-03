We can improve the strategy by increasing the period length from 1 to 5 years and switch to the discount percentile given the flaws of the z-score metric.

Can You Make Money With Z-Score? Yes, But You Can Do Better.

Z-Score is a valuation metric that is commonly used for closed-end funds. For those unfamiliar with it, it is a measure of a fund's discount in standard deviation terms i.e. a z-score of -1 means that the discount is 1 standard deviations below its average over a given period. For example, below is a rolling chart of the 1-year z-score of the popular PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) fund.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Somewhat confusingly, the z-score of a given fund can vary a lot depending on the period in question, however, the market has generally settled on using the 1-year period because it is the longest period provided by CEF Connect - a commonly used source for CEF data.

Many CEF commentators use the z-score as an indication of value with the view that a low z-score means the fund is relatively cheap and vice-versa. The implicit assumption is that a relatively low z-score means a given fund is more likely to outperform. This is typically presented without any actual evidence so in this article we test whether this is indeed the case.

Our conclusion is that yes - a systematic strategy that selects the lowest 1-year z-score funds does outperform an equally-weighted benchmark allocation, however, there are simple tweaks we can make to significantly improve the strategy by 1) terming out the metric window and 2) switching from a discount z-score to a discount percentile metric.

Our Systematic CEF Strategy Space

In a previous article, we introduced our suite of CEF systematic strategies which use a risk factor framework. Seeking out risk factors or risk premia is a strategy as old as Benjamin Graham who sought out quality companies at a good price, thus utilizing the quality and value risk factors. Given z-score is a type of value risk factor, it makes sense to use the same systematic approach we have used for other risk factors.

Our Love/Hate Relationship With Z-Score

In our work, we love to hate z-score. It is an intuitively appealing metric which is flawed in many ways. Let us count the ways.

The intuition many investors have about the z-score is that it generally varies symmetrically from -3 to +3 - a range that should cover 99% of the discount distribution, assuming normality. However, this is not correct for two reasons: 1) the underlying distribution of discounts is negatively skewed (the discount distribution typically has a longer left tail) which makes the z-score skewed as well and 2) the discount distribution is typically platykurtic meaning it has wider tails than the normal distribution which pushes the z-score closer to zero, leading to a misleading sense of fund value.

The z-score can send a false signal for funds with changing distributions. This is because discounts are often a function of current distribution rates and if a fund's distribution rate changes, its discount will move to a different range. This renders the z-score misleading simply because the z-score statistic is unaware of the fund's new distribution.

The period most commonly used for the z-score calculation is 1-year. There is no real reason why this should be the case - we think this has become common because it is the longest calculation period provided by CEF Connect and fund commentators are not able to run their own calculations so they are stuck using what is out there, regardless of whether it is the right thing to do.

We can keep going but we don't want to try your patience and think you get the gist. To be fair, we also use z-scores in our work but we use long and short periods together and partner the z-score with other measures of value that round out the valuation picture.

On To The Results

In the chart below, we show the strategy that allocates to the top 10% lowest 1-year z-score funds with monthly rebalancing. Given how simple this strategy is, it is somewhat disheartening that it does so well and does it consistently. In our calculations we do not adjust for slippage or commissions.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

As we suggest above, our view is that a 1-year z-score is a fairly flawed metric, however, on average across a number of funds it does capture the right signal. This simple strategy doubles the return of the benchmark strategy and nearly doubles the Sharpe ratio as well.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Given our view on 1-year z-score, our intuition is that we should be able to improve on this by tweaking the strategy a bit. Let's see if we can make that happen.

An alternative metric we like to use is discount percentile - which we think is superior. A percentile is a statistical measure that tells us what percentage of observations falls below a given value. For example, the 80th percentile means that 80% of observations falls below this value. The percentile metric is more robust for discounts because it does not rely on the discount distribution being normal. So, for example, a single large one-off spike-and-reversal in discounts will barely affect the discount percentile while it will sharply affect the z-score because the standard deviation will increase significantly.

The second tweak we want to make on the strategy, as we suggest above, is to term our period from 1-year which we consider too short.

To test our intuition we run a number of alternative strategies:

z-score for 1-year, 3-year and 5-year

discount percentile for 1-year, 3-year and 5-year

The chart is somewhat busy so we also include the key stats in the table below.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

The best-performing strategy is the 5-year discount percentile. It seems that our intuition is rewarded - longer periods improve the returns in absolute and risk-adjusted terms and, while for shorter periods discounts don't do better than z-score, it does make a difference on the 5-year in 3 key ways: absolute return, risk-adjusted return and 1-year drawdown (being the December 2018 drawdown).

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

These results are quite promising - however, we need to ensure they are robust.

Under The Hood

To check the robustness of the strategy, we run it through a number of tests.

The first test is the so-called bucket consistency test. The way the strategies work is they first assign scores to each fund at the beginning of the new month. These funds are then divided into 10 buckets by score and the strategy invests in the top-scoring bucket (bucket 1) in the new month.

What we like to see is for the buckets to have consistent returns, meaning bucket number 1 should have the best return, the second bucket - the second best return and so on. This is to ensure the strategy signal is actually able to discriminate accurately among the fund population. If the bucket returns are all over the place then we know the strategy signal is not consistent and could actually be random. When we plot total returns of individual buckets, we see they are broadly in line. The first bucket has by far the best return, the second bucket is second best, and while buckets 3, 4 are flipped, the rest is in line which is what we want to see.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

The second test is the excess return consistency test which is a way to gauge whether the amount of excess return the strategy is able to generate has changed. In the chart below, we plot the 1Y rolling excess return over the benchmark. While the performance of the strategy ebbs and flows and has dipped close to zero, it has not gone negative, meaning it has not underperformed the benchmark for any significant period. The other important point to note is that the current outperformance of the strategy has not fallen, something we would expect if the market had become more efficient, and is close to the highs outside of the financial crisis period.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

The third test is a so-called defensiveness test where we check how the strategy did during poor years. A quick glance at the two down years shows the strategy has outperformed both the benchmark as well as the 1-year z-score - a good sign.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Going Forward

There are multiple ways to consume the signals from these trading strategies. First and most basic, investors can trade along with the strategy positions. Secondly, investors can use the strategy positions as an initial screen within their own investment framework and finally, we tend to do several single-fund focus articles on strategy positions which investors can follow along.

What funds is the strategy invested in now? These are listed below, sorted by sector. We quite like the sector composition or marrying the more defensive munis with the higher-beta MLPs and less rate-sensitive loan funds. Munis will tend to be more representative in our strategies because of the sheer number of muni funds in the CEF space, which is something investors can easily adjust for with fund weightings.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO. Data as of 2-May-2019.

Conclusion

We think systematic trading strategies offer compelling alternatives to the more common discretionary-based investing or passive benchmarks. While we don't expect most investors to adopt these strategies wholesale, we think the strategy signals can fit well in most investors' processes as either an alpha overlay or entry/exit signals within a broader portfolio. The 5-year discount percentile strategy is one of our strongest strategies which we think has a good mix of defensiveness and consistent outperformance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.