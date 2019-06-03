Factor Tilt Performance: May 2019

I hope a display of these returns and a brief discussion about why these factor tilts deviated from the broader market can help readers with their asset allocation decisions.

In an ongoing monthly series of articles, I have been covering five different factor tilts or alternative weighting schemes that have delivered long-run outperformance - size, value, low volatility, dividend growth, and equal weighting. As seen below, all of these strategies have delivered absolute outperformance versus the broad market benchmark (far right column) over the trailing 10 and 20 years. Information below is from the underlying indices for these strategies. These strategies have delivered structural alpha for investors over multiple business cycles. By showing rolling returns and an updated discussion of relative performance of these strategies, I hope to positively inform portfolio construction decisions for Seeking Alpha readers.

Below I have listed the performance of exchange-traded funds that replicate these factor indices. Given the more recent inception dates of these funds, we do not have the full histories that we have for the underlying indices above, which is why I continue to show both in this series. These are certainly not the only ways to get exposure to these factors, and increasing competition in the realm of smart beta is likely to continue to further push down expense ratios in the industry going forward.

For these five factors and the S&P 500, I have also calculated the standard deviation of monthly returns. In this series, I am using this volatility measure as a risk proxy. While some buy-and-hold investors may counter that they have a long-term view and are not impacted by market volatility, unfortunately, many individual investors all too often can be whipsawed by market swings like the on we just witnessed this past month. Some investors may prefer strategies with less variability of returns like low volatility and dividend growth. We will also track this measure to ensure that these strategies are delivering on their promise of a smoother return profile. The dark green for Low Volatility and light green for dividend growth, suggests these strategies have been delivering on their promise of defensiveness.

Discussion Of Recent Performance

In this article, I will discuss each of these strategies recent and long-run performance and try and describe expected forward performance for these strategies.

Size

The size factor, represented here by the S&P SmallCap 600 (IJR), produced its worst monthly return (-8.73%) since December, and its fourth worst monthly performance since stocks bottomed in 2009. For 3, 6, and 12-month periods, size is meaningfully lagging the large cap index, which can be a bearish sign to equity strategists. Small-cap stocks tend to be more sensitive to the performance of the domestic economy. In a broad sell-off driven by global trade tensions, one might have expected that the more domestically focused small caps could have provided relative strength. A move this severe suggests that the equity market has repriced slower economic growth amidst rising trade tensions.

Over longer time intervals, size has delivered strong outperformance. Over the past ten years, the strategy has delivered 14.3% annualized. Over twenty years, the strategy has bested the large cap S&P 500 nearly 4% per annum. A quality or low volatility tilt (XSLV) works well in concert with size to screen for good businesses and screen out companies that have small market capitalizations because they are headed towards zero. This small cap low volatility fund did outperform the S&P 500 in May.

Value

The Value factor, represented by the S&P 500 Pure Value Index (RPV) also posted its worst return (-9.34%) since December. Outside of the December selloff, May 2019 was the worst monthly performance for this factor since the financial crisis. The overweight to Energy led to negative performance versus the S&P 500 as oil prices corrected. Similarly, an overweight to Retail within Consumer Discretionary contributed to lagging returns.

While some may bemoan the underperformance of Value, the last decade looks pretty good. From the depths of the financial crisis, the Value factor has generated scintillating 15.8% annualized returns. The strategy has lagged for the past 1, 3, and 5-year periods, but the strategy typically gleans most of its outperformance early in an expansion.

Low Volatility

The Low Volatility factor, represented by the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index (SPLV) representing the lowest volatility quintile of the broad market, strongly outperformed the broad market, losing less than 1% on the month. As I wrote recently in Low Volatility Stocks and Interest Rates, low volatility stocks tend to generate strong absolute outperformance in periods of falling interest rates likely we witnessed in May. Overweights to utilities, REITs, and consumer staples drove the outperformance in May.

It has been a very strong trailing twelve months for the strategy, which strongly bested the market in the risk-off environment in the fourth quarter. The recent outperformance has pushed Low Volatility ahead of the broader market over trailing 1, 3, 6, and 12 month periods, as well as 3, 5, 10, and 20 year lookbacks.

Dividend Growth

Dividend Growth (NOBL), represented by the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index and populated by companies that have paid increasing dividends for 25 years, shares some of the same return profile of Low Volatility. The strategy did not do as well as Low Volatility in May, but outperformed the broad market by nearly 1 percent. As I will cover in tomorrow's monthly piece on the individual performance of these constituents, there was wide dispersion in May results as some constituents were disproportionately impacted by trade tensions. Over long-time intervals, Dividend Growth has proven defensive and this trend continued in modest fashion in May.

Equal-Weighting

Equal-weighting (NYSEARCA:RSP), which weights each S&P 500 constituents evenly instead of using traditional capitalization weighting, underperformed slightly in May as both size and value lagged. Over long time intervals, equal-weighting has beat the market handily, gleaning structural alpha from a combination of the size factor and the contrarian nature of rebalancing, a value-like strategy. In my recent article entitled, Rolling Returns: Equal-Weighted vs. Cap-Weighted, I showed that as the comparison period extends, equal-weighting is likely to outperform.

Summary

Through April, stocks were off to their best four month start in at least two decades. May reversed some of the gains, a seasonal pattern that has not been unfamiliar. I believe all five of these factor tilts can deliver structural alpha over the course of multiple business cycles. Investors should understand their own risk tolerance and behavioral biases to understand which factor tilt might best fit their portfolio. More risk averse investors can benefit from dividend growth and low volatility strategies, which are currently leading the market. Value-seeking investors can favor value or the size premia, which lagged meaningfully in May. They can all work over time, but individual investors need to understand what will work best for them in their unique investment circumstances.

Additional disclosure: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJR,XSLV,RPV,SPLV,NOBL,SDY,RSP,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.