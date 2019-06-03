Preferreds Gain Attention As Fed On Pause

As yields fall, income investors seeking the right mix of income producing assets may want to consider preferreds as a way to maintain income generation.

Since the Fed first announced a pause on rate hikes towards the end of January, U.S. preferred stock ETFs have seen $1.4 billion worth of net flows.

With interest rates low and the Federal Reserve (Fed) set to stay on pause through year-end, income-focused investors are expanding their search for yield. One area that has attracted attention in recent months is the preferred securities category. Since the Fed first announced a pause on rate hikes towards the end of January, U.S. preferred stock ETFs have seen $1.4 billion worth of net flows.1 However, with a large percentage of the preferred securities' allocations made up of banks and other traditional financial companies, investors may be missing opportunities for income in preferreds outside of financials.

The Current Market Environment Opens the Door for Preferreds

Since reaching a peak of 3.2% in November 2018, the yield on the U.S. 10 Year Treasury has fallen by over 70 basis points.2 As yields fall, income investors seeking the right mix of income producing assets may want to consider preferreds as a way to maintain income generation, while experiencing the potential for greater price stability than common stocks and more favorable tax treatment than bonds.

Preferreds have historically offered higher yields than both common stock and senior debt. Moreover, many pay qualified dividends, which are taxed at the capital gains rate rather than ordinary income, increasing the after-tax yield advantage of preferreds over traditional debt.

Yields Across Asset Classes

As of 4/30/2019

Source: FactSet, Wells Fargo, Bloomberg. Yields presented are current yields (ratio of the annual interest payment and the security's current price), except for Equities' dividend yield (dividend per share, divided by the price per share). Equities is represented by the S&P 500® Index, High Grade Corporate Bonds represented by the ICE BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate Index, Preferred Securities represented by the Wells Fargo® Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index, and High Yield Bonds represented by the ICE BofA Merrill Lynch US High Yield Index.

Beyond higher yields, preferreds also have limited direct equity participation which may help minimize their volatility relative to common stock and help insulate investors from market drawdowns. Additionally, with the Fed's pause on rate hikes extended through year-end and expectations of future hikes lowered, price volatility related to interest rate risk may stabilize.

Dialed Up Call Risk

Most preferred securities feature a call provision allowing an issuer to redeem its preferreds at or near par value prior to maturity. As rates fall, issuers may choose to call their preferreds and issue a new series at more favorable rates. This may potentially be problematic for investors on two fronts: it may reduce the yields available to investors, and many callable preferred securities may be trading above par value. In the latter scenario, capital appreciation may be erased in the event of a call. Preferred securities issued by traditional financial companies have historically been more often callable than those from other issuers. They also currently have more that are callable in the next two years and have more trading above their par value.

Lower Call Risk Outside of Traditional Financials

As of 4/30/2019

% Callable % Callable

Trading Above Par % Callable

in 2019-2020 % Callable

in 2019-2020

Trading Above Par Financial Preferred Securities 100.0% 87.9% 41.5% 33.0% Ex-Financials Preferred Securities 77.8% 60.2% 25.5% 13.2%

Source: Bloomberg, Wells Fargo. Financial Preferred Securities represent the Wells Fargo® Hybrid & Preferred Securities Financial Index. Ex-Financials Preferred Securities represent the Wells Fargo® Hybrid & Preferred Securities ex Financials Index. For illustrative purposes only.

Financial Sector Overconcentration

Preferred securities are predominantly issued by financial companies as they help satisfy regulatory requirements to support liabilities. This has led to an overconcentration in banks and other traditional financial companies which make up over 50% of the preferred securities universe. This overconcentration, particularly in low interest rate environments, may have negative implications for strategies that track the broad preferreds space, as the health and stability of financial companies may be more sensitive to interest rates than issuers in other sectors.

Sector Concentration in Preferred Securities

As of 4/30/2019

Source: FactSet, Wells Fargo, Bloomberg. The broad Preferred Securities universe presented is represented by the Wells Fargo® Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index. Preferreds Ex-Financials is represented by the Wells Fargo® Hybrid and Preferred Securities ex Financials Index.

Excluding preferred securities issued by traditional financial companies' results in greater sector diversification, which has historically lowered volatility relative to the broad preferred universe without sacrificing yield.

The current market environment presents compelling reasons to consider preferred securities. Investors may gain thoughtful exposure to the space by avoiding traditional financial companies with the VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF, which tracks the Wells Fargo® Hybrid and Preferred Securities ex Financials Index.

