Sandstorm Gold: Upcoming Producing Assets Will Increase NAV In The Near Term

The company is targeting to acquire near-term producing assets. Sandstorm could increase its NAV by using its available liquidity of $258 million.

I think that the market is not correctly pricing the upcoming cash flow from these assets, which I will try to break down whenever is possible.

I estimate that Sandstorm will receive cash flow from five new producing assets during 2019, up to six new assets for 2020 and up to seven for 2021 and 2022.

The intrinsic value of the company is in the future. I will break down the upcoming producing assets.

In this article I will focus on the assets that will provide new sources of cash flows for Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND).

Most of the sell-side analysts are covering tens of companies and they don't have enough time to analyze asset by asset. They will probably use the company's guidance as a reference, and - maybe - they put some numbers to the immediate cash-flowing assets or just to the more material assets.

I think that analyzing asset by asset is worth the time and effort. The value of any company is really in the future, not today or in the upcoming two or three quarters.

That is why I think that we may have an advantage versus the 'consensus' if we dig deep enough into the assets.

I will justify why I think that the market is mispricing Sandstorm.

Looking Back

Over the last year, just two Precious Metals Royalty and Streaming companies outperformed the gold price, which is basically flat. These companies were Franco-Nevada (FNV) and Sandstorm Gold.

Data by YCharts

I think that the drivers for the strong momentum of Sandstorm were mainly:

The share buyback announcement on November 15, 2018.

announcement on November 15, 2018. The two royalty acquisitions on Lundin Gold's (OTCPK: OTCPK:FTMNF) Fruta del Norte and Americas Silver's (USAS) Relief Canyon mines.

on Lundin Gold's (OTCPK: OTCPK:FTMNF) Fruta del Norte and Americas Silver's (USAS) Relief Canyon mines. New sources of cash flows from two new producing assets, Equinox Gold's (OTCPK: OTCPK:EQXGF AUY) Cerro Moro mines.

If you want to know more about the mentioned points, I strongly encourage you to read my previous articles:

The corporate update that the company issued the past April 23 also worth a read. It contains the latest news from its assets.

Looking at the future, 2019

I estimate that three cash-flowing assets came online year-to-date, Aurizona, Cerro Moro and Eldorado's (EGO) Triangle Zone deposit, located on the Lamaque mine.

According to the guidance provided by McEwen (MUX) and Endeavour (OTCQX: OTCQX:EDVMF), Sandstorm would have another two online assets producing cash flows in a few months from now:

(Source: Author using company filings)

These are my estimates for the annual production and attributable GEOs for Sandstorm during the 'Year 1' of each mine:

(Source: Author using company filings and his own estimates)

Please note that the production ramp-up might be slower than expected, but I really care about the average production during the life-of-mine; I do not want to lose time with estimates for a few quarters.

The attributable production from the Lamaque and Gold Bar mines will be uncertain, because these royalties cover partially their deposits. I've put a number for Cabin Creek's production based on the Technical Report from the Feasibility Study (Page 206), but I've been unable to estimate the production from the 'Triangle Zone' of the Lamaque mine. Please feel free to use your own assumptions.

Looking at the future, 2020

Using the guidance provided by the operators, I estimate up to six mines that would come online in 2020:

(Source: Author using company filings)

And these are my estimates for the attributable GEOs, annual & total net revenue (discounting the spot payments from streams) from these royalties:

(Source: Author using company filings and his own estimates)

According to my estimates, the main part of the new attributable GEOs for 2020 would come from the two recent royalties acquisitions, Relief Canyon and Fruta del Norte. These mines would add ~8,800 GEOs/year and the remaining three assets - Kirazli, Coringa and North Timmins - would add as much as ~2,000 GEOs per year, in average for the life of mine.

Sandstorm has a 'production bonus' over the Kirazli mine, which would represent a one-off income of $2.5 million within 60 days of commercial production. This payment may fall into the fiscal year 2021.

