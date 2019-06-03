My Updated Valuation Of Berkshire Hathaway With Bear, Base, And Bull Case

The importance and value of the insurance operations are the least well understood by most investors.

Warren Buffett has given more clarity on how to value Berkshire Hathaway.

More than a year ago, I wrote an extensive valuation on Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A). This article was well received, but time has passed and things have changed. Currently, the shares of Berkshire Hathaway are under pressure. Is this a good moment to add to your position or should you cut your losses?

In this article, I will update my valuation, put more emphasis on the insurance operations, and give a bull, base, and bear valuation.

Valuation of Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway is a conglomerate with very different operations. Because of this, it is best to use a Sum of the Parts (SOTP) calculation. Warren Buffett took away any doubt with his last letter in which he said:

Focus on the Forest - Forget the Trees

Warren said that it was best to focus on five large groves, which is actually somewhat similar to how I always valued Berkshire Hathaway.

The five groves are:

Non-insurance operating businesses Equity investments Shared control businesses Cash and cash equivalents Insurance operations

Operating businesses

Starting with the most important part of Berkshire Hathaway, its operating businesses. Since Berkshire Hathaway did not buy significant operating businesses, the composition did not change much. The operations themselves evolved and posted a record $16.8B in earnings. The easiest way to value them is just slap a reasonable multiple on these earnings. If you value them at 15 times earnings, you could come up with a value of $252B. If you think 18 is more reasonable value, it increases to $302.4B.

Previously, however, I also did calculations for the individual large operations and I will update these to check if this quick and dirty calculation makes sense.

BNSF railroads are the largest operation, and results in 2018 have been great. BNSF benefited from higher revenues and lower taxes. BNSF increased earnings of 31.8% from $3.96B to $5.22B. Closest competitor Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) generated $5.97B in profits and is worth $120B or 20.4 times earnings. Personally, I would not buy a railroad at 20 times earnings and I'm pretty sure neither would Warren Buffett. The reason for this is that depreciation is consistently lower than maintenance capital expenditures. For a bull case, however, I think using a multiple of 20 is fine, which results into a value of $104.4B. For the base case, I use 17 which results in $88.74B, and for a bear case, I use a price earnings multiple of 14 which leads to a value of $73.1B. Last year, my estimated value amounted to $75.4B, primarily due to lower profitability.

Berkshire Hathaway increased its ownership of Berkshire Hathaway Energy from 90.2% to 90.9%. Pre-tax profits stayed virtually the same, but due to tax benefits and increased ownership, profits attributable to Berkshire Hathaway increased 28.9% from $2.03B to $2.62B. Many utility companies have become fairly expensive and trade around 20 times earnings. This leads to a bull case valuation of $52.4B. In a base case scenario, a P/E of 16 leads to a value of $41.9B. A bear case valuation with a P/E of 14 results in a valuation of $36.69B. Last year, I estimated that the value of Berkshire Hathaway Energy was $38B.

Manufacturing service and retailing in total generated $9.36B in earnings. An increase of 28.6% compared to the $7.28B generated in 2017. Manufacturing is by far the largest component and consists of industrial products, building products, and consumer products. Given that I will focus on the groves, I will no longer discuss all the divisions in detail. All groups saw profit increases except wholesaler McLane that saw its profitability dwindle to $246M on sales of $50B. Given the strong growth profile of the combined group and its more cyclical exposure, I will use a slightly broader range between the bull and the bear case. For the bull case, a multiple of 20 will lead to a valuation of $187.2B, the base case gives a P/E multiple of 15 and this results into a value of $140.4B. For the bear case, we take into account reliance on somewhat cyclical industries and use a P/E of 10 to come up with a value of $93.6B. Last year, I valued all these businesses at $131.4B, which included finance and financial products. This division is now included by Berkshire Hathaway into manufacturing (Clayton Homes) service and retailing (CORT and XTRA).

Combining all operating divisions leads to a bull valuation of $344B, a base value of $271B, and a bear case value of $203.4B compared to $245.8B last year.

Equity investments

Equity investments at year-end were worth nearly $173B. Due to a recovery in the stock markets, the value recovered to $191.8B at the end of March. Apple (AAPL) is now clearly the largest position at $47.4B. Followed by Bank of America (BAC) ($24.7B), Wells Fargo (WFC) ($19.8B), Coca-Cola (KO) ($18.7B), and American Express (AXP) ($16.6B). I would value these equity investments and face value of $191.8B, but for a bear case, you could subtract given your limited flexibility and unpaid taxes. A 10% discount would result in a value of $172.6B.

