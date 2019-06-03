Baozun: Real Growth Of 58% And Very Cheap

Baozun's valuation is very low for a company that grows at such a high pace: fwd P/E of 27.5, fwd P/S of 2.23 and fwd PEG of just 0.23.

Baozun has been a very volatile stock, but since I first picked it, it is up 122%.

Introduction

Baozun (BZUN) is a stock that has been very volatile since I have picked it in my series of Potential Multibaggers back in May 2017. It has had several drops and jumps of 20% and more on a single day. But all in all, despite the big volatility, it has been an outstanding investment so far:

It is 40% off of its 52-week high, but still, it is up 122% since I have picked it. But I wouldn't be writing this article if I didn't think that this stock has lots of potential left for the future. In this article, we will look at Q1 2019 earnings results and why Baozun is still a great and cheap stock to buy for long-term investors, despite the trade war threat.

Baozun serves its customers, which are mainly big brands, to connect their physical and online retail spaces. It works with big brands such as Nike (NKE), Microsoft (MSFT), Levi's (LEVI) and many others. You can probably recognize a few more in this Baozun logo:

Baozun's Q1 2019 results

In the last quarter, Q4 2018 Baozun did something it never does: it missed the consensus earnings. Normally, the company is a serial over-deliverer. The management came up with a simple and, in my view, good explanation. Baozun had invested more than foreseen, in sales and marketing (up 59% YoY), fulfillment expenses (up by 51%), and technology and content (up by a whopping 87%). In my analysis of those earnings, I wrote:

If you don't want a growth company to invest in its core strengths, I don't think you should hold a single growth stock in your portfolio.

The company also said that its investments would not be ramped up in 2019 and so I expected Baozun to outperform again, as back to its normal behavior. And I was not disappointed in my expectations. Baozun beat earnings by $0.01 both on non-GAAP EPS ($0.13), growing a jaw-dropping 68.5% YoY, as GAAP EPS ($0.09). Revenue came in at MB1.28B, growing 39.7% YoY. So contrary to a lot of high-growth companies, Baozun actually makes a profit.

And we know what Baozun was investing in: in its switch from mainly distribution to mainly non-distribution. This is an overview of what the company does:

You could say that A is what Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) does: taking a fee for digital services; B is, as it were, FBB (Fulfilled By Baozun, parallel to FBA, Fulfilled By Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN); and C is Amazon's original model: owning the stuff that you sell.

The company is in full transition from focussing more on the Service Fee Model (A) and the Consignment Model (B) and less on the distribution model (C)

But because of the shift to non-distribution sales, this has an influence on the revenue. The product sales revenue under (C) is gross and the services are net and therefore revenue growth seems to have slowed down. So, if revenue grows by 40%, the company is actually growing faster than that.

The more the company can switch to the services segment, the lower the sales growth will be and the higher the profit margins, because services are a model that is more asset-light as opposed to inventory ownership. For the distribution model, you need big and expensive warehouses and workers to pick the orders or investments in robotized systems to do that job. For services that is not necessary.

And you see that in the growth number: total net revenues grew by 39.7% YoY to RMB1,286.8M, while services revenue grew by 45% YoY to RMB669.2M. But the real number to see how much Baozun is growing is GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume), or the value of everything that is sold through the platform. And that GMV shows the distinction even better.

The total GMV was RMB 7,831.0 M, going up 58.4% YoY. While Baozun tries to convince customers to turn to the consignment model or to services, the distribution GMV was still up 32.4% YoY, but that is only half of the increase in non-distribution GMV, which grew by 61.6% YoY. The same-store sales (SSS) growth, came in at 48%, very impressive and the trend is up. According to Robin Lu, Baozun's CFO, this is because the new brands are very good at increasing the SSS, which shows the customers are of high quality.

As a shareholder, I am very happy with this kind of growth, especially in the most profitable parts of the business and with the newest clients. That bodes well for the future. And a lot of outsiders won't see how fast Baozun is actually growing, because they think the revenue growth is slowing down. They don't know that it is because of the changing mix to a more profitable business.

The total number of brand partners increased to 200, 15 up QoQ and 44 up YoY. As you can deduct from the 44 number YoY, 15 is a lot for a quarter. CEO and chairman Vincent Qiu gave more explanation about the new brand partners on the Q1 2019 earnings call:

Some of these new brand partners, to name a few, include a leading domestic FMCG brand, a German health food brand, a French swimwear brand, a Spanish fashion brand and a number of global cosmetics brands.

Don't forget that Baozun works with big partners, the Microsofts, Starbucks's (SBUX) and Nikes of this world. Although the company has announced initiatives to attract smaller brands, there is no reason to believe that strategy has already been rolled out. That doesn't matter. Once the growth in big clients would slow down, which is not the case now (to the contrary) Baozun can still try to become the Shopify of China. By that I mean that then it can attract SMBs. I like companies that have this kind of optionality. The path is clear and laid out, but because the big customers are more valuable and are still growing so strong, Baozun still concentrates on them for now.

A New Joint-Venture

And talking about options, Baozun also made its intention clear to work more with domestic brands. That path was taken, as announced on the earnings call. CEO and chairman Vincent Qiu on the Q1 2019 earnings call:

In this first quarter, we launched partnership with a leading domestic FMCG brand who is also a top ranking brand in the world at their sector. For a brand of such huge scale, over first three months of operations, our service already helped them to achieve a significant GMV growth target and the partner view this as fantastic results.

But Baozun even went further and it started a joint venture with this new client. Vincent Qiu on the Q1 2019 earnings call:

Actually, we decided to move further and formed a JV with them at the end of April in order to enable them to benefiting this new era of e-commerce and the enormous growth opportunities. We believe this JV offers a truly unique value proposition by combining Baozun's in-depth knowledge of e-commerce and integrated technology together with the brand's comprehensive offline network and the leadership position in the FMCG sector.

