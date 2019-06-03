Marathon Petroleum: A Great Dividend Stock That Will Get Even Cheaper

However, market sentiment is awful and the stock could go quite a bit lower before recovering.

The Andeavor acquisition made the company the largest refiner in the U.S.

Note: My analysis incorporates my framework, which I call "MAD Investing", or Machine Assisted Dividend Investing. Every day, I calculate approximately 60,000 ratios for all U.S. stocks. This information is used to derive a "stock strength score" and a "dividend strength score", which serve as indicators of a stock's potential for capital appreciation and potential as an income producing investment, respectively. To learn more about how these scores are calculated, please refer to this post. All financial data on mad-dividends.com is sourced straight from the S.E.C., whereas price data comes from IEX.

Introduction

As I continue my assessments of energy stocks a certain trend has become clear. While energy stocks have badly underperformed the market, oil majors like Chevron (CVX) and Exxon (XOM) have held up better than Oil refiners like Marathon Petroleum (MPC) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY).

Source: mad-dividends.com

The chart above shows how MPC & CVX have performed relative to the SPDR Energy Sector ETF (XLE) as well as relative to the S&P 500. As I’ll explain later, I personally refrain from buying stocks with the worst potential momentum.

However, as a sector gets continually pushed lower by investors, it is a good time to start identifying potentially undervalued stocks that will serve dividend investors well. I place these stocks on a watchlist and wait until relative performance has recovered to make a decision. MPC is one of these stocks.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has a dividend yield of 4.33% and trades around $49.00. Based on my M.A.D Assessment MPC has a Dividend Strength score of 97 and a Stock Strength score of 56.

In this article I will demonstrate why I believe that dividend investors should remain on the sidelines for now, as I expect MPC to go down more.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Marathon Petroleum Corp is engaged in the oil and gas sector. The company is engaged in refining, marketing, retail and transportation of petroleum products in the United States.

Dividend investors must consider two aspects of any investment opportunity. The first is what I call the company’s dividend strength, or its ability to pay us a safe and attractive dividend. The second is what I call stock strength, or its potential for capital appreciation. After all, there is no interest in collecting a dividend, only to see the face value of your investment loose 50% of its value.

Dividend Strength

Dividend strength is where we start as dividend investors. If a company doesn’t have a good combination of dividend safety and dividend potential, we must exclude it from the list of stocks which can make it into our portfolios.

By incorporating dividend returns as a requirement for your portfolio, you end up focusing on only the companies which have both the ability and the willingness to share its profits with their investors. A lot of bad, unsound companies, get excluded from consideration.

Dividend Safety

All discussion concerning a dividend stock must start with the safety of its dividend. Who cares if the stock offers a massive yield and is growing its dividend at a supersonic rate, if it can’t afford to do so?

I address dividend safety by comparing the stock’s dividend to earnings and cashflow as well as by considering the company’s ability to service the interest on its debt. In doing so, I not only get a good grasp of the company’s ability to cover its dividend; I also get interesting hints on operational leverage, which shows through the levels of CAPEX the firm has to deploy every year; as well as hints on financial leverage, through the company’s ability to pay its interest.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation has an earnings payout ratio of 37%. This is better than 53% of dividend stocks.

MPC pays 16% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 72% of dividend stocks.

47% of Marathon Petroleum Corporation's free cashflow are paid out as dividends, putting it ahead of 47% of dividend stocks.

These numbers lead me to believe that Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a satisfying payout ratio.

MPC has an interest coverage ratio of 4x which is better than 51% of stocks. I find this level of coverage to be sufficient, although it is borderline. Not fantastic, not bad, it is the level of coverage of the median U.S. stock.

Based on the company’s coverage and payout ratios, I believe MPC’s dividend to be safe. The company generates plenty of cashflow, which can easily cover the dividend, and interest payments are manageable.

Dividend Potential

I turn to a stock’s dividend potential only after I have assessed its dividend safety. Let’s use an analogy to explain why.

Let’s say you were going to buy a car, from me. My car goes super fast and has a powerful engine. Only problem is, the brakes don’t work, and neither do the airbags. Which would you want to know first? If I take you for a test drive, and get you to push the car to 150 mph on the highway, how would you feel if I only then told you that the brakes didn’t work?

It’s the same with investing, safety first! Once we’ve identified a safe dividend stock, we want to see if its dividend engine has the horsepower needed so that we can safely drive down the highway at 100 mph. We need a good combination of dividend yield and potential for dividend growth.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a dividend yield of 4.33%, which is better than 81% of dividend stocks.

During the last 12 months, the dividend grew 15% which is lower than their 5 year CAGR of 26%. Given the weak market environment for refiners, I wouldn’t be surprised to see MPC grow its dividend at a lower rate in upcoming years, as the company adjusts following the Andeavor acquisition. Nonetheless I expect MPC to continue increasing the dividend to the tune of 10-12% for upcoming years.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The growth in the dividend must be supported by growth in revenues and net income. Otherwise, what is a safe dividend today will quickly become a liability to your portfolio in the future.

These past 3 years, revenues have grown at a 16% CAGR while net income has grown at a 12% CAGR.

