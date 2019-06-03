Dollar General's Growth And Rising Dividend Make It My Top Choice In Retail

Dollar General is a discount retailer that focuses on small store formats in rural areas of the U.S. The company continues to grow by geographic expansion and organic sales increases.

Thesis

Dollar General Corporation (DG) reported excellent Q1 2019 financial results on May 30, 2019. The company beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines and shares were up over 7% yesterday as a result. The company's strong results were driven primarily by better-than-expected same store sales growth of 3.8% in Q1 2019. This beat the consensus estimate of 2.1% by a large amount. Overall net sales growth was 8.3% driven by organic growth and new store openings. Dollar General opened 240 new stores, remodeled 330 existing stores, and relocated 27 existing stores. Operating profit increased by 4.5% to $512.2M and diluted GAAP earnings per share increased 8.8% to $1.48.

These kind of numbers for a bricks-and-mortar retailer are generally only posted by Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). However, Costco is trading at a P/E ratio (FWD) of almost 30.0 limiting my interest in starting a position. On the other hand, Dollar General is trading at a much more reasonable P/E ratio (FWD) of 19.7 making it a relative bargain compared to Costco and the broader market.

I believe that Dollar General still has a pathway forward for growth and additional top and bottom line gains. The combination of retail locations in rural towns, small store formats and geographic expansion in the western U.S. gives this retailer a pathway for future growth. In fact, Dollar General is one of the few bricks-and-mortar retailers that I would consider to be long at the right price due to its operational performance, competitive advantage and recession-proof business model. Furthermore, the company has a very shareholder friendly capital allocation plan.

Overview Of Dollar General

Dollar General operates 15,597 stores in 44 states as of early May 2019. Dollar General sells a wide variety of merchandise including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. About 77% of sales are from consumables including food, cleaning products, tobacco and health and beauty items. About 12% of sales are from seasonal merchandise, 6% from home products and 5% from basic apparel. The company sells a mix of private label goods as well as branded products from consumer staples and consumer discretionary companies. Dollar General has a small store format and focuses on rural areas. About 75% of stores are located in towns with 20,000 or fewer people and on average are about 7,300 sq. ft. (but the size varies depending on the location). More than 80% of the items sold at the stores are priced at $5 or less.

Source: www.souixfalls.business.com

Dollar General Has Many Years Of Growth Ahead Of It

Dollar General has 15,597 stores as of early May 2019. Although this sounds like a large number, the company does not have significant presence in the western United States as seen in the map below. In fact, Dollar General has no stores in Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Alaska and Hawaii. Furthermore, some western States with fairly large populations such as California, Arizona, Nevada and Oregon have low store counts compared to eastern States. This gives the company a path forward for growth. Furthermore, there is the possibility of future expansion in the rest of North America.

Note that the company opened about 900 stores in 2018 and plans to open 975 stores in 2019. But even if the company opens several hundred stores per year, it still has many years of growth ahead of it. For comparison, CVS Health Corporation (CVS) had 9,967 stores and Walgreen Boots Alliance (WBA) had 9,560 stores at the end of 2018. But in general CVS and Walgreens stores are much larger at about 11,000 - 15,000 sq. ft. Dollar General's main competitor, Dollar Tree (DLTR), had 15,237 stores as of early February 2019.

Source: Dollar General 2018 Annual Report

Dollar General also has a digital initiative to further growth. This is primarily a mobile app, DGGo! that permits users to load of digital coupons. There are currently ~17M digital coupon subscribers and that should growth with time. This should promote customer loyalty and also generate shopper data to promote targeted coupons and merchandise stocking. Dollar General also tested a pilot of cashierless checkout with the mobile app at some stores. There are currently ~250 stores that can use DGGo! checkout and that should expand to 750 stores by end of the year. I do not currently expect Dollar General to be a major player in online sales due to the small average transaction size of ~$12. However, the mobile app and cashierless checkout should drive convenience for customers and reduce labor costs at the stores.

