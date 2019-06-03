CSS Industries: How Does Paper Value Get Realized?

Yet the question remains: how does value get returned to shareholders, and what exactly is management's strategy going forward?

The stock chart for craft & gift manufacturer CSS Industries (CSS) looks that of a company who has funded overpriced acquisitions with debt - and thus collapsed the equity slice of enterprise value:

And CSS has indeed made seven acquisitions over the past five years. The largest was the purchase of sewing pattern provider Simplicity in November 2017. Given that CSS - including net debt - is worth $52 million at the moment, an investor might assume that deal, in particular, turned out to be a disaster.

None of those things quite are the case, however. CSS closed FY19 (ending March) with net debt of under $10 million - less than half of the low end of FY20 Adjusted EBITDA guidance. Management insists that Simplicity has met expectations - and that appears to be roughly the case.

To be sure, there are real concerns here, and sharp declines in the profitability of the legacy business. But the collapse in CSS shares has come in large part from lower multiples as well - and at this point those multiples look absurdly cheap.

Even the 22% decline on Friday looks somewhat odd. CSS did announce the suspension of its dividend - but a 10%+ yield before the release suggested investors were discounting its sustainability anyway. Q4 results were disastrous - but CSS already had pre-announced the quarter and given FY20 guidance earlier this month. Dividend aside, there was little, if anything, in the way of new news on Thursday - yet CSS dropped another 20%+, touching a 30-year low.

On paper, even given all the concerns in terms of execution and end markets, the declines seem like they may have gone too far. But the risks here remain real - and until it's clear that CSS has a strategy to create shareholder value, it seems difficult to try and time the bottom.

CSS Is Ridiculously Cheap

By several fundamental measures, CSS is almost absurdly cheap. It's not just cheap in the sense that an investor might consider buying the dip - but in the way of deep value, "heads I win, tails I don't lose much" plays.

Tangible book value is over $16 per share. Liquidation value, giving haircuts of 75% to inventory, 50% to PP&E, and 10% to accounts receivable, prepaid expenses, and other assets, is almost exactly the current $43 million market capitalization.

Meanwhile, the current enterprise value of $52 million is less than the $70 million company paid for Simplicity (per last year's 10-K). Yet that acquisition seems to be reasonably on track. CEO Christopher Munyan said on the Q4 call that the business "performed as expected", with the weakness in CSS' legacy operations. He said in the Q&A of the Q2 call that the company was "probably going to be looking at that acquisition [at] like a low five [EBITDA] multiple." That in turn suggests something like $13 million in EBITDA against the $70 million purchase price.

When Simplicity was acquired 19 months ago, CSS cited $90 million in revenue and $10 million in EBITDA - plus synergies of $4-$5 million. The business generated $91 million in revenue - and still has integration-related cost savings on the way in FY20. Simplicity doesn't appear to have grown over the interim, but in a ~flat market it's at least held up. An investor could make the case - particularly assuming a debt-free balance sheet twelve months from now - that the rest of the operations are available basically for free even haircutting the already-low ~7x pre-synergy EBITDA acquisition multiple.

On an earnings basis, CSS did post an adjusted net loss and barely positive ($1.3 million) operating income in FY19. But an aggressive cost-cutting plan should boost results going forward. The company is taking out $22 million of cost this year. Even with ongoing declines offsetting some of the benefits, the low end of FY20 guidance suggests an EV/EBITDA multiple of 2.5x. P/E is likely in the range of 7x.

Free cash flow will see some one-time benefits from working capital this year, but guidance of $14-$18 million both suggests a sub-3x P/FCF multiple and means CSS could be debt-free by the end of fiscal 2020. Normalized free cash flow at current EBITDA levels (assuming interest returns to near-zero levels) still looks to be $10 million-plus, suggesting a multiple in the 4x range.

To be sure, CSS has been cheap most of the way down, and even before that. This has been a value trap/value play argument, and I've long taken the value trap side of the debate. Fundamentally, though, the case is different at this point. CSS is cheap in a way that few stocks ever are without the near- or at least mid-term risk of the equity being wiped out by borrowings.

A Tough Run and a Disastrous Q4

The underlying performance of the business somewhat mirrors the change in valuation. CSS stock was cheap because its business was weak; CSS stock has become even cheaper because its business delivered an astonishingly poor quarter.

Simplicity actually seems to have had an excellent quarter. Q4 revenue, backed out from commentary in filings in both FY18 and FY19, looks to have risen nearly $5 million, or 20%. There's likely some timing help in that number, given that overall sales for the year seem to be roughly flat and that management didn't call out the increase. Given the discouraging overall results, CSS no doubt would have highlighted a noted change in trajectory for the business.

Whatever the cause, the strength in Simplicity for the quarter only amplifies just how poorly the rest of the business performed. Revenue on the whole fell 11.7% even with Simplicity's improvement. All three categories basically collapsed. Craft excluding Simplicity saw revenue fall 30.5%, with lower replenishment sales at the two largest customers (which I believe are Walmart (WMT) and Michaels Companies (MIK)). Lower sales of Easter dye kits led sales in the seasonal business to decline a stunning 40.6%. Gifts were off 22.5%.

And CSS management clearly didn't see that type of quarter coming. Implied guidance after Q3 suggested revenue for the quarter of $80-$90 million; the actual results missed the low end by nearly 10 points of growth. Commentary suggested much more in the way of market share erosion than had previously been communicated, with the Q4 release noting share losses in all three categories among a variety of retailers (including the two largest customers, who combined drove 36% of FY19 revenue per the 10-K).

