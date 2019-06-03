Brookfield Infrastructure Partners: A Unique Investment Opportunity In Infrastructure

BIP owns and operates a globally diversified portfolio of high-quality infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long term for its unitholders.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)(TSX: BIP.UN), or BIP for short, is one of the world's largest infrastructure investors, owning and operating assets across the utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure sectors.

I like BIP's own description of its business from its website:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. is one of the largest owners and operators of critical and diverse global infrastructure networks which facilitate the movement and storage of energy, water, freight, passengers and data. The company’s objective is to generate a long-term return of 12% to 15% on equity and provide sustainable distributions for unitholders while targeting annual distribution growth of 5% to 9%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.'s strategy is to acquire high quality businesses on a value basis, actively manage operations and opportunistically sell assets to reinvest capital into the business. The company has established a solid performance record, delivering compounded annual total returns of 15% since its inception in 2008."

BIP is the flagship infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM). It is structured as a Bermuda-exempted limited partnership (LP) that owns and operates quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows by virtue of substantial barriers to entry or other characteristics that tend to appreciate in value over time.

BIP has grown to become one of the world's leading global alternative asset managers, with approximately $250 billion of assets under management. The LP owns and operates high-quality infrastructure assets, including utilities, toll roads, railroads, ports, pipelines, and transmission and communications towers across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. BIP continues to expand and diversify its portfolio of critical, long-life infrastructure assets. BIP units began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in 2008 and on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2009.

BIP focuses on acquiring infrastructure assets that have low maintenance capital costs and high barriers to entry. The company's segments consist of Utilities, Transport, Energy businesses, and Data Infrastructure. BIP's assets and revenue stream are broadly diversified geographically; it generates substantial revenue from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, India, Peru, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and other countries.

Investment Thesis

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. began trading on the NYSE on January 31, 2008. I bought units of BIP when it listed on the TSX in 2009 because the investment thesis for the company was simple, solid and straightforward—and it remains so today.

Think for a moment of all of the essential infrastructure the global economy requires to function—roadways and railways, ports and pipelines, electrical transmission and distribution systems, telecommunications infrastructure. Without these essential assets, the economy would essentially shut down. It has a stake in all of these essential assets.

Infrastructure is a massive and growing sector globally. Effective energy and transportation infrastructure underpins almost all economic activity. Infrastructure investment is vital to economic growth and development, but current levels of investment are inadequate. In both developed markets and emerging economies, there has been a significant underinvestment in infrastructure over many decades. As a result, globally, there is an enormous infrastructure deficit and existing infrastructure is increasingly obsolete.

User demand for infrastructure assets tends to be relatively inelastic because of the essential nature of many of the services. As a result, they exhibit a lower correlation to economic cycles compared to other sectors. Some assets, such as electricity and gas distribution networks, in which BIP itself is engaged, are often regulated, which usually results in an increase in the predictability of return.

Constraints on government fiscal budgets have resulted in a significant need for private capital to fill the funding gap. Globally, demand for private infrastructure capital continues to grow because of these government budget constraints.

Infrastructure as an asset class offers numerous attractive benefits to investors, including:

The ownership of real assets, together with these assets' critical underpinning for the provision of essential services, often to a diversified end-user base; Typically high barriers to entry; High degree of regulation for certain infrastructure asset classes; Performance characteristics that are more resilient to varying economic cycles; and Proven potential to deliver stable, low-volatility, long-term cash flows, often with some form of inflation protection—all contributing to providing attractive, inflation-hedged total returns.

Infrastructure requires high initial capital investment and is often associated with regulated assets. Both act as impediments to potential competitors entering the market. Such assets often enjoy monopolistic or near-monopolistic market positions, as it is often economically unsound, or legally not possible, to build competing infrastructure.

Infrastructure investment offers diversification for investors because of its lower correlation with other major asset classes. Investment in quality infrastructure has historically delivered attractive risk-adjusted returns because of its relatively low volatility and strong returns, particularly over the medium to long term.