Important Disclosures

1Source: Morningstar. Estimated net flows for US Preferred Stock ETFs for the months February 2019 through April 2019.

2Source: U.S. Department of The Treasury. https://www.treasury.gov/resource-center/data-chart-center/interest-rates.

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell any of the securities mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, or tax advice. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are valid as of the date of this communication and subject to change without notice. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck.

The Wells Fargo® Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (WAGG) is designed to track the performance of non-convertible, $25 par preferred securities listed on U.S. exchanges. The index is composed of preferred stock and securities that, in Wells Fargo's judgment, are functionally equivalent to preferred stock.

The Wells Fargo® Hybrid and Preferred Securities ex Financials Index (WHPSL) is a rules-based index designed to track the performance of convertible or exchangeable and non-convertible preferred securities, issued by U.S. or foreign issuers that are not financial services companies or banks and that are listed on U.S. national securities exchanges.

Wells Fargo® Hybrid and Preferred Securities Financial Index (WHPSF) is a rules-based index designed to track the performance of convertible or exchangeable and non-convertible preferred securities, issued by U.S. or foreign issuers that are financial services companies or banks and that are listed on U.S. national securities exchanges.

The ICE BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate Index (C0A0) is comprised of investment grade corporate bonds (based on the index providers proprietary composite of various rating agencies) denominated in U.S. dollars.

The ICE BofA Merrill Lynch US High Yield Index (H0A0) is comprised of below-investment grade corporate bonds (based on the index providers proprietary composite of various rating agencies) denominated in U.S. dollars.

The S&P 500® Index (SPX) consists of 500 widely held common stocks covering industrial, utility, financial and transportation sector; as an Index, it is unmanaged and is not a security in which investments can be made.

The VanEck Vectors® Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF®) is not sponsored, endorsed, or advised by Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC (together, "Wells Fargo"), Index Calculation Agent, NYSE Arca, or any of their subsidiaries and affiliates. WELLS FARGO AND INDEX CALCULATION AGENT DO NOT GUARANTEE THE ACCURACY AND/OR COMPLETENESS OF ANY DATA SUPPLIED BY THEM OR OF THE INDEX UNDERLYING THE ETF AND MAKE NO WARRANTY AS TO THE RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED FROM INVESTING IN THE ETF OR IN THE INDEX.

The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and/or its affiliates and has been licensed for use by Van Eck Associates Corporation. Copyright © 2018 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global, Inc., and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Redistribution or reproduction in whole or in part are prohibited without written permission of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. For more information on any of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC's indices please visit www.spdji.com. S&P® is a registered trademark of S&P Global and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third party licensors make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the ability of any index to accurately represent the asset class or market sector that it purports to represent and neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third party licensors shall have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index or the data included therein.

ICE Data Indices, LLC and its affiliates ("ICE Data") indices and related information, the name "ICE Data", and related trademarks, are intellectual property licensed from ICE Data, and may not be copied, used, or distributed without ICE Data's prior written approval. The licensee's products have not been passed on as to their legality or suitability, and are not regulated, issued, endorsed, sold, guaranteed, or promoted by ICE Data. ICE Data MAKES NO WARRANTIES AND BEARS NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE INDICES, ANY RELATED INFORMATION, ITS TRADEMARKS, OR THE PRODUCT(NYSE:S) (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, THEIR QUALITY, ACCURACY, SUITABILITY AND/OR COMPLETENESS).

Any indices listed are unmanaged indices and include the reinvestment of all dividends, but do not reflect the payment of transaction costs, advisory fees or expenses that are associated with an investment in a fund. An index's performance is not illustrative of a fund's performance. Indices are not securities in which investments can be made.

An investment in the VanEck Vectors® Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF®) may be subject to risk which includes, among others, preferred securities, convertible securities, foreign securities, credit, interest rate, subordinated obligations, REITs, utilities, consumer staples, telecommunications, real estate, small- and medium-capitalization companies, market, operational, call, index tracking, authorized participant concentration, no guarantee of active trading market, trading issues, passive management, fund shares trading, premium/discount and liquidity of fund shares, non-diversified and concentration risks, all of which may adversely affect the Fund.

Fund shares are not individually redeemable and will be issued and redeemed at their NAV only through certain authorized broker-dealers in large, specified blocks of shares called "creation units" and otherwise can be bought and sold only through exchange trading. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. You will incur brokerage expenses when trading Fund shares in the secondary market. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Returns for actual Fund investments may differ from what is shown because of differences in timing, the amount invested, and fees and expenses.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. Bonds and bond funds will decrease in value as interest rates rise. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing.

