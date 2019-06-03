Anaplan: Priced For A Stumble

Anaplan is also not the sole player in its space. Adaptive Insights, snapped up by Workday right before its IPO, is a threat here.

Much of this performance has already been priced in. Anaplan trades at a steep double-digit forward revenue valuation.

In true "beat and raise" fashion, Anaplan smashed growth estimates in the first quarter while raising its outlook for the full year.

Since its IPO last fall at just $17 per share, business planning software vendor Anaplan (PLAN) has been one of the best-performing IPOs in the 2018 cohort, nearly tripling from its original price. Though Anaplan stumbled briefly in April as its lockup period expired (allowing insiders to cash in on their paper gains and thereby flooding the market with fresh shares), a strong Q1 earnings release has Anaplan's stock rocketing back toward all-time highs. After reporting a broad beat to both top and bottom line estimates in Q1, as well as raising its outlook for the full year, Anaplan shares rallied ~3%:

There's no doubt that Anaplan has exhibited strong fundamentals since going public, but the question for investors now is: does this rally still have further steam, or will Anaplan's valuation catch up to it?

In my view, Anaplan is far from a perfect investment. Investors are drawn to Anaplan for its high growth rates, and indeed, its outlook is all roses and rainbows. Alongside its earnings release, the company issued the following guidance update, raising its revenue plan from $310-$314 million (representing 30% y/y growth at the midpoint) to a new outlook of $326-$331 million, representing a growth range of 35-38% y/y. This is miles better than the $313.0 million (+30% y/y) that analysts had pencilled in - yet when we consider the fact that Anaplan's Q1 growth rate was 47% y/y, there may be additional opportunity in this fiscal year.

Figure 1. Anaplan guidance update Source: Anaplan 1Q19 earnings release

In my view, however, this outperformance and rosy guidance is already well-priced into Anaplan's current stock levels. At Anaplan's current price of ~$44 per share, the company carries a beefy market cap of $5.50 billion (we note that Nutanix (NTNX), a vendor of hyperconverged infrastructure products and onetime investor darling, and a company that is more than 3x larger than Anaplan with $1 billion in annual revenues, is now trading at a lower market valuation).

If we net out the $332.7 million of cash on Anaplan's balance sheet, we arrive at an enterprise value of $5.17 billion. This represents a steep valuation multiple of 15.7x EV/FY20 revenues.

Since President Trump has announced an escalation of the China trade war as well as the imposition of Mexico import tariffs, the market has fallen nearly 7%, hitting high-valued growth stocks in particular. Anaplan, by contrast, is up 16% since the beginning of May. In my view, Anaplan's huge valuation puts it at great risk, especially since most SaaS comps trade at far more modest valuation multiples.

We must also consider the fact that Anaplan doesn't exist on an island; unlike several software companies like Yext (YEXT), Anaplan has serious competition in its core space. We can't forget the fact that Adaptive Insights (ADIN) offers customers essentially the sane functionalities as Anaplan, and it's now housed under a deep-pocketed parent company in Workday (WDAY), which snapped up Adaptive Insights for $1.5 billion last June right before Adaptive's IPO. Investors shouldn't be too confident in Anaplan's ability to hit ~40% y/y growth forever with notable competition in the market.

There's no doubting that Anaplan is a hot SaaS company that, so far, has posted an incredible growth trajectory. The company has a broad stable of blue-chip customers from Target (TGT) to VMware (VMW). Unfortunately, the company's share price has very likely gotten ahead of the fundamentals, and valuation will prevent Anaplan from rallying much higher - especially during a volatile market. Stay on the sidelines here until the stock cools down.

Q1 download

Let's dive deeper into Anaplan's most recent results:

Figure 2. Anaplan 1Q19 results Source: Anaplan 1Q19 earnings release

Total revenues grew 47% y/y to $75.8 million, surpassing Wall Street's estimates of $70.7 million (+37% y/y) by a ten-point margin. This represents two points of deceleration from last quarter's 49% y/y growth rate.

Here's some further qualitative commentary from CFO David Morton on this quarter's top-line performance, made during his prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

We ended the quarter with 279 customers over $250,000 in annual recurring revenue, up from 195 customers this time last year. And within this, the number of customers over $1 million in annual recurring revenue has almost doubled compared to the same period last year. We continue to drive the growth of our overall deal size, led by an increase in our lands average selling price, which was up 60% compared to the prior year. We have a broad and diverse customer base across all range of industries. This quarter, some of our largest deals were with customers in the consumer goods, oil and gas, financial and technology verticals, thus growing in diverse customer base speaks to the breadth and value of our platform, and Anaplan’s increasing role in enabling our customer’s digital transformation strategies."

Anaplan's underlying revenue mix for the quarter, however, was slightly less favorable. We note that professional services revenues grew at a faster clip (62% y/y) than subscription revenues (45% y/y). This has serious margin implications: like most SaaS companies, Anaplan charges at barely above cost for professional services, raking in just a paltry 2% gross margin. As a result, Anaplan's overall GAAP gross margins shifted for the worse this quarter, down 100bps to 71.7%.

The company was able to make up for this gross margin decay, however, with reductions in operating expenses, with pro forma apex down to 99% of revenues, five points lower than FY19. Pro forma operating margins clocked in at -26% this quarter, nearly twenty points better than -45% in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 3. Anaplan operating expenses Source: Anaplan Q1 earnings deck

Anaplan's pro forma EPS of -$0.16 also beat Wall Street's expectations of -$0.12. As seen in the chart above, Anaplan also made huge strides in free cash flow - FCF losses trimmed down to -$5.0 million (representing a -7% margin), far better than a loss of -$16.2 million (-31%) in 1Q18.

Key takeaways

The bottom line on Anaplan: great company, terrible price. Stock valued at north of 15x forward revenues are essentially priced for perfection, and any small stumble can send shares reeling. Though Anaplan's growth to date has been incredibly impressive, there's no telling how competitive pressures as well as a shaky global macro landscape might impact Anaplan's growth. After all, Anaplan's tools aren't exactly mission-critical: a manual, Microsoft Excel (MSFT) based approach to planning and strategy is still a viable and embedded option at many large companies.

Stay on the sidelines here and lock in any gains.