Looking at the future, 2021+

The scheduled 'commercial production' date is uncertain or unreliable for most of the remaining 'Development' stage assets on the Sandstorm's portfolio. Most of them do not yet have a Feasibility Study or all the required permits.

(Source: Author using company filings and his own estimates)

I would like to highlight to some key assets from this list:

İvrindi is an open pit project on Turkey. Sandstorm owns a 2% NSR over an average production of 159,000 Ozs/year, or an annual attributable GEOs of ~3,180. This royalty will start after 300,000 ounces are produced. The operator of this mine - Tümad Madencilik - is private and does not provide much information, but the construction phase should be finished right now, according to the operator's schedule.

is an open pit project on Turkey. Sandstorm owns a 2% NSR over an average production of 159,000 Ozs/year, or an annual attributable GEOs of ~3,180. This royalty will start after 300,000 ounces are produced. The operator of this mine - Tümad Madencilik - is private and does not provide much information, but the construction phase should be finished right now, according to the operator's schedule. Montagne D'Or is another open pit project owned by Columbus Gold in French Guiana, which may have an average production of 237,000 ounces of gold per year during the life of mine of 10 years. Sandstorm owns a 1% NSR here, which would represent ~2,370 attributable GEOs per year.

is another open pit project owned by Columbus Gold in French Guiana, which may have an average production of 237,000 ounces of gold per year during the life of mine of 10 years. Sandstorm owns a 1% NSR here, which would represent ~2,370 attributable GEOs per year. Agua Rica is the flagship asset of Yamana. Sandstorm has a small 0.25% NSR here. Here, the interesting part is that the company has the option to convert this NSR into a 20% gold stream for the life of the mine, with ongoing payments equal to 30% of the spot price of gold. This would require a payment to Yamana of ~$203 million, considering a gold price of $1,300.

(Source: Yamana)

Production in the first 10 years forecast to average 520 million lbs/year of copper equivalent metal. Source: Yamana's corporate presentation.

But the gold grade is very low for the P&P reserves in Agua Rica, with a recovery of just 52.7%, and the gold grade is even worse for the M&I resources with 0.14 g/t.

(Source: Yamana)

Yamana will issue a Pre-Feasibility-Study soon, this may shed some light about the intrinsic value of the Sandstorm's ROFR call option over Agua Rica. The FS is expected to be completed in 2020.

The recent deal between Yamana, Glencore and Goldcorp to develop and operate its Agua Rica gold and copper mine also de-risked this project.

The companies say the integration of the Agua Rica project with the jointly held Alumbrera mine has merit because of the proximity of the assets and the opportunity to increase financial benefits and reduce both the project’s complexity and environmental footprint. Source.

Besides, Yamana also strengthened its balance sheet and reduced its capex requirements after selling the Chapada mine to Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) for more than $1 billion. Now the management team could focus its attention in the development of its flagship asset.

Hod Maden, as it is well known, is the 'flagship royalty' of Sandstorm and might come online as soon as in the first quarter of 2022, according to the operator plan (Lidya Madencilik). This asset alone would almost double the annual GEOs of Sandstorm from 2021 to 2022. During the Q3 of 2019, the operator may be able to commence the early works, which would include the camp construction and tunnelling. It would be interesting to monitor these activities, but the operator is a private company and does not disclose much information, I would be happy to receive any feedback from the readers regarding this project.

Consensus

The consensus of analysts - in average - estimates a revenue of ~$87 million for 2019, or a +19% YoY growth, and ~$97 million for 2020, or a +11% YoY growth.

(Source: SeekingAlpha)

Let's compare it to the guidance of the company:

(Source: Company)

If we multiply the 67,000 GEOs for 2019 by $1,300, we obtain $87.1 million, which is almost exactly the average 'revenue estimate' for the consensus, what a surprise!

My point here is that the consensus as a group does not like to take risks. The analysts usually prefer to do not deviate much from their peers estimates. They don't want to be 'blamed' for being too pesimistic or optimistic, they 'feel safer' being with the crowd.

