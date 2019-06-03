Yext: Next Opportunity

Despite consistently strong growth, Yext (YEXT) is back trading toward the lows of the last year. Another dip in the stock due to disappointing FQ2 guidance and trade war fears tripping up the market might provide the next opportunity to buy the tech stock at the bargain basement price below $15.

Image Source: Yext website

Guidance Nonsense

Yext dipped to a low of $17 following the release of FQ1 results due to a mixture of a weak market and disappointment over the FQ2 guidance. The digital-knowledge management company has a history of beating estimates so investors shouldn't pay too keen of attention to guidance.

Naturally, the big key is to focus in on the FQ1 revenues of $68.7 million that beat estimates by ~$2.0 million. One easily applies a similar beat to the FQ2 guidance and investors have no reason to sweat the stock back under $20.

Source: Yext FQ1'20 earnings release

Analysts were up at $71.8 million estimates for the current quarter which is exactly where the company provided the top end of their guidance. Even assuming one takes the mid-point guidance at $71.3 million and adds $2.0 million, the real estimate is closer to $73.3 million.

The integration with Chinese services like Baidu (BIDU) maps and Fliggy are intriguing considering most tech services are pulling back from working with Chinese. The biggest question is likely more surrounding expenses with the expansion plans and the all the new facilities in New York City, London and Washington D.C.

The company surprised in a big way with a $0.05 quarterly loss that easily surpassed estimates for a $0.10 loss. The net loss margin dipped from 17.7% last year to only 8.4% in the April quarter.

Again, the problem here is that the market got stuck on guidance. Yext guided to a FQ2 net loss of $0.13 and a FY20 net loss of $0.42. Both numbers are far below analyst estimates, but the data knowledge management company regularly smashes estimates. The ability to breakeven does become tough when loss estimates are pushed up.

Big Value

The stock rebounded on Friday to only end down 4% so investors clearly understood that Yext was getting far too cheap at the lows. With ~112 million shares outstanding, the stock has a market valuation of ~$1.7 billion, if the stock dips down to $15 again.

Another reason the guidance is nonsense is that investors are missing the big picture. The global digital management requirements of corporations gets more complex by the day. Enterprises need companies like Yext that are not only integrated with U.S. search and messaging services to deliver data, but also increasingly for Chinese services like Baidu Maps. For this reason, analysts have revenues growing by 30% through FY21 and in the 25% range all the way to 2027 where revenues would reach $1.6 billion.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings estimates page

With revenues set to reach $400 million in FY21 that ends in January of that year, the stock is already cheap at about 5.3x forward sales estimates. At a price target of $15, the stock gets closer to only 4.3x FY21 sales.

Yext isn't guaranteed to reach this low target price again, but an investors returns are vastly improved when acquiring the stock at a better price. A basket of similar stocks might only yield a handful that reach such targets, but the returns are improved in such a scenario. As well, investors don't end up chasing stocks higher.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Yext is already a bargain after delivering another quarter of 35% revenue growth. The stock appears on a trend to dip below the recent lows at $15 again. The ongoing losses and head scratching concerns over guidance provides the next opportunity for the bargain stock that would need to nearly double to reach the all-time highs from last Summer at $27.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in YEXT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long BIDU