Aurora Cannabis' Commitment To The Long Game A Huge Competitive Advantage

Looking at how all the pieces fit together is what represents the value of Aurora.

source: seeking alpha

Based upon a lot of commentary I hear about a number of deals and decisions management of Aurora Cannabis (ACB) has made, it's apparent many pundits and commentators base much of their outlook on what the general impact on the performance of the company will be in the short term, rather than the value of acquisitions and partnerships over the long haul.

As a matter of fact, many times what it doesn't do is more important than what it does. That's why it doesn't bother me at all that it hasn't been more aggressive in the recreational cannabis market in Canada and other markets. It would generate more revenue in the short term, but it would weigh on the company further out.

It's also why I like the discipline it has shown in relationship to CBD, which is being hyped by the media at this time. Aurora management, especially in regard to cannabis-infused drinks, isn't convinced it's going to be as large and lucrative as is being currently portrayed in the media.

With that in mind, in this article we'll look at why the focus of Aurora Cannabis on the medical and international markets is the correct strategy in the pot industry, and why those looking for it to act like Canopy Growth are wrong.

Playing the long-term game is medical cannabis

There is one major thing to take into account when looking at the cannabis sector, and that is when all is said and done and the smoke clears after the period of hype declines, the industry, over the long term, will be driven primarily by medical cannabis.

For the sake of readers, I differentiate between medical cannabis and the wellness segment. Wellness is the general consumption of CBD-based products, while the health segment of the market would be related to proven treatments of various health conditions.

General CBD products could be considered to be similar to the vitamins we take. They are, in some cases, known to provide some benefit, but overall, there's still a lot of research that needs to be done before the results are conclusive. For that reason, there is already restrictions on claims being made by CBD products in the wellness pot segment, just as they have been for some time in the vitamin sector.

That doesn't mean there won't be money to be made in CBD products made for the wellness market, only that there will be a lot more money to be made in proven treatments for real medical conditions. That's what will drive revenue and earnings growth for Cannabis companies in the years ahead.

After a lot of research, I don't see any company making decisions, acquisitions and preparing for this reality better than Aurora Cannabis.

So whenever thinking in terms of the long-term prospects of cannabis, zero in on the medical segment of the market, as that's where the most money will be made, with things like recreational pot, industrial hemp, and CBD products, being more ancillary revenue going forward. It'll take time for this to play out, so all of those are important, but companies positioning themselves for medical cannabis growth at the international level, will be the winners. At this time no company is even close to where Aurora is in those areas.

Even though Aurora is serving the recreational segment of the market at this time, investors should look at the decisions it makes in all areas as it relates to the medical cannabis segment. The company has said numerous times it considers itself to be a medical cannabis company. This isn't spin; the company means it.

Yet, the market generally doesn't understand how Aurora management is putting together the company for long-term growth and profitability.

For example, with its acquisition of Whistler Medical Marijuana for C$175 million, there was a lot of criticism because of the focus on the relatively small production capacity of 5,000 kilograms that came with the company. Even after Aurora said it believes it could triple the production capacity at the company, it was still viewed as having overpaid for Whistler. Part of that probably comes from it having so much production capacity at its disposal, that anything so small appears to be a poor decision, even with a strong brand like Whistler.

Beyond the value of growing organic cannabis and its high-margin products, what is the real value of Whistler for Aurora is the many strains it is growing that treat specific symptoms. Its high-quality facilities, plus Aurora's ability to leverage that in the many international markets it competes in, means it'll be able to sell into those markets with wide-margin products in the years ahead.

There is also the potential for new branded strains to be developed that further separates it from its competitors.

To put it clearly, Aurora has resisted targeting low-hanging fruit for the purpose of generating larger short-term results, and is laying a foundation for growth, that when everything comes together, I think is going to vastly outperform all its competitors.

What about recreational pot?

How to look at recreational pot is its valuable in putting cannabis on the global map, and its legalization has paved the way for more acceptance of medical cannabis as a legitimate treatment option for various symptoms associated with a number of conditions or diseases.

Another way to view it would be as a means of generating revenue in the short term while companies build out their medical cannabis businesses. Any company not doing this, in my opinion, probably doesn't have a future. They'll get a quick boost in the near term from recreational pot sales, but that will quickly reach a ceiling in whatever markets it is legalized. What happens afterwards is what matters.

