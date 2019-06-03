Marvell: Continued Re-Positioning Through M&A

Just two weeks ago, I wrote the following article on Marvell (MRVL) ''A bolt-on deal to drive appeal, down the road.' The company acquired Aquantia (AQ) at the time as the company is still in the process of fully integrating the Cavium purchase of course, delivering on synergy benefits while the rest of the wider semiconductor market has seen some pressure. The more recent $452 million deal for Aquantia is really aimed at the long term as near-term sales and bottom line contribution are lacklustre.

The issue is that this deal was followed by two more deals, one in which Marvell was the buying party and vice versa, prompting an update on the thesis.

The Deals

Days after announcing the purchase of Aquantia, Marvell announced the purchase of Avera Semiconductor, the ASIC business of Globalfoundries, as the company is buying real expertise in custom design with this purchase.

With the purchase Marvell believes that it is accelerating its transformation to become the leading supplier of infrastructure semiconductor solutions. Marvell praises the IP of the business and strong relationships with customers. Marvell will pay $650 million upfront to Globalfoundries with earn-outs amounting to potentially another $90 million. Little was said on the financial contribution of the acquired activities other than that accretion is expected to non-GAAP earnings in year one.

While the purchase of Avera extends exposure of Marvell to technologies which include 5G, the company announced the sale of its Wi-Fi connectivity business to NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in a $1.76 billion deal shortly thereafter. Besides Wi-Fi technologies, the sale includes the Bluetooth technology assets as well, together generating $300 million in annual sales. Little was said on the deal other than that the sale will be accretive to both gross and operating margins. To figure out how large this impact is impossible as the activities are buried into the networking business unit.

Marvell reported adjusted operating margins of 27.6% in its fiscal year of 2019, so if we would optimistically (and thus conservatively) peg margins at 25%, that suggests at a maximum of $75 million in adjusted operating earnings power leaving the door, suggesting the multiples have been rich. This is comforting as Marvell is focusing away from this segment into infrastructure and the data center, both businesses with arguably long-term greater growth opportunities. That being said, NXP clearly sees the growth in these assets, expecting sales to double by 2022.

The net consequence of both deals is not known, as we do not know the earnings and revenue contribution from Avera. One thing is certain - Marvell will at least receive $1 billion upon closure of the two latest deals.

Adding It All Together

Basically, we have to incorporate three deals to come up with a pro-forma situation. Aquantia will probably add around $100 million in sales this year and ambitious synergy targets are needed to make a net impact on the bottom line. We do not exactly know the revenue impact of the Avera deal as the sale of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth assets involves $300 million in sales leaving the door.

A net debt load of $1.15 billion at the end of Q1 will come down a bit to roughly $600 million upon closure of all the tree deals, being a very reasonable and manageable amount. Marvell reported sales of $2.87 billion in 2018 (its fiscal year of 2019) and I believe the net impact of all three deals might be slightly negative to sales, but probably in the range of zero to $100 million. As discussed halfway May, the earnings picture is highly complicated, for starters because this is a very R&D-heavy organisation and large adjustments are taken, mostly relating to inventory and amortisation charges.

At $23, I peg the sales multiple for Marvell at 5.6 times sales based on last year results, which suggests that the 5.9 times sales multiple received for the Wi-Fi business looks solid, with margins sub par compared to the rest of Marvell, although the buyer of NXPI claims that it sees the business double by 2022.

Reiterating My Cautious Conclusion

Two weeks ago, I noted that the deal for Cavium and other deals have strategic rationale, yet just like the rest of the wider sector, Marvell cannot escape the near-term pressure as well. Based on 2018 accounting, I pegged realistic earnings power at around half a billion, for a 27 times earnings multiple. Assuming earnings can stay flat, as the second half of the year might be stronger than the current performance, synergies roll in and debt levels come down, it goes without saying that expectations remain relatively high as we are still at a very reasonable solid point in the economic cycle. We further have to conclude that a swift recovery is pretty much ruled out if we look at the recent results.

Following all the dealmaking, Marvell announced Q1 results for fiscal 2020 as well before the end of the month with net debt down a touch from the levels reported by the end of the fiscal year of 2019. First quarter sales fell to $662 million which was a little better than the expectations, or better said fears. The $0.16 per share adjusted earnings number looks solid at $105 million in actual dollar terms, yet recognise that it kindly excludes $59 million in stock-based compensation, equal to about 8-9 cents. That leaves just tiny earnings power, certainly as second quarter sales are only seen flat at $650 million.

For now, I recognise that savvy dealmaking in the wider semiconductor space can really create a lot of value through realisation of synergies in such a capex and R&D-heavy industry. While the company claims or hopes it is such a savvy dealmaker, reality is that shares have been range-bound since the dot-com bubble, although one has to recognise that the ranges have been very wide.

For now, I reiterate my caution based on the modest earnings power at this point in time (at least realistic earnings power), as I look anxiously at what the future holds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.