Source: MAD Dividends

Given the recent trend in revenue and net income, MPC’s dividend has great potential for growth. Revenues have recovered nicely from 2016 lows. While nobody expects the kind of growth organically in 2019, the company’s acquisition of Andeavor should provide synergies in upcoming years (more on that later).

Dividend Summary

MPC has a dividend strength score of 97 / 100.

MPC has a stellar dividend profile. Not only it does the largest refiner in the U.S. offer a great yield, management has shown dedication to increasing its dividend and will likely continue to do so. The dividend is very safe, making MPC a prime candidate for a dividend portfolio.

Stock Strength

Knowing that a stock will be a good income vehicle is half the equation. We then want to consider the stock’s ability to appreciate in capital. I can’t stress the importance of this enough. Capital gains remain your insurance against subpar dividend growth in the future. If a stock’s dividend growth doesn’t meet your expectations, you can still meet your financial goals if you have a sizable capital gain you can realize before redeploying cash into more attractive assets

I consider 4 factors which have had a strong influence on stock price movements during the past century: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

Value

In life, I’ve always been rather frugal. Frugality is different than being cheap. In fact I believe that if you buy cheap, you’ll buy twice. Rather, frugality is buying goods and services at a price which maximize your well being. Fancy economists like to call my welfare "utility."

I’ve transposed the approach to investing, like Buffett says:

“Whether we’re talking about stocks or socks, I like to buy quality merchandise when it’s marked down”.

MPC has a P/E of 9.44x

P/S of 0.31x

P/CFO of 4.16x

Dividend Yield: 4.33%

Shareholder Yield excluded for this stock because of the recent acquisition.

Based on these ratios, MPC is more undervalued than 88% of stocks, which I find satisfying. Like many refiners that I’ve been analyzing, MPC seems very undervalued.

Value Score: 88 / 100

I also analyze the company’s historical PE ratio. This gives me an idea of the multiples investors have been willing to pay for a stock in the past 5 years.

Source: mad-dividends.com

As you can see, MPC is currently trading below its 5 year historical average PE. This implies that a rerating to the average PE could see MPC return to a $60 share price. On the other hand, the stock has been falling steeply during the past year, and could still go down an extra 25% from here before recovering.

Momentum

Unlike value, momentum didn’t come to me naturally as an investor. I have always been impressed with how effective short term appreciation in the last 3 to 12 months has been at predicting future movements in prices.

Yet I’ve come to terms with the concept that we shouldn’t fight the numbers. The stocks with the best relative strength, on average outperform the market for the next 12 months. Those with the worst relative strength usually have more bad performance in stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation trades at $49.00 and is down 22.71% these last 3 months, -24.94% these last 6 months and -36.36% these last 12 months. I explain why I don’t buy stocks on the way down in this blog post: “ Why we don’t buy stocks on the way down”.

Source: mad-dividends.com

MPC took a hit after a surprise loss in Q1, further pushing the stock down. It has severely underperformed both the S&P 500 and its sector. While market sentiment is so pessimistic, it will be hard for the price of MPC to recover quickly.

Let’s face it if you constantly try to catch a falling knife, you’ll end up getting cut.

Momentum score: 12 / 100

Financial Strength

Value and momentum give us good information concerning the timing of an investment. The company’s fundamentals give us good signals as to a company’s longer term performance potential.

MPC has a Debt/Equity ratio of 1.5, which is better than 48% of stocks. Liabilities have increased by 72% during the last 12 months. The company’s operating cashflow can cover 15.1% of liabilities.

Based on the above, MPC is more financially strong than 44% of U.S. listed stocks. I actually believe MPC to be more financially sound than my quant factor suggests. The score is hindered by the acquisition of Andeavor which boosted liabilities dramatically.

The Andeavor acquisition totally changed MPC’s position among refiners. From a mid sized independent refiner, MPC became the largest refiner in the U.S., a transformative moment in the company’s 130 year history.

Management expects to reach$1.4bn in synergies by 2021, and $600mn by the end of 2019, $300mn of which have already been realized by the end of Q1.

Net, net, the Andeavor acquisition should be viewed in a positive light, since it didn’t require significantly increasing MPC’s gearing.

Financial Strength Score: 44/100

Earnings Quality

I also consider earnings quality, since just looking at two or three signals can be highly indicative of the trust you can place in the earnings data provided by the company. If a company needs to massage its bottom line, it says a lot about its lack of potential to be a profitable investment.

MPC has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -14.1%, which is better than 67% of companies. Each year depreciation is worth 70.9% of Capital Expenditure, putting it ahead of 27% of stocks. Finally each dollar of assets generates $1.1 in revenue, which is better than 77% of stocks. This makes MPC’s earnings quality better than 69% of stocks.

The company’s earnings quality is above average, the negative accruals should be accretive to earnings in future years.

Earnings Quality Score: 69 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 56 / 100 which is diminished by the altered financial strength score, as discussed above. It is dragged down by the awful momentum, and forces me to stay on the sidelines for the time being.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 97 and a stock strength of 56, Marathon Petroleum Corporation is a good choice for dividend investors, but I wouldn’t invest now. I fear that, like for many refiners, more downwards pressure on prices is yet to come. So like I did with Phillips 66 (PSX), Valero (VLO) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY), I’ll place the company on a watchlist and reconsider the fundamentals once the relative strength has recovered.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.