Simon Property Group And The Market's Long-Term Lens (Podcast)

We agree that this might not be 2008 for Simon Property Group, but that may not leave investors feeling any better about it.

We look at Julian Lin's argument about why this is not 2008 and why that's a good thing for investors in the company.

Listen to or subscribe to Behind the Idea on these podcast platforms:

by Daniel Shvartsman

Mall and retail real estate investment trusts (REITs) don't on the surface seem like a likely battleground for investors on Seeking Alpha. They are a relatively obscure sector of the market, one layer abstracted from the underlying retail business. And the business of owning real estate and lending it out to retail companies seems boring enough.

We talked about Simon Property Group (SPG) this week, at the prompting of Seeking Alpha author and Behind the Idea listener Julian Lin, whose recent article we used as a springboard. Simon Property Group is usually considered the top Mall REIT, one of the good ones, full of A-properties. I like this graphic that Michael Boyd used in a recent article, for example:

Source: Michael Boyd

And in talking about the company and the industry, it became a little clearer why this is a hot topic. First, it's a REIT and a high dividend payer, and we have a lot of authors who cover those types of stocks, as well as a lot of readers who invest in them. My use of 'obscure sector' above was a bit inaccurate, with respect to Seeking Alpha. But then for mall REITs specifically, there is the challenge of sorting out a long-term potentially secular trend away from malls and physical retail and in favor of online retail or more niche and unique experiences. And then, whether or not that is actually true, we all bring our own biases to play because it's very easy to go to a mall and extrapolate based on what we see. Even Peter Lynch did it, famously talking about how he would go to Burlington Mall (my hometown mall!) to do investment research. Peter Lynch invested in a physical age and is also a great investor. We are in a digital age and, at least as discussed on this podcast, we're not all great investors.

On the podcast we discussed Lin's argument that the company is not facing 2008 and is thus a buy. We agreed with the first part of that statement, but our conclusion was a little bit more pessimistic for the company. We also debut a long-planned segment of Behind the Idea, Why I'm A Bad Investor. I'm on the hot seat talking about past investments in Washington Prime Group (WPG) and Uniti Group (UNIT). Click play above to have a listen.

Topics covered:

3:15 minute mark - The hope for SPG - strong balance sheet and redevelopment

5:45 - Dissecting the balance sheet, if not stress-testing it

9:15 - About that 2008 comparison and cyclical vs. secular

18:15 - Getting into the redevelopment question

26:15 - What are the reasons to believe?

29:15 - The degree of a REIT's exposure to another sector

34:15 - Debut of Why I'm A Bad Investor with Daniel

41:15 - Cash flows for a REIT

46:00 - Simon's cash cushion and flexibility

50:00 - The market's long-term orientation

Malls conjure dated pop-culture references and, in our view, unappetizing investment prospects in general. What do you think - is there a time frame where this makes sense as an investment, and how do you size up the risk/reward?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither Mike nor I have any positions in any stocks mentioned. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.

Note: I refer to WPG's CEO, Lou Conforti, on the podcast by calling him Lou Contorti once or twice. Sorry for the mix-up.