Intelsat: Better Value In The Credit

We think better value exists elsewhere within the cap structure - the 8.125% LuxCo 2023s languish far below par and offers investors healthy yield in the likely event of a delay.

We think the equity is pricing in a binary outcome and is far too speculative at this point.

A spectrum sale is highly dependent on the outcome of FCC and CBA discussions/negotiations, with high unpredictability surrounding the amount and timing of the sale.

Intelsat (I) has not fared well recently. A reduction in FY2019 guidance further exacerbated the core business' weak quarterly results. The loss of 29e and unexpected non-renewals in Media and Government segments also contributed to a $60M reduction in FY2019 Revenue guidance. On top of that, $25M additional opex from accounting changes and $15M to be spent on the 3rd-party capacity to restore some 29e customers resulted in a $100M reduction in Intelsat's adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Based on the updated adjusted EBITDA numbers and an average EBITDA multiple of 8.5x, we think Intelsat's debt load renders its equity is worthless. Investors in the equity are pinning their hopes on a scenario where the company not only successfully sells its C-band spectrum but also gains a lofty valuation for it.

We think betting on a binary outcome via the equity is risky - the spectrum sale is currently mired in political and legal issues, making it difficult to predict when and how the sale will eventually take place. Given the unpredictability, Intelsat equity seems far too risky, especially given the ~$14B outstanding debt, which will need to be serviced first.

Within the Intelsat capital structure, we think the 8.125% LuxCo '23s offers good value in the mid-70s range. In the event of a C-band sale, we think these notes get redeemed at (if not prior to) maturity given Intelsat's commitment toward deleveraging. In the meantime, we like that credit investors get paid to wait, while investors in the '23s stand to reap further gains should the widening discount to the '21s narrow.

Q1 2019 Results & Spectrum Sale

With a $60M reduction in Revenue and a $100M reduction in adjusted EBITDA guidance coupled with challenging industry dynamics, we think a slow decline over the next 4-5 years is warranted. In sum, Intelsat's traditional business is not doing well and could get worse.

The market has instead shifted focus toward the company’s spectrum assets - the company has 45% of 500MHz of C-band spectrum between the 3.7 – 4.2 GHz frequency range. This falls in the mid-band (1-6 GHz) sweet spot - key for 5G and the extension of 4G services. The FCC has been looking for additional C-band spectrum for some time now. They need to identify 255MHz by 2022 to implement the MOBILE NOW Act, and make C-band available for terrestrial use (Notice of Proposed Rule Making (NPRM)).

Following these developments, the 4 C-band owners banded together to form the C-band Alliance or CBA in October 2018. The four members are Intelsat, SES (OTCPK:SGBAF), Eutelsat (OTCPK:EUTLF), and Telesat, with Intelsat holding 45% of the available spectrum.

All this makes Intelsat’s spectrum attractive for media companies wanting to beam TV/video feed from satellites to ground stations. The 3.7 – 4.2 GHz range is also less susceptible to weather-related interference, making it more attractive than other bands such as Ku and Ka.

We agree that there is a need and demand for Intelsat’s C-band spectrum in the market. As of now, there are four possible options for the FCC:

Market-based option (CBA proposal) FCC run spectrum forward and revenue auction (Incentive Auction) Parallel auction and rapid deployment of fixed terrestrial services (Multipoint/Overlay) Do Nothing (No litigation or political risk)

The first option seems most likely as of now, but there is risk of litigation and delays if the FCC goes ahead with the CBA proposal. In the meantime, the FCC and CBA need to sort out their differences and take a call on which way to go. However, we think there will be plenty of hurdles and delays ahead to get all parties on board.

Valuation

There are two key contributors to Intelsat's equity value - the core business and proceeds from the expected spectrum sale. Pegging adjusted FY2019 EBITDA at ~$1.5bn (guidance: $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion) and applying an EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.5x (based on the stock's trading history), Intelsat's EV comes to ~$12.8bn. With a debt load of ~$14B, this implies a negative equity value for the core business.

At the current market cap of ~$2.5bn, we think the market is pricing in net proceeds of ~$3.7bn at 8.5x EV/EBITDA. Assuming the stock is pricing in a binary 50/50 outcome, this would imply ~$7.4bn in an optimistic case - which is beyond the upper end of analyst estimates (JPMorgan is quoted here at ~$4bn).

Thus, we don't think the risk/reward in the equity makes sense. Plus, if investors end up on the wrong end of a binary outcome, the equity is likely to end up worthless.

We think the Intelsat play is not in the equity, but in the credit. In particular, we think the 8.125% Luxembourg notes due 2023 looks compelling in the mid-70s. While we do think the CBA proposal will win out eventually, we think delays are inevitable. Via the credit, investors get paid to wait - with additional upside as the '23 notes trade unjustifiably wide vs the '21s and should tighten. Plus, we also like that the credit protects - even benefits - investors from dilution risk in the equity.

(Source: Velocity)

Conclusion

Overall, we think Intelsat offers good value - but in the credit, not the equity. We view Intelsat equity as fundamentally worthless - virtually all of the current equity value is contingent upon a positive binary outcome, with any delays and challenging industry conditions likely to result in further decay. We think equity investors are playing at the wrong end of the capital structure. We think Intelsat's credit offers far better value - in particular, the Luxembourg 8.125% notes due '23, which trade at far too hefty a discount relative to the '21s. While the auction process plays out, investors get paid to wait while also standing to benefit from a positive auction outcome.