Infrastructure funds are now Wall Street's hottest product. In 2018 alone, over $70.0 billion was raised in some 60 different infrastructure funds, with BAM/BIP leading the charge. Armed with burgeoning funds and Brookfield's own capital, the investment teams sign about 100 deals a year, a pace that is likely to accelerate as institutional money continues to pour in.

Competition for the best hard assets will intensify, as the strategy pioneered by BIP becomes more common. Blackstone, for example, says it is the largest real estate private equity firm in the world, with $120 billion in assets under management, and has made $40 billion in infrastructure investments. Blackstone and Brookfield have become the two titans in alternative assets.

BIP owns and operates a global portfolio of premier, long-life assets with attractive attributes, as they are:

Diversified both by geography and by industry;

Typically regulated or contracted on a long-term basis;

Generate stable cash flows;

Require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures; and

By virtue of high barriers to entry and steady, predictable returns, have continued to appreciate in value over time.

Brookfield Infrastructure continuously assesses acquisition opportunities with similar attributes to continue to drive growth in its business—and its distribution—which makes its current yield of 4.86% even more appealing.

BIP's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are evenly split between low-risk, regulated operations and those governed by long-term contracts—providing stability and predictability. These attributes contribute to minimizing competition and enhancing the stability of returns.

Brookfield Asset Management is a strong parent and partner to Brookfield Infrastructure. Not only does it provide management and administrative guidance and assistance, but together they excel at scouring the globe to uncover and acquire high-quality companies at attractive— and at times distressed—prices.

Without anyone noticing, publicity-shy Brookfield Asset Management has become a global giant in the world of private equity, making it a formidable competitor to Blackstone, KKR, Carlyle and other Wall Street buyout kings. Last year, the combined equity value of Brookfield and the four other publicly listed companies in the group - which invest in real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, industrials and services companies - topped $100 billion for the first time.

BAM's assets under management (AUM) - covering 30 countries on five continents - are now greater than $250 billion (and rising). In addition to BAM's status as the top office landlord in London, it is the largest office name in central Los Angeles and one of the largest in New York City, where it owns Brookfield Place, formerly known as the World Financial Center. BAM's retail property portfolio includes Honolulu's Ala Moana Center, the largest open-air shopping mall in the world, which attracts 50 million visitors a year. BAM is also one of the world's largest private owners of renewable power—hydro, solar, wind, biomass, thermal—and the number-one private owner of hydro dams in Canada.

There is no doubt the BAM empire has quietly emerged as corporate Canada's leading global company. Canada has a dearth of really strong, global enterprises. Bruce Flatt and the Brookfield family of companies have achieved that. On every continent, you run into Brookfield. It is one of our best companies internationally, and we don't have many.

Institutional partners are a key to doing deals, particularly in weaker equity markets. BIP is not dependent on the state of the capital markets due to its relationship with Brookfield Asset Management, which has backstopped capital, in addition to the BAM-led private infrastructure funds that invest alongside BIP. Having access to committed private capital allows BIP to participate in acquisitions, particularly in weak equity markets, as well as to take on larger deals. In addition, BAM's broader funds outside of infrastructure allow BIP to enter into complex transactions that other strategic investors may not be able to execute; for example, to put infrastructure assets into BIP and non-infrastructure assets into a BAM-led private equity fund.

Each of Brookfield's main businesses is backed by large private funds. The private funds appeal to the world's largest capital pools; for example, pension plans and sovereign wealth funds. The businesses themselves—property, infrastructure, renewables and private equity—are also listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, giving them access to public investors as well. Since BAM owns a large share in each listed business, it is a partner in their investments, which aligns investors' interests with management's. This gives the investors confidence that BAM is invested shoulder-to-shoulder with them.

Each of the Brookfield companies has close relationships with the world's largest banks, with virtually all borrowing done at the operating level and with no recourse to Brookfield. The Brookfield family of companies has now reached the point where they can summon enormous financial firepower for the largest deals, edging many potential private-equity competitors out of contention. In one recent deal, BIP paid $5.2 billion for Brazil's NTS, the natural gas pipeline owned by the state-owned oil company Petrobras. There are not that many firms that have the amount of capital the BAM family of companies does to allocate to countries. Not many people can write a $5-billion cheque for one project.

