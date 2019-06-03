Williams Sonoma - One Of The Good Ones

Investors caused the stock to jump by double-digits after earnings which is well deserved given that the company is simply better than most competitors.

Williams Sonoma (WSM) just released its first quarter earnings. The furniture retailer is the first retail company I discuss that made progress across the board. Both sales and earnings came in above expectations, margins improved and full year guidance was raised. It was a huge success provided by the company's focus on profitability with some help from the furniture industry. All things considered, the stock is an outperformer in a weak retail segment. If you want to be long a retailer, it makes sense to consider buying Williams Sonoma.

Source: Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Sales, Margins & Guidance Came In Strong

Over the past few months, I tried to get a better understanding of retail stocks. By that, I mean that I created a few categories of retail stocks. In the current retail environment, we are seeing that a lot of stocks get slaughtered. The retail ETF (XRT) is down almost 3% year-to-date after declining 11% on a monthly basis. This shows how poor the overall retail industry is doing given that the S&P 500 is still up 10% year-to-date.

Anyhow, Williams-Sonoma did very well starting with sales. Total sales improved by 3% to $1.24 billion. This is $20 million above expectations of $1.22 billion and the second consecutive sales beat.

Source: Estimize

Adding to that, the company reported comparable store sales growth of 3.5% on top of 5.5% in the prior-year quarter led by 11.8% growth in West Elm stores which is outperforming the previous-year quarter by 2.8 points. Pottery Barn is growing at 1.5% with Pottery Barn Kids being up 1.2%. Williams Sonoma was down 1.6% after being up 5.6% one year ago.

Source: Williams-Sonoma Q1/2019 Earnings Release

In the first quarter, the company closed 3 stores. All of them were Williams Sonoma stores. The company also opened 3 new stores. 2 of these were Williams Sonoma stores while the remaining store started to operate under the West Elm brand name.

The current sales growth trend is not only impressive because a lot of companies fail to grow sales and because the market for housing related products is not getting any easier as I discussed in this article. 1-unit building permits were down more than 9% in April after going negative in 2018.

Moving over to margins, it seems that the company is perfectly able to enhance efficiencies. Gross margins slightly declined by 10 basis points to 35.8% due to slightly higher cost of goods sold. Nonetheless, underperforming SG&A costs were able to cause operating income to increase by 50 basis points. Adjusted operating margins improved by 70 basis points to 7.0%. These operating numbers were adjusted for employment related expenses.

Net margins improved to 4.2% from 3.8%.

Source: Williams-Sonoma Q1/2019 Earnings Release

The bigger picture below shows sales, EBITDA margins and operating income. What we see is that margins are in a downtrend since 2015 which is a red flag to begin with. Nonetheless, the worst case scenario where sales are declining along with margins is not occurring because sales continue to do well and because margins showed signs of improvement in the most recent quarter.

And that's not everything. The company raised full year EPS guidance by $0.05 to the $4.55-$4.75 range.

Everything I discussed so far and positive comments from CEO Albers caused the stock to rise almost 14% as you can see below.

Given our strong start to the year and the strength we are seeing early in the second quarter, we are raising our full-year EPS guidance by $0.05. We believe we are uniquely positioned to capture the significant opportunities we see in the home furnishings industry, and we will continue to build on our strong momentum to achieve our goal of maximizing growth and maintaining high profitability.

Note that rather steep downtrend during the past few weeks. This entire downtrend was erased after the most recent earnings call because early worries about the potential failure to improve margins were fortunately shattered.

Source: FINVIZ

Nonetheless, despite all the good news, we are not out of the woods yet. Yes, the company is doing quite well but downside risks continue to be present. One of the biggest factors is a further declining housing market which would make it harder to grow sales and comps. And exactly that could lead to a worst case which would result in a stock downtrend just like some of its retail peers.

However, until such an event starts to occur, I think this stock will continue to outperform its peers. The company is simply better than a lot of brick and mortar retailers and investors will continue to appreciate that by causing the stock to outperform its peers. So, if you really want to be in the retail industry, you should considered adding this one to your portfolio. Not only because everything I mentioned so far, but also because the company has a current dividend yield of slightly more than 3.2%.

Stay tuned!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button, and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.