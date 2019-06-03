VersaBank: Increasing Dividend Expectation Following Surprise Jump

Following the results we are maintaining our target price. Consequently, we are continuing to recommend entry up to USD 5.59.

Earnings are mostly in line with our expectations; therefore, we are not changing our earnings estimates for FY19.

VersaBank (OTC:VRRKF) posted earnings of CAD 0.21 (~USD 0.15) per common share in 2QFY19, which keeps the bank on track to meet our full year earnings expectation of CAD 0.81 (USD 0.59). The announced dividend of CAD 0.02 per common share, however, pleasantly surprised us, as its quarter on quarter growth of 33% was above our expectation. For the full year we had expected an increase in dividend of 22% only. Following the earnings announcement, we are maintaining our earnings expectations for the full year and our target price for October 2019 at the same level as mentioned in our previous report. We are, however, increasing our dividend expectation for the year ended October 2019.

VersaBank Hikes Dividend on the Back of Comfortable Capital Ratios

The most significant element in the earnings announcement that surprised us was a substantial jump in dividend per common share. According to disclosures made in the conference call following the announcement, the management appears comfortable with its capital ratios, and feels there is room to reduce these capital ratios. In our discussion of capital ratios in our last report we noted that VersaBank had the highest leverage ratio among its peers, that made its future dividend payout very safe. The relevant chart from our previous report is given below:

As we had expected only a 22% increase in dividend for FY19, we are now revising our dividend expectation for the bank. We now expect VersaBank to pay a cumulative CAD 0.075 for the full year ended October 2019. Our previous expectation was CAD 0.055.

Gross Impaired Loans to Total Loans Rises but Still not Disconcerting

According to the 2QFY19 earnings release, VersaBank's gross impaired loans to total loans ratio rose to 1.57% from 1.22% in 1QFY19 and just 0.04% in 2QFY18. The surge in this ratio is higher than expected, but not worrisome as its still low. Further, according to the 2QFY19 conference call, the hike in the ratio is mostly attributable to one loan only. The management expects to go to court for approval on the underlying security, and expects to get the matter resolved by the end of this year.

Maintaining EPS Estimate and Target Price while Increasing DPS Estimate

Following the earnings announcement, we are maintaining our earnings expectations for FY19 at CAD 0.81 (USD 0.59), and our Oct 2019 target price expectation of CAD 8.46 (USD 6.15). We are, however, increasing our dividend expectation for the year ended October 2019 to CAD 0.075 (USD 0.055) from our previous expectation of CAD 0.055 (USD 0.040). The table below summarizes our updated estimates for FY19:

Recommending Entry up to USD 5.59

After analyzing VersaBank's results and dividend announcement, we are maintaining our October 2019 target price of CAD 8.46 (USD 6.15). Providing for a 10% return gives us a lucrative entry level of CAD 7.69 (USD 5.59). Hence, we recommend accumulating the stock till this price level. Our valuation is based on the Justified Price-to-Book method, which is derived from the Gordon Growth model. Inputs to our valuation are given below:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.