Now, 10 years after my initial investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, the investment thesis remains intact. Based on the Partnership's results through the years and the quality of the management team, I expect that the business—and the distribution—will continue to grow through a continued combination of astute acquisitions and organic investment.

I like BIP because of its diversification—both geographically and by asset class; it owns businesses with high barriers to entry and it generates predictable and growing cash flows that allow it to raise its distribution—which is declared in U.S. dollars—regularly. BIP targets annual distribution growth of 5% to 9% and has exceeded its own guidance over the past five years, with a compound annual growth rate of more than 10%.

Brookfield Infrastructure checks off the attributes I look for in a stock:

Market leader with a boilerplate business model and a wide economic moat; Solid, long-life, appreciating assets; Predictable cash flows; A rising distribution; and A management team that's seen the movie before, has an established record of success and is focused on generating value for shareholders.

Investing in a company and management team with these enduring attributes means owning a proportional share of a business that possesses superior growth opportunities and can prevail in difficult conditions—for anyone who doesn't mind the tax complexity that comes with its K-1 tax form. (For further tax-related information, please see the "Tax Information" section of BIP's website.)

BIP has a solid record of generating growing cash flows from its investments and passing them along to investors in the form of growing distributions. With governments and corporations experiencing credit stress, BIP is ideally positioned to lever its position and its corporate relationship with Brookfield Asset Management as a high-quality buyer with a global footprint and a low cost of capital to continue to add to its asset portfolio.

Brookfield Infrastructure offers a combination of stable, long-term, income-oriented returns together with a track record of capital appreciation. And, importantly, the experienced infrastructure asset management teams within the unique partnership of Brookfield Infrastructure and Brookfield Asset Management have a demonstrated potential to enhance total returns through their active asset management.

BIP has a backlog of capital projects—investments needed to maintain or improve its asset base—of some $4-billion. These investments are typically where the business earns its highest returns because it is not competing to the same degree as it would in an M&A opportunity where it would have to go up against a number of pension plans.

Countries are increasingly attracting more institutional investors to build projects such as toll roads, power lines and water treatment facilities. A record amount of money is being amassed by global infrastructure firms, with yield-hungry investors drawn to the lower volatility, long-term nature and steady returns of the utility-like assets.

Ideally, BIP would like to keep 25% to 30% of the company's business in North America but finding good value has been a challenge. North America is not as deep an investment pool as other markets. So BIP's biggest focus today is Asia. The LP has been building teams over the past number of years in India, Japan, South Korea and China. In five to 10 years, BIP anticipates that one-quarter of its business will be in Asia. BIP's favored approach is to pitch its own projects, rather than just shopping at auctions.

BIP's objective is to generate a long-term return on equity (ROE) of 12% to 15% and provide sustainable distributions for unitholders while targeting annual distribution growth of 5% to 9%. The units have generated an average annual compound rate of return of 15% since the LP was spun out of the parent company in early 2008.

I expect BIP to continue to generate organic cash-flow growth (excluding acquisitions) at high returns from a demonstrated combination of:

Regulatory frameworks and/or contractual structures that provide for annual inflationary growth;

Assets with fee-based revenues that are GDP-sensitive;

Modest capital deployment into existing businesses; and

Larger capital projects levering off the existing businesses.

Strong Leadership

A great business in a great sector can be destroyed by poor leadership. If you doubt this, think back to the disasters of Jonathan Schwartz at Sun Microsystems, Chuck Conway at Kmart, Eckhard Pfeiffer at Compaq, or John Sculley at Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), who made numerous mistakes, the most egregious of which was to fire Steve Jobs. This list is far from exhaustive.

Strong CEOs attract and retain strong talent. Once I have satisfied myself that a company is a market leader with a sound business model and defensible competitive advantage, my next step in making an investment decision is to examine carefully the executive team, starting with the CEO, to ensure that it is composed of exceptional leaders with years of relevant industry experience and a demonstrated record of achievement.