In other words, if there was a quarter that was going to make a stock absurdly cheap, CSS' Q4 would be the model. The sales declines are both steep and, excluding Simplicity, broad. Their causes include end market weakness, lower inventory at retailers, and share losses. The latter even included a loss of Valentine's Day placements to products the company doesn't even make.

It's not a quarter where CSS simply mis-executed, though some unspecified issues with reshoring ribbon production out of China didn't help. Nor is it a quarter, or a year, which is even that far out of the long-term trend:

source: author from CSS press releases and filings; FY20 estimate at midpoint of guidance, includes ~$10 million impact from SKU reductions

This is a business in the midst of a long-term decline with little real reason to see a reversal, at least in terms of organic growth. CSS tried to diversify out of the declines by building out its craft business using M&A: craft sales were zero in FY14 and over 40% of revenue in FY19. But now craft is seeing pressure as well.

As noted above, the news does get better in FY20, thanks to cost savings. Even with much of the savings coming from headcount reductions occurring in Q1, there should be some incremental benefit to FY21 results as well. But the company's own guidance suggests those savings will be offset by further organic declines. Nor can investors trust that guidance after CSS came nowhere close to meeting its original FY19 outlook of $26-$29 million in Adjusted EBITDA. The final figure was $15 million; revenue growth was more than six points worse than the midpoint of that guidance implied.

Beyond simply missing expectations, full-year results show just how quickly profits have collapsed in the legacy business. If Munyan was correct about the "low 5x" multiple for Simplicity he cited after Q2, the rest of the business for full-year fiscal 2019 generated something like $291 million in revenue and just $3 million in EBITDA.

This is a business in real trouble - and there's not much that CSS management really can do. It can't make consumers want journals, social stationery, or Easter egg dye kits. It won't force Walmart or Michaels to hold more inventory. Craft demand seems to be flat to down, based on long-running commentary from Michaels. CSS' seasonal and gift sales have been falling for years, due to changing preferences among younger consumers and (likely) growth of e-commerce and gift delivery.

It's long been difficult to believe that this is anything other than a declining business, though as recently as the Q3 call Munyan argued otherwise. And so the question here becomes reasonably simple: is CSS cheap enough even if it is in decline?

The Melting Ice Cube Argument

That question is at the core of many "melting ice cube" type of plays. (Some investors might use the term "cigar butt" here, but that formulation seems more fitting for plays like oil trusts that have a fixed, delineated endpoint to their cash flows.) CSS can see its cash flow shrink going forward - yet the net present value of those cash flows still can be positive, implying upside to the stock.

On paper, that could be the case here. FCF this year is getting a boost from working capital help (mostly inventory), but CSS, if it hits guidance, would close the year with net cash in the $5-7 million range. FY21 should see incremental cost savings and lower interest expense (just credit facility fees) which can offset further EBITDA declines. Simplicity still is guided flat to up in FY20 (so is McCall, for which the company paid $14 million in late 2016), and should be able to keep cash flow positive for some time. Further cost cuts and SKU reductions of unprofitable items can keep the company at least reasonably in the black.

At something like 4x EV/FCF even looking to FY21, CSS doesn't have to do that much to bring in more than its $52 million enterprise value for the rest of its corporate life. And even if the businesses collapse, in theory there's some value for equity holders in the assets (particularly if debt is paid off) at the end of the road.

The problem is that all works on paper. But as I've written in several other contexts, in practice managers want to manage. That's not inherently a bad thing: in most instances, shareholders should prefer managers who believe they can create value to those who don't. Yet that attitude makes unacceptable a plan to manage the business with expectations of long-term declines and with the all-out goal of maximizing - and returning - every single dollar in free cash flow.

The only company I know of that did so for a prolonged stretch was Spok Holdings (SPOK), a pager company (then known as USA Mobility) that actually outperformed the S&P 500 on a total return basis for a decade as its revenue steadily shrunk. But even Spok eventually went and acquired a software company. The "melting ice cube" strategy is not one that public companies, in particular, readily employ.

And what is disappointing about Q4, beyond the obvious in the numbers, is that there's little evidence CSS is planning to follow that type of path. Munyan notably referred to a "pause" in M&A, not a change in strategy. The temporary end to acquisitions wasn't spun as an acknowledgment of the difficult in buying growth in declining markets - but rather as part of "addressing the ongoing sales erosion" and executing on the cost-cutting. The implication is that CSS isn't stopping M&A for good - but only for right now seeing as how it has other initiatives on which it needs to work.

The dividend cut, too, suggests CSS' priority beyond FY20 isn't on shareholder returns. Free cash flow guidance - again $14-$18 million - easily covers the ~$7 million in required payments at the $0.80 annual level seen before the report. CSS could have halved the payment and still reached ~breakeven on a net debt basis by year-end.

Why the need to pay off debt and end the dividend? Is it a sign that the board doesn't trust guidance? Or is the complete pay off of debt needed to get a new credit facility which will allow the company back into M&A? Whatever the answer is, it is not compatible with the "melting ice cube" argument. That argument requires that capital come back to shareholders - not be reinvested elsewhere. Even with eight straight years of negative organic growth (including FY20), and a stock price at a 30-year low, CSS seems to believe that it can still do better - and bear in mind that less than four months ago Munyan, on the Q3 call, still was insisting that the company could get to "some low level of growth".

Particularly after Q4, it's exceedingly difficult to believe that will happen. And that could be fine for CSS shareholders below $5 if the company was going to respond accordingly. There's not any evidence yet that it will - and until there is, CSS could remain a value trap.