The attributable GEOs for Sandstorm in the fiscal year 2018 were 57,646. So the company is assuming that the additional GEOs for 2019 would be ~9,354, or a +16% YoY growth.

As an example, Yamana's production guidance for 2019 in its Cerro Moro mine are 6,000,000 silver ounces. 20% of this production will be attributable to Sanstorm, or 1,200,000 ounces, just the maximum that they can obtain from this royalty each year until 7,000,000 ounces are delivered, then the stream will be reduced from 20% to 9%.

(Source: Yamana)

Assuming a silver spot price of $15.29, Sandstorm could get up to ~9,880 GEOs during 2019, after discounting the required 30% silver spot payments to Yamana.

So the Cerro Moro royalty alone could cover the 'additional GEOs' that Sandstorm is assuming for 2019, but it would be reasonable to expect delays or a slower mine ramp-up, as it is usual in this business.

But, excluding Cerro Moro, Sandstorm may have up to five assets coming online during 2019, so I think that the 67,000 GEOs guidance for 2019 could fall short.

Even if we apply a conservative decline of -10% to the 2018 GEOs we may still have ~51,881 plus the additional GEOs of the assets shown above (Aurizona, Cerro Moro, Lamaque, Gold Bar & Houndé).

Then, I wouldn't discard that Sandstorm beats its own guidance for the current fiscal year, but I prefer that the company provides a conservative an achievable guidance.

I think that Sandstorm may raise this target of GEOs for 2018 or 2019 once they get more cash flows from assets like Lamaque, Gold Bar or Houndé, which may come online during 2019.

Sandstorm does not provide an exact number for the GEOs for 2020 or 2021, but we can see a slight growth for 2020. Let's suppose that they are aiming to 70,000 GEOs in 2020. This is way too conservative in my opinion - again -, as they would be only adding 3,000 additional GEOs from the 67,000 target of 2019.

Please remember that the Relief Canyon payments start in April 3, 2020. This will represent ~5,800 gold Ozs/year in average. Americas Silver is required to deliver 32,022 gold ounces over 5.5 years to Sandstorm; this is a fixed and obligatory delivery.

Besides, Sandstorm is receiving the 6% interest payments over the convertible loan of $10 million included in the financing to Americas Silver, which would represent additional $600,000 annual revenue during 4 years, or a total of $2.4 million.

Even excluding the Relief Canyon royalty, for 2020 the company would have a 'full year' of cash flows from the assets that are coming online in 2019, plus the additional four assets that may start producing during 2020 (Fruta del Norte, Barry, Coringa & North Timmis). I'm excluding Kirazli from this list as it is a one-off and this $2.5 million payment may fall into the fiscal year 2021.

I do not want to lose my time trying to estimate the revenue from the next quarters. I prefer to focus on my own revenue estimates for the following years.

Conclusion

I think that the company is being conservative with its guidance for the current and the next two years, which is positive in my opinion, as they may be able to beat its own expectations.

The company has an available liquidity of about $258 million, including $65 million in equity and debt investments and excluding the $32 million net debt that the company reported at the end of the Q1 2019 ($44 million debt less $12 million in cash and equivalents.

I think that Sandstorm shall be able to make similar deals in the short term as they did with the Relief Canyon or Fruta del Norte royalties acquisitions, as the balance sheets of the precious metals miners are still weak - in general - and the equity financing deals in the sector are at the lowest levels of the last years.

(Source: Equinox Corporate Presentation May-2019)

If so, these deals will increase the Net Asset Value of the company without dilution for the shareholders.

In my opinion, Sandstorm offers a long-term investment opportunity. The upcoming cash flows from the assets which will come online during the next years will increase the cash flow per share even if the gold price remains flat.

Besides, I think that the company also offers a multiple expansion opportunity. The market could increase the current P/NAV multiple of the company as the portfolio will be more mature and diversified.

Please note that the commercial production schedule could suffer delays in some assets, as well as the production rate, which will be in ramp-up for most of the assets. The mineral recovery might also be lower than planned.

Don't forget to draw your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article does not represent any kind of investment recommendation or advice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.