Bruce Flatt joined Brookfield Asset Management 29 years ago, in 1990, and has been CEO for the past 17 years. Mr. Flatt has been referred to as "Canada's Warren Buffett" due to his value investment style, his long tenure as CEO and his large investment in Brookfield. Under his leadership, BAM has grown its global presence to become the world's second-largest alternative asset manager—behind only The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)—with 800 investment professionals in 100 offices across more than 20 countries.

In a rare on-camera appearance, Mr. Flatt sat down with Bloomberg anchor Erik Schatzker for almost half an hour for a candid, exclusive interview about the firm's investments in real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy and private equity. The interview is a primer on strategic infrastructure asset management.

The global clout of the Brookfield companies has earned Mr. Flatt and his four top CEO lieutenants the distinction of being named Canada's "co-CEOs of the Year" in 2017, marking the first time more than one CEO has shared the title. In addition to Mr. Flatt, the other four are Sam Pollock of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners; Brian Kingston of Brookfield Property Partners; Sachin Shah of Brookfield Renewable Partners; and Cyrus Madon of Brookfield Business Partners—the private equity operation that invests primarily in industrials, construction and energy.

Together, the five CEOs—all of whom have more than 20 years of experience at Brookfield—operate as a partnership, much like a law firm. Their goal is to buy hard assets at distressed prices, buff them up and put them to work. They look for hard assets that can be bought at or below replacement value—jumping at distressed or unloved assets has become their specialty—and then fixed up, financed over the long term and often made more efficient by being combined with existing businesses.

Portfolio Strategy

BIP is one of the world's largest infrastructure investors, owning and operating assets across the utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure sectors. Total AUM are valued at approximately $65 billion. Virtually all of the assets are in investor-friendly countries.

BIP actively recycles capital, selling slower-growing, mature businesses and reinvesting the proceeds into new businesses that management believes have superior growth potential. It spent most of last year restructuring its portfolio. The company sold its electricity transmission operations in Chile and reinvested the proceeds into five exciting new businesses. BIP recorded a net gain of $209 million on the sale of its Chilean electricity transmission business.

BIP raised $1.1 billion in total from asset sales last year, which it is reinvesting into five new businesses. It closed two more of those transactions during the first quarter of this year, investing $430 million in a South American data center business and a natural gas pipeline in India. The company expects to complete the last of these five new deals—the second phase of its transaction with Enbridge—in the current third quarter. This should boost the company's annual FFO run rate to 22% above where it was when it sold the Chilean electricity business last year.

Currently, BIP is working to close the sale of its European bulk port operations, which is expected to produce an after-tax profit of $130 million. The goal is to generate total asset sales of $1.5 to $2-billion over the next 12 to 18 months. BIP plans to reinvest this cash into higher-returning infrastructure assets. It is currently assessing several opportunities around the world. For example, in India the LP is assessing deals in the port and toll road sector, as well as in data infrastructure. In addition, it is assessing acquisitions that could expand its utilities and transportation businesses in other areas around the globe. The company is also eyeing additional investments in the North American energy infrastructure sector.

BIP has already started the next phase of its capital recycling strategy. It sold a 33% stake in its Chilean toll road operations and, as mentioned previously, recently agreed to sell its European bulk port business. The company expects to complete this sale in June, which will bring in about $130 million in after-tax proceeds that it can reinvest in future deals. These two sales should bring in nearly $400 million in total. That puts the company well on its way toward its goal of raising another $1.5 billion to $2 billion in asset sales by the end of next year, after raising $1.1 billion in 2018.

Meanwhile, recent acquisitions such as the natural gas pipeline in India and data center business in South America will start contributing to the company's FFO even as it completes other important acquisitions, like that of Enbridge's Western Canadian midstream business. These moves and other opportunities that the company may pursue should help it attain its medium-term goal of FFO per unit growth of 6% to 9%, which should mean steadily rising dividends for shareholders.

