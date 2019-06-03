HDV: Plan For An Energy Rebound

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) as an investment option at its current market price. While I normally recommend HDV, I was lukewarm on the fund when the year started, primarily because I was concerned about the heavy exposure to the Energy sector. This concern turned out to be well founded, as HDV's top holdings within that space have struggled, especially when compared to the broader market. However, the drop has been quite steep, and I see reasons to believe a rebound is due. Specifically, I feel the drop in crude oil prices has been too aggressive, and see geo-political risks to the oil market that could send the price higher very soon. Additionally, I like HDV because the fund saw some modest dividend growth in Q1, helping to keep the yield well above what many dividend funds and individual stocks are offering. Finally, HDV has a fair amount of exposure to both the Consumer Staples and Healthcare sectors, which are more defensive in nature and should provide some downside protection even if the market stays volatile.

Background

First, a little about HDV. The fund is managed by BlackRock (BLK), and its stated objective is "to track the investment results of an index composed of relatively high dividend-paying U.S. equities". The stock currently trades at $90.03/share and yields 3.47%, based on the last four distributions. I covered HDV in February, when I noted it would not be one of my preferred dividend choices for 2019, primarily due to the large amount of Energy exposure. Since then, HDV's total return has been slightly negative, after accounting for the Q1 dividend. While my prior outlook on the Energy sector has proved to be correct in the short-term, I am now changing my outlook, as I feel the move downward has been too far, too fast. As such, I feel this exposure will now benefit HDV going forward, and I will explain why in detail below.

Energy: Short-Term Pain

To start, I want to discuss the Energy sector's recent performance. This is because Energy remains HDV's top sector by weighting, making up almost 20% of total fund assets, as the chart below illustrates:

Source: iShares

Clearly, this is an important sector for HDV and, more specifically, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX) are primary drivers of overall fund performance, as those two stocks represent over 14% of that weighting.

With this in mind, I want to illustrate how this exposure has been hurting HDV over the past few months. Since the end of February the Energy sector, as measured by the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), XOM, and CVX have posted losses in excess of 10% and 5%, respectively. This has been a key factor in HDV under-performing the S&P 500 over the same time period, as the graph below illustrates:

Source: CNBC

With this in mind, it is important to consider why this is happening, so we can get a better sense of whether this under-performance is likely to continue, or reverse.

As you can see from the chart, the under-performance has really accelerated for the Energy holdings in May, especially over the last few weeks. This is in large part due to the steep drop in oil prices, with oil falling sharply since April, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: Bloomberg

This chart pretty clearly explains why Energy is hurting because, after months of gains, oil has fallen off a cliff. This is primarily due to global trade concerns, notably between the U.S. and China and, as of May 31st, between the U.S. and Mexico. Furthermore, U.S. oil production remains at record high levels, which is also impacting the supply/demand imbalance the market has been experiencing for some time.

From this perspective, Energy's performance is looking quite poor, and it would be easy to have a negative outlook going forward. While I did expect the sector to experience some pressure this year, the size of the drop in oil prices and share prices has taken me a little bit by surprise. I personally believe the market has overreacted to some degree, and expect to see a near-term reversal. This would benefit HDV directly, and I will explain the reasons for this sentiment in the following paragraph.

Oil Prices Could Rebound

As I mentioned, I believe now is a good time to buy in to the Energy sector, primarily because I expect oil prices to move higher from current levels. While I expect U.S. production to cap prices to some degree, I believe there are other market forces that will be just as important in the near future.

To start, I want to illustrate that May's drop in oil prices, and corresponding volatility, is well above market averages. In fact, oil prices have not seen this level of volatility since last December, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

Of course, this is not a positive sign, but I believe it represents an opportunity for investors going forward. If we consider the last time volatility was at these levels, in December, the price action for oil in the following months was quite bullish. In fact, after bottoming out in late December, the price of crude rallied by almost $25/barrel by mid-April, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, prices have come off those signs, and are currently resting in the mid-50s. However, my takeaway here is that we are likely to see a price reversal in the near-term, in part due to the prior history of how quickly crude prices shot up when volatility was at the level it is at now. While not a guarantee by any means, this trading pattern could certainly materialize again, especially since there are other market forces brewing that could support prices.

Specifically, I see three key reasons why oil prices could find some near term support. One, OPEC+ (which includes OPEC, Russia, and other non-OPEC member countries) has shown some commitment towards meeting the previously announced production cuts. Historically, compliance with agreed upon cuts has always been a challenge, but May production figures showed a 96% compliance rate, according to data compiled by Reuters. Two, tensions are escalating between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which threaten oil supply chains. Specifically, the Saudi King has laid the responsibility of an attack on four oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, as well as a drone attack on a Saudi oil pipeline, at the feet of Iran in prepared remarks last week. This speech represents an escalation of the tensions between the two countries and, if continued, could disrupt oil supply from the region. Three, the U.S. has warned of sanctions against any country found to be buying Iranian oil, as reported by Reuters, last week. This is significant because, while the sanctions had been in effect since last year, the U.S. offered waivers to multiple countries, including China and India. With the threat of sanctions currently in effect, the impact on Iranian exports could be significant.

My takeaway from all this is that oil prices should find some price support. While record U.S. production and global growth worries will certainly keep a lid on price gains, I believe the geo-political risks to the oil market are currently being underestimated, and would use the recent drop in prices as an opportunity to buy the Energy sector, or funds like HDV which are heavily weighted towards it.

Dividend Growth Was Solid in Q1

My next point has to do with HDV's dividend growth, which I currently view as moderately positive. As a high dividend fund, growth is not the paramount objective to HDV, but it is still essential to see in order for investors to have confidence that the dividend is going to stay high (or at least above the market average) in the future. Fortunately, HDV started off the year with some growth in Q1, as the table below illustrates:

Q1 2018 Dividend Q1 2019 Dividend YOY Growth $.7986/share $.8220/share 2.94%

Source: iShares

As you can see, the growth was mild, but considering the pressure the fund's top holdings in Energy have been experiencing, I will take it for now. HDV's dividend yield of almost 3.5% is attractive in relative terms, and even modest growth will help keep the fund yielding an above-average amount, compared to the broader market. While I will want to see a bit more growth going forward, at least around 5%, for now I am comfortable with this modest gain.

Other Top Holdings Offer Some Defense

A final point on HDV has to do with the other top sectors, Consumer Staples and Healthcare. Together, these sectors make up almost 1/3 of the fund's total assets. My view on this is quite positive, and I believe it offers investors a nice risk balance when considering Energy is the top sector, which also happens to be one of the most volatile in the market. While I mentioned I feel the Energy sector is poised for a rebound, other investors may not agree and, even if they do, they may decide that the risk and/or volatility is too much for them.

My counterpoint on that type of sentiment would be to consider that HDV is actually constructed in a more defensive way, given the fund's other top holdings. Consumer Staples, by definition, sell items people need, and are less cyclical. By comparison, we cannot decide when we get sick, although elective surgery and some healthcare expenses can be more market sensitive. However, it is still an area that is based more on necessity than want, and offers fairly reliable returns even when the market is not performing well.

My takeaway here is that even if investors view the Energy sector as risky, the fund offers a nice balance given the other top areas of exposure.

Bottom line

HDV is a fund I have favored for the long term, and I continue to recommend it today. While the top Energy holdings have been a drag on the fund this year, I see an imminent rebound, and feel now is an opportune time to build, or add to, positions. With a growing dividend, plenty of diversification, and a slant towards defensive positions, HDV appears to be the right type of product for a volatile market. Therefore, I would suggest investors take a serious look at HDV at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HDV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.