Dollar General Is Returning Cash To Investors

The company is remarkably shareholder friendly. Dollar General requires capital expenditures for new store openings, remodeling of stores and store relocations. But the retailers small store format of ~7,400 sq. ft. makes the capital expenditure requirements less than other retailers. In Q1 2019, the company only spent $145M on capital expenditures out of an operating cash flow of $574M. For comparison, Costco spent $587M, Target (TGT) spent $643M and Walmart (WMT) spent $3,330M on capital expenditures in their most recent quarterly earnings. This difference is due not only to smaller store formats but also to a lower number of SKUs (10,000 - 12,000) and likely less IT and shipping infrastructure requirements for online sales.

The lower level of capital expenditures gives the company decent free cash flow and thus much room for returning cash to shareholders. In Q1 2019, the company repurchased 1.7M shares for a total cost of $200M. The company still has about $1.1B left under its current share repurchase authorization. Dollar General is fairly aggressive in buying back shares. Over the past 10-years the share count has decreased from ~340.9M to ~260.8M at end of 2018. The share repurchase program will likely not change in the near future. The company has plans to repurchase ~$1B in shares in 2019. This is on top of the ~$1B in share repurchases in 2018.

The company also paid a dividend of $0.32 per share requiring only about $83M in cash flow. Dollar General started paying a dividend in 2015. From the perspective of the Dividend Growth Investor, Dollar General is still an early investment. The company has been increasing the dividend at a 9% -10% rate for the past two years. It is likely that this rate will be maintained for the next several years as the company spends on growth initiatives take hold. But saying that, the payout ratio is only ~19% giving the company room for double-digit increases in the future.

It is important to note that in the recent earnings call, the company indicated that returning cash to shareholders remains a priority after growth opportunities.

Our capital allocation priorities have served us well and remain unchanged. Our first priority is investing in high return growth opportunities, including new store expansion and infrastructure to support future growth. We also remain committed to returning significant cash to shareholders through anticipated share repurchases and quarterly dividends, all while maintaining our current investment-grade credit rating and managing to a leverage ratio approximately three times adjusted debt to EBITDA.

Valuation

Now let's examine Dollar General's valuation. From the perspective of current P/E ratio and my expected 2019 EPS of $6.40, which is the mid-point of the company's guidance, the company's current stock price is slightly overvalued. Assuming a P/E ratio of 18.0, which is slightly more than the 10-year average, gives an estimated fair valuation of $115.20. I use a P/E multiple of 18.0 since the company is performing well and exceeding estimates.

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 17.0 and 19.0, I obtain a fair valuation range of $108.80 and $121.60. At the closing stock price on May 31st, 2019 of $127.28 this implies that the stock is currently priced between 98% and 109% of estimated fair value. The market has largely recognized the operational performance and growth prospects of Dollar General.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 17.0 18.0 19.0 Estimated Value $108.80 $115.20 $121.60 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 109% 103% 98%

Source: Dividend Power Calculations

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 17.0 and 19.0 and a projected 5-year average EPS growth rate of 10.0%, I obtain an estimated valuation range of $175.22 - $185.53. I use 10.0% due to the company's historical ability to attain low double-digit EPS growth on average and their current growth initiatives. This suggests that the stock has decent upside over the next five years.

Estimated 5-Year Price Target Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 17.0 18.0 19.0 Estimated Value $175.22 $185.53 $195.84

Source: Dividend Power Calculations

Final Thoughts

Dollar General put up strong top and bottom line numbers in Q1 2019 when most retailers are struggling to grow. The company is clearly well run and has a path forward for continued geographic expansion in the western United States. Furthermore, Dollar General has demonstrated consistent ability to grow organic sales. The top and bottom lines should continue to grow for the next several years despite intense competition. In turn this should lead to dividend growth. The stock is about fairly valued to slightly overvalued based in P/E ratio at this juncture. But still, the 5-year return on just estimated earnings growth and the dividend should meet the broader market average. Overall, Dollar General is one of two companies I would own in bricks-and-mortar retail. Hence, I am a buyer of this stock.

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please click the orange button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.