In addition, BIP is spending millions to expand toll roads in Brazil, India and Chile, and is building more than 4,000 kilometers of Brazil's electricity lines. Continued growth is virtually assured because many governments lack the funds to tackle large infrastructure projects. With the toll roads, BIP keeps all the fees paid by motorists in exchange for the massive capital spending program.

In its letter to its unitholders, BIP discussed the investment opportunities and growth potential for the data infrastructure segment and highlighted that data has been one of the fastest-growing commodities in the world. The partnership has decided to focus on four investment areas within this segment:

Wireless infrastructure (e.g., telecom towers); Fiber-optic networks; Data centers; and Integrated data/communications operations.

BIP stated that it will focus on contractual arrangements that hold infrastructure-like characteristics, with limited technology/obsolescence risk. The partnership is confident that it will invest in each of its geographic regions in the data infrastructure segment in the "not too distant future."

Solid Q1 2019 Results Support Investment Thesis

Brookfield Infrastructure had a strong start to 2019, delivering 10% organic growth in the first quarter. However, two notable headwinds—asset sales and foreign currency fluctuations—pushed back against the company's overall results, muting a strong underlying quarter for BIP.

In addition to strong Q1 2019 results, which were ahead of analyst's expectations, with solid organic growth of 10% in constant currency, and the contribution from recent acquisitions, which were partially offset by a $0.03/unit foreign exchange drag.

BIP also made good progress on its capital recycling initiatives that reinforce its strategy of funding the majority of its growth through asset monetization and retained cash flows. The LP closed two of three pending investments during Q1 2019:

The South American data center business; and

A fully contracted natural gas pipeline in India.

The purchase of the federally regulated portion of the Western Canadian midstream platform from Enbridge is expected to close in Q3 2019.

BIP reported a 5.4% increase in funds from operations (FFO) of $351 million, or $0.88 per unit, compared to $333 million ($0.85 per unit) the year before and the analysts' consensus estimate of $0.84. On a per-unit basis, BIP's results were up 4.4% compared to the prior year. While this was somewhat muted growth, BIP faced significant foreign-currency translation headwinds and is also turning over some of its portfolio holdings, which makes year-to-year comparisons challenging. Excluding foreign exchange (FX), BIP expects second-half 2019 FFO run-rate to be 22% higher than it was at the time it sold Transelec.

BIP's net income of $30 million in the first quarter was about one-seventh of the $209 million it reported for Q1 of 2018; however, it represented a significant improvement because the 2018 Q1 reflected a one-off gain from the sale of Brookfield Infrastructure's Chilean electricity transmission assets.

BIP also invested $430 million into two previously announced transactions and progressed the integration of recently acquired assets. It continued to advance a number of asset sales, as it seeks to replicate its capital recycling success to create further long-term unitholder value.

During the quarter, BIP provided updates on a number of growth initiatives including:

The previously disclosed Indian natural gas pipeline acquisition ($230 million net to BIP), which closed in March;

The federally regulated Western Canadian midstream acquisition from Enbridge, which is expected to close in Q3 2019; and

Following the close of Ascenty in March (net $200 million to BIP), Ascenty has expanded into Chile underpinned by a 10-year customer agreement.

BIP's Utilities segment generated $137 million in FFO, 19% below last year's first quarter. The decline resulted from three factors:

The sale of its electricity transmission business in Chile; Higher interest expenses from financing its Brazilian gas pipeline; and A $9-million drag from foreign exchange fluctuations.

Those issues offset solid organic growth of 5% from its legacy assets, driven by inflation-related price increases and another solid quarter of growth at its regulated UK distribution business.

BIP's Transportation segment delivered FFO growth of $139 million, which matched the year-ago period. The company benefited from 6% organic growth, driven by higher tariffs and traffic on its toll roads, strong volumes at its container terminals, and higher revenues at its Australian rail business. The major offset to these positives was the sale of BIP's 33% stake in its Chilean toll road business.