Recreational pot has value as a branding tool to gain wider media coverage and acceptance, but as a standalone business, it's the weakest among all the cannabis segments because of low margins and earnings. That will improve some when it can be consumed beyond the dry flower market, but even then, I don't see it being a big earnings catalyst for any company. It'll continue to drive revenue, but again, growth is limited on both the revenue and earnings side.

In the near term recreational pot sales will be important, but the companies that can gain significant market penetration in the medical cannabis segment will outperform those selling mostly into the recreational marijuana market. For that reason, within two to three quarters, I think Aurora is going to soar ahead of all of its competitors, including Canopy Growth, which so heavily relies upon Canadian recreational cannabis sales.

Canopy Growth isn't a model Aurora Cannabis is following

Numerous times I've seen analysts and financial writers assert Aurora Cannabis is behind Canopy Growth because it isn't doing what it is doing. That's specifically the case with its product mix, refusal to sell a portion of itself to a larger suitor in exchange for a capital infusion, and not making a large deal to enter the U.S. market.

Concerning product mix, in its last reported earnings, the company generated C$97.7 million in revenue, with C$71.6 million of that coming from Canadian recreational pot. Aurora Cannabis on the other hand, had a mix of 50 percent medical and 50 percent recreational in the last reporting period.

Canopy only sold C$18.6 million in medical cannabis in the last quarter, less than it did the year before. In Canada, medical sales were down 18 percent over the same period of the prior year. This is an extreme vulnerability in my view; one that Canopy will have to solve fairly quickly.

Another obvious comparison has been the billions Constellation brands invested in Canopy. This seems to get endless media coverage, but I see it not being as important as it is being made out to be.

Yes, it gives Canopy immediate access to a lot of capital, but it comes at the cost of giving up some control of its own destiny. I think it has also made the company generally more conservative in its decisions, rather than the creativity and deeper thinking that management at Aurora has displayed.

In other words, when you have a lot of capital it can result in a company taking less risk. That, in some cases can be a positive thing, but where the industry is now, I think it was a mistake for Canopy Growth to focus so much on the recreational pot market at the expense of medical cannabis and international growth.

Last, the market has applauded Canopy's decision to acquire Acreage Holdings in order to get a foothold in the U.S. market in anticipation of pot being legalized at the federal level. Not long afterwards, the predictable comments on Aurora falling behind Canopy in the U.S. market started to be made.

The most obvious issue I have with that is the expectations of some type of quick legalization of cannabis in the U.S. market are probably far too optimistic in the short term. By short term in this case, I mean it could easily be several years at best, and it's quite possible it could take a lot longer.

But even if it were to be legalized quicker than I think it will, it still remains a very challenging market because of the differences in standards and requirements from state to state. Scaling in the U.S. will be much harder and take longer than I believe most investors think.

Aurora management has been clear that it does have plans for the U.S., but it rightly in my view, doesn't feel the need to go after it aggressively and as quickly as Canopy Growth has. I believe that's the right outlook, because its focus on the European market is one that will drive more sales than the U.S. market will. A lot of people aren't aware that the EU is a larger market than the U.S. market.

The point is Canopy Growth, because of its cash infusion from Constellation, has received a majority of market coverage in the sector, as well as an assumption of market leadership. That's true on the recreational side of pot sales, but in the segment and market that will drive the industry for the long term, Aurora is far ahead of it, which is the medical cannabis and international markets.

As I mentioned, I believe within two or three quarters is going to soar ahead of Canopy in sales and profitability, as the many pieces of the puzzle it has in place, come together.

Conclusion

Aurora Cannabis is rapidly becoming the market leader on the production capacity side of the business, and that doesn't only mean it'll produce more, but its recreational and medical pot product mix will be more than enough for it to sell whatever it produces for some time. That's going to be evident in the next few quarters.

When thinking in terms of investing in the cannabis sector in general, and Aurora Cannabis specifically, we need to think in terms of medical cannabis equals long-term growth. That way all the hoopla surrounding recreational cannabis can be limited in its distraction from what will really drive revenue and earnings long into the future.

Recreational cannabis should be considered a temporary bridge that connects Aurora and others in the industry to the future that is represented in medical cannabis. It doesn't mean that it won't be a part of Aurora's performance, only that it'll gradually decline in its percentage of revenue and earnings as the medical cannabis market grows.

I could even see it increasing in percentage for a quarter or two, because of the weak roll out in Canada, but that will be an anomaly over the long term. The future is medical cannabis, and Aurora Cannabis had rapidly soared past all its competitors at the international level.

This is the primary reason it's by far my favorite long-term holding in the cannabis sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.