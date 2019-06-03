Frontier Communications Dials Up Asset Sale To Improve Ailing Debt Situation

Frontier debt appears to be more attractive than equity at this stage with investors getting paid to wait.

Frontier Communications (FTR) offers local exchange, long-distance, Internet, and DISH satellite video services to both residential and business customers in 27 U.S. states. It is part of a Rural Local Exchange Carrier (RLEC) group that has struggled to stay relevant with legacy fixed telephone service experiencing mounting losses to wireless and other competitors. Lower voice and video have led to persistent declines in revenues, which are expected to continue to trend lower in 2019 and 2020. Its recently acquired Verizon assets have improved the fiber mix but have been integrated at a slower than expected clip. This, combined with broadband customer losses, have resulted in limited visibility into the company's revenue stability.

Frontier has also faced growing concerns about its ability to satisfy its debt covenants and to obtain new capital if it can climb the looming 2022 debt wall. While it has been working with an advisor to address the upcoming debt maturities, the market is pricing in the likelihood of a full-scale restructuring.

So, while the company has shown signs of improved operational execution as part of its transformation plan (including broadband expansion and cost controls), the significant near-term debt obligations suggest a neutral stance for the equity investor. There may, however, be opportunities for the bond investor with a hearty risk appetite given the attractive yield-to-worst of some high coupon notes and the possibility that asset sale proceeds are utilized for a debt tender offer.

Frontier Unloads Pacific Northwest Assets to Wave Division

On May 29th, Frontier announced it had entered into a deal to sell its assets and operations in the Pacific Northwest region to Wave Division Capital in partnership with Searchlight Capital Partners. This includes the company's business in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana.

Frontier's operations in these states served north of 350,000 residential and commercial customers.

The assets included in the deal contributed around 7% of total company revenues over the last 12 months, and broadband penetration in the region was approximately 17%, considerably below Frontier's average of 25%. The transaction is valued at $1.352 billion in cash and is subject to regulatory approvals by FCC, the U.S. Department of Justice, and the Committee on Foreign Investment. It is expected to close within 12 months.

In the meantime, Frontier will continue to run the business and has agreed to provide transition services after the close.

Deal Looks Like a Modest Positive for Frontier

Although the company has been historically vague in this regard, the proceeds from the sale are likely to be used to pay off its financial obligations and strengthen its liquidity position.

The proposal carries roughly five times trailing twelve-month OIBDA multiple, which is a slight premium to the current level. It also represents a modest premium to net debt leverage.

The deal is a moderate positive for Frontier in that it will lower the aggregate debt load and lead to a slight reduction in net leverage. If the company can repurchase bonds at a discount, it may be able to improve its net debt leverage ratio further.

Perhaps more importantly, it may allow management to shift its focus away from non-adjoining properties and improve operational efficiency. This is a step in the right direction but will probably not impact the company's financial makeup in a meaningful way. What would be more desirable is a transaction that improves cash flows and spurs investment in Frontier's full-fiber capabilities.

Credit is More Appealing than Equity in this Debt Story

As is the case with other players in the industry, Frontier is challenged by having multiple investor demands on its limited free cash flow. From an investment standpoint, Frontier remains a debt story, and the Wave Division deal looks to be a strategic positive for Frontier credit.

Despite an uptick in bond prices across the maturity spectrum following the deal news, valuation remains attractive. The transaction highlights the company's focus on executing on its operational initiatives by improving its liquidity.

Frontier's better than expected first quarter results were offset by liquidity and capital access concerns and its credit curve has been flattening as a result. The asset sale should bolster the overall capital structure and potentially undo some of the curve flattening.

Market Undervaluing Potential for Tender Offer of 2022 10.5% Note

We think the credit is worthy of investor attention in the wake of this deal - Frontier's 10.5% coupon senior notes maturing on 9/15/2022 appear to be a prime candidate for a tender offer.

Taking a step back, consider that Frontier spends around $1.2 billion in annual capital expenditures. If $0.2 billion of the $1.4 billion asset sale is used for required loan repayment, this leaves $1.2 billion for other purposes. It's quite conceivable that management, having emphasized its focus on deleveraging, decides to use these funds to tackle one of its highest coupon bonds, the 2022 note with a 10.5% coupon.

There is $2.188 billion face value in these bonds which are trading around $72. If a conservative $75 tender offer is considered, this means the entire issue could be tendered for $1.641 billion. Therefore, the $1.2 billion could tender nearly three-fourths of the 2022 issue - we do not think this has been priced in.

When you also consider an attractive yield to worst over 23%, adequate liquidity, and good asset coverage, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 2022 notes rally further on the prospect of a debt tender.

Conclusion

Unfavorable secular trends in the voice and video businesses have led to persistent revenue declines at Frontier. Although it has flashed signs of transformation progress with data and Internet stabilizing, the company faces a major uphill battle to regain market share. Pressures in the legacy business, intense competition, a high debt level, liquidity constraints, and interest rate risk all weigh on Frontier's ability to grow revenue and cash flow.

When you throw in the fact that the stock no longer offers a dividend, the risk rewards look unattractive here from an equity investment perspective. The recent asset sale to Wave Division is a step in the right direction and looks to be positive for Frontier credit investors.

It puts a positive light on management's ability to focus on improving its net debt leverage position. Overly depressed valuations and appealing yield to worsts make Frontier bonds attractive. The prospect of a tender offer on the 2022 10.5% note makes this issue particularly intriguing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.