BIP's Energy segment FFO increased 62% from last year's first quarter to $107 million. BIP benefited from strong organic growth at its legacy operations, with its North American gas transmission business FFO up 23% and its gas storage operations up 43%. In addition, the company completed two large-scale acquisitions during the quarter, including the first phase of Enbridge's (NYSE:ENB) Western Canadian natural gas gathering and processing business and Enercare Inc., the home heating and cooling company, adding a major consumer business that fits in with its Canadian and U.S. house-building and utilities holdings.

BIP's data infrastructure segment delivered $28 million in FFO, up more than 47% year-over-year. The LP also benefited from a 13% uptick in FFO at its French telecommunications infrastructure business while recently completed data center acquisitions added $7 million to the bottom line.

During the Q1 2019 conference call, BIP commented that it is making good progress on its next phase of capital recycling, which the partnership expects will generate net-asset-sale proceeds of $1.5 to 2.0 billion in the next 12 to 18 months.

During the quarter, BIP announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its ownership interest in Euroports, its bulk European port operations. The sale is expected to be completed in June, subject to regulatory approvals, upon which BIP expects to receive net after-tax proceeds of $130 million, which approximates the carrying value and, in my view, is a good outcome for its minority stake acquired from its original transaction in 2009, when BIP acquired half of an Australian coal terminal and all of an English port business as part of a $1.1-billion deal with Babcock & Brown Infrastructure (BBI) of Sydney.

BIP also discussed on the conference call the investment opportunities and growth potential for the data infrastructure segment, highlighting that data has been one of the fastest-growing commodities in the world. The partnership has decided to focus on four investment areas within this segment:

Wireless infrastructure; for example, telecom towers; Fiber networks; Data centers; and Integrated data/communication operations.

BIP's letter to unitholders reviewed its existing presence in the data infrastructure segment in wireless infrastructure, fiber networks, and data centers, and highlighted a potential interest in acquiring "asset-heavy" integrated telecom operators. BIP believes that these more complex deals, which would involve a retail component, may enable it to acquire ownership of high-quality assets at a much lower entry cost versus pure-play transactions. BIP also stated that it will focus on contractual arrangements that hold infrastructure characteristics and bear limited technology and obsolescence risk.

BIP has consistently placed a strong focus on capital efficiency. I expect BIP to continue to fund its growth capital expenditures from a number of sources, including asset sales at healthy valuations. Historically, management has regularly sold mature assets at good valuations and redeployed those proceeds at lower valuations into assets with a more attractive growth profile. When asset values have been high, BIP has slowed down the pace of acquisitions, and when the share price has been weak, it has repurchased its own shares.

Investment Conclusion and Target Price

BIP provides investors with a unique opportunity to own a well-diversified portfolio of long-life infrastructure assets that enjoy high barriers to entry, generate stable cash flows and require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures. I believe that the units continue to offer an attractive combination of yield and growth.

My $50.00 per unit target is based on a sum-of-the-parts analysis that separately values the assets within the Utilities, Transport, and Energy businesses, together with ascribing value to potential accretive growth.

Potential Risks

There is no such thing as a risk-free stock. In fact, there is no such thing as a risk-free return. Most people only associate risk with loss. While stuffing money under the mattress will avoid stock market risk, it simply exposes that money to other risks, such as purchasing power risk, or inflation risk. In other words, the "risk of avoiding risk."

In my article on BCE, I described it as a "widows and orphans stock." I would describe Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the same way. BIP has an extremely low-risk model, with a higher yield and dividend growth rate, all of which are its most attractive features.

Even excellent companies come with risks. In BIP's case, a significant change to long-term interest rate expectations would be a material headwind, given the capital-intensive nature of its business model. The company also faces country-specific risks, particularly in Brazil, which has struggled for years with political and economic instability. Yet BIP has demonstrated an ability to operate in a range of environments, and I expect that the distribution will continue to grow and the unit price move higher as well.

Specific risks include:

Acquisitions that do not add value or fail to gain the confidence of investors;

Negative regulatory/legal decisions or geopolitical actions;

An increase in interest rates and/or equity risk premiums;

Foreign exchange rates impacting the value of non-US dollar generating investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.