At first, I was a little puzzled about why Baozun wanted to start a JV with this client. I could understand that the client was enthusiastic about the ramp-up in sales from its collaboration with Baozun, but what was the advantage for Baozun? But then I saw those few words, and I understood: 'the brand's comprehensive offline network'. Of course! Baozun not only ties its customer to its platform by a JV, but it also will be able to use the brand's offline network to bring down the costs of its delivery of goods, which now is from warehouses. Talking about a win-win.

It is not so simple to know which FMCG brand this could be. I am not that familiar with the Chinese FMCG market. By the way, FMCG, for those who are not familiar with it, stands for Fast Moving Consumer Goods, products that sell fast (duh!) and at low cost. The category has a lot of subcategories under it, such as processed foods, drinks, frozen food, medicines, cleaning products, cosmetics, office supplies etc.

If one of the readers has a deeper insight into the matter or has an informed opinion about who the JV partner of Baozun could be, please let us know in the comment section. I have already looked up the biggest FMCG companies of China, but more than guessing is out of my reach. Maybe you could help us out?

Baozun's technology

For Baozun there are three main areas in its technology: a cloud-based system that enables Baozun's customers to set up their official brand stores and their WeChat Mini-programs is the first. The second system is the ROSS (Retail Operation Support System) that consists of digital tools to improve efficiency and automation and reduce operating costs and the third system, which is the oldest, but is continuously updated: the core e-commerce system.

Baozun even has launched its own cloud system, Baozun Cloud. Although the company could have held a little brainstorm around the name, it will be a boost for Baozun and its clients. CEO and chairman Vincent Qiu on the Q1 2019 earnings call:

This highly customized Baozun Cloud will greatly enhance our storing and computing capabilities for SaaS platforms and technologies to effectively address the increasing demand from our brands and enhance the elastic scalability of our system.

The future looks bright

Baozun's guidance for Q2 2019 was good too. No slowdown in sight. The company guided for revenue growth between 34% and 38% and revenue of services expected to grow over 40% YoY. And that despite macroeconomic headwinds. Boazun's CFO Robert Lu on the Q1 2019 earnings call:

Based on current macroeconomic and operating conditions, for the second quarter of 2019, we expect total net revenues to be between CNY1.55 billion and CNY1.6 billion, which represent a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 34% to 38%, in which services revenues to increase by over 40% on a year-over-year basis.

So no worries there either, since Baozun usually is a prudent company in its guidance. They constantly underpromise and overdeliver.

And the trade tensions between China and the US? This is what CFO Robin Lu had to say about that:

I don't think there is any impact up to today from the macro condition you talk about (the trade war, FGTV). And as I mentioned just now, I mean, almost all the brands we serve, they have been localized in China for many years, not only the brand image but also the supply chain is around China or Asia. So for the businesses, we don't see any impact now. But we are cautiously watching all the macro conditions, which we cannot control but we can watch and take some actions if it's necessary. But now everything's OK. In the meantime, as I mentioned, in these macroeconomic conditions, we do see some opportunities in the local brands, which -- we are working on that now. So, we think that no actual impact on our business up till now.

As a lot of investors already know, the growth in the dispensable income in China is a very interesting trend for brands, especially in the Chinese middle class, which continues to expand. Baozun plays the role of the middleman, connecting global brands to Chinese consumers. As that middle class continues to grow, consumers will want more and more products that are a display of their better living standards. That still means international brands, to a great extent. So I think Baozun is in a sweet spot with its business.

Baozun's CEO and chairman Vincent Qiu acknowledged that on the Q1 2019 earnings call:

China's e-commerce sector, already the largest in the world, continues to generate strong and healthy growth momentum as online shopping increasingly integrates into the daily lives of the nation's consumers. Sales in the apparel category, especially sporting goods and menswear as well as electronics and the cosmetics categories performed well during the quarter and continue to gain growth momentum into the second quarter of 2019.

Baozun's CEO and chairman Vincent Qiu - Source

And Qiu was ambitious, as I love the CEOs of companies of which I have shares in my portfolio:

As China's leading brand e-commerce service provider, we continue to strategically invest in developing innovative technologies that will allow us to lead the industry into the next phase of the e-commerce revolution. Our cutting edge omnichannel solutions, integrated retail operating supporting system, big data-driven analytics and highly targeted digital marketing services are all able to seamlessly empower our brand partners to make better business decisions, improve operating efficiency and benefit from the enormous growth potential they have.

Valuation

Despite the fact that the company has great growth numbers, is at the center of a secular trend and has an outstanding execution, the valuation of Baozun is extremely low.

As you can see, Baozun's forward P/E is only 27.5, its P/S forward ratio is only 2.23 and the forward PEG is only 0.25, which is incredibly low for a company growing at this pace. The trade tensions with China have made this stock a bargain.

Conclusion

To use a cliché, Baozun is still firing on all cylinders. The company's real growth is somewhat obscured by the transition to the non-distribution model. The real growth of Baozun can be seen in the GMV growth, which came at 58.4% growth YoY. And of that total GMV growth, the non-distribution GMV came in at 61.6% growth YoY. That is the area that Baozun focuses on, so I consider this as the real growth number of Baozun.

This stellar performance is not reflected in the price. The company is profitable, unlike a lot of other high-growth stocks and even the traditional ratios show how cheap this company is: forward P/S of 2.23, forward P/E of 27.5, forward PEG of 0.25.

Over the short term, the trade tensions may bring the stock down, of course, but over the long term, I wouldn't see why Baozun wouldn't outperform the market by a wide margin.

In the meantime, keep growing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BZUN, AMZN, SHOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.