Warren Buffett puts the shared control investments in a different grove, which includes the troubled investment in Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC). After tax profit was $1.3B. Using multiples of 16, 14, and 10, we get a bull, base, and bear value of $20.8B, 18.2B, and $13B.

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to $114B at the end of March. Given that Berkshire Hathaway will always keep $20B to guard against external calamities, you might subtract that or add it to the insurance division.

Insurance

Most of the time, people spend looking primarily at the asset side of an investment. Warren and Charlie, however, have spent considerable time on the construction of their liabilities. In these liabilities lies the largest advantage to Berkshire Hathaway. The insurance liabilities that Warren Buffett calls float are basically an interest free loan. Given the ability of Berkshire Hathaway to consistently grow the float, it is actually a growing interest free loan. The float in 2018 increased 7.2% from $114.5B to $122.7B. In 2018, the insurance operations recorded a profit of $2B, while in the last 16 years, the profit amounted to $27B or $1.69B per year.

How to value the float is up for much discussion and is the primary reason to write this article. If you have any idea about this, please comment in the comment section below.

Bull case insurance: The float continues to grow at 5% per year and insurance profits stay at $2B. The current float is valued like equity and is worth $122.7B, 5% annual growth ($6.1B) is capitalized at a multiple of 12 leading to a value of $73.6B. The profits from the insurance operation are valued at a P/E of 15 leading to $30B in value. Combining those components leads to a value of $226.3B.

Base case insurance: The float grows at 3% and profits stay at $1.69B. The current float is valued like equity and worth $122.7B, the 3% annual growth is capitalized at a multiple of 10 leading to a value of $36.8B. Profits from the insurance operation are valued at 12 times earnings leading to $20.3B. Combining the value amounts to $179.8B.

Bear Case insurance: The float shrinks at 3% and profits decline to $1B. The current float is valued like equity ($122.7B) but is declining. The decline of the float by 3% is capitalized at a multiple of 10 leading to -$36.8B that needs to be subtracted. Insurance profits are valued at a multiple of 10 leading to $10B. Combining the value amounts to $95.9B.

Given the huge disparity in the valuation of both the bull and the bear case for insurance operations, I'm very interested in other scenarios and their plausibility.

Other sources of funding

Except traditional equity, debt and the discussed float Berkshire has another form of funding. Deferred income taxes - These are liabilities that we will eventually pay but that are meanwhile interest-free. They amount to $50.5B and arise from holding stocks for periods of time ($14.7B) and accelerated depreciation ($28.3B). This last source is virtually certain to increase into the future given Berkshire Hathaway's appetite for investments and range of possibilities. For the Bull case, I do not subtract any value, but for base case (-$5B) and bear case (-$15B), some subtraction compared to equity might be reasonable.

Sum of the parts is less than the whole

Sum of the parts is less than the whole. Berkshire Hathaway can invest more tax internally and management can focus solely on operations instead of short-term shareholders. There is a reason the operations are brought together in one company. Calculating the value separately does not do this synergy justice. For this reason, it is possible to add even more to the valuation for the bull case or a reason not to sell when the bull case price target is reached.

Calculation of Berkshire Hathaway value

Float is part of the liabilities side and already invested in assets. This is something why we should not double count it.

Bull case value:

operating businesses: $344B listed equities: $191.8B shared control: $20.8B cash and cash equivalents: $114B insurance: $226.3B Subtraction float & other: -$122.7B

Total: $774.2B

Base case value:

operating businesses: $271B listed equities: $191.8B shared control: $18.2B cash and cash equivalents $94B insurance: $179.8B Subtraction float & other: -$127.7B

Total: $627.1B

Bear case value:

operating businesses: $203.4B listed equities: $172.6B shared control: $13B cash and cash equivalents: $94B insurance: $95.9B Subtraction float & other: -$137.7B

Total:$441.2B

Conclusion

Given that the current market capitalization of Berkshire Hathaway is $490B, the bear case gives a potential downside of 10%, while the optimistic bull case sees 58% upside. Given the fortress balance sheet, I recently added to my Berkshire position and playing with the idea of adding more.

