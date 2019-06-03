Enterprise Product Partners - Largest, Highest Yielding Midstream Company

Enterprise Product Partners (NYSE: EPD) is a more than $60 billion midstream company with a yield of more than 6%. The company consistently competes with Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) to be the largest publicly traded midstream company by enterprise value. You can view my thoughts on Kinder Morgan here, however, I also believe that Enterprise Product Partners, thanks to its size, growth opportunities, and consistent dividend is a good investment.

Enterprise Product Partners Website - Enterprise Product Partners

Enterprise Product Partners Asset Picture

Enterprise Product Partners handles all of your midstream needs throughout the system, from the molecule being pulled from the ground, to it being stored, to it being delivered to the final customer, or a transport system that’ll carry it to the final customer. In fact, Enterprise Product Partners enormous scale means it’s not uncommon for the company to touch a molecule 5-7 times throughout the system.

And it gets paid every time it touches that molecule again.

Enterprise Product Partners Assets - Enterprise Product Partners Investor Presentation

Enterprise Product Partners operates a major network in the same oil growing regions as many other midstream countries. Of course that’s feasible in a country that produces more than 12 million barrels per day of oil, several companies can have an enormous stake of the production each. The rapid growth in U.S. production is part of Enterprise Product Partner’s long-term strength.

The company has an astounding 49 thousand miles of pipelines with another 700 miles under construction. The company also has a significant amount of storage and export facilities that it is focused on expanding. As a result, the company’s significant portfolio and earnings should continue to expand going forward. This shows Enterprise Product Portfolio’s impressive assets.

Enterprise Product Partners Financials

Let’s continue from this asset overview to discuss the most important aspect of Enterprise Product Partners as an investment, its financials.

Enterprise Product Partners Financials - Enterprise Product Partners Investor Presentation

As can be clearly seen, the company has been fairly immune from the oil price collapse. The company saw its adjusted EBITDA remain fairly constant for the first few years before increasing going forward. At the same time, the company has kept its DCF incredibly strong. The company’s dividend comfortably covers its impressive dividend yield of 6%.

Going forward, the company still has leftover FCF after covering its dividend. The company has been using this FCF to support its expansion plans. The company has also been focused on improving its margins. This combination of improved margins and additional investments should allow the company to continue both investing in its business and improving its dividend.

Enterprise Product Partners Debt - Enterprise Product Partners Investor Presentation

At the same time, Enterprise Product Partners has an incredibly impressive debt profile. The company has been healthily using debt in a low interest environment. The company’s $27 billion worth of debt has an incredibly low average cost of debt of just 4.5%, despite a long average maturity. Given that the company’s return on invested capital is in the double digits, the company is comfortably generating strong returns.

Enterprise Product Partners Long Term Picture

On top of Enterprise Product Partners overall impressive asset profile, and incredibly strong financial profile, the company is focused on the long-term picture. There is an incredibly healthy market dynamic here.

U.S. Production Growth - Enterprise Product Partners Investor Presentation

Oil, Condensate, NGL Production, and Dry Natural Gas Production are all growing significantly. Production and gas demand, and their growth, will need massive amounts of new infrastructure to move them around. Almost all of this oil growth is in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and throughout this time U.S. demand is expected to stay constant.

As a result, all of this money will need to be exported somewhere else. Overall, this industry has become reliant on exports, and that means there’ll always be more demand for Enterprise Product Partners’ assets.

U.S. Crude Export Increase - Enterprise Product Partners Investor Presentation

This graph above shows how quickly crude oil exports have grown, and are expected to continue growing. They have grown from less than 0.5 mmbpd in 2014-2015 to 2 mmbpd currently. They are expected to continue growing, and by 2025, will reach 8 mmbpd. This significant growth in midstream assets will require additional investment by Enterprise Product Partners into its assets.

All of this growth together is leading Enterprise Product Partners to invest heavily in its long-term assets.

Enterprise Product Partners Projects - Enterprise Product Partners Investor Presentation

The company currently has an impressive $5 billion worth of growth projects under construction. Out of these projects, $1.9 billion were from 2018, $5 billion were from 2019, and $1.5 billion are from 2020 onwards. So far, these projects total $8.4 billion, of which $3.8 billion have already been completed. That means there are a large number of projects the company is undergoing, especially those that should come online in 4Q 2019. These projects will provide immediate rewards to shareholders.

At the same time, the company has a number of other projects that are undergoing ramp up phases that have recently come online. This combination of new projects coming online, along with the ramp up of existing projects, should result in growing cash flow for shareholders.

Enterprise Product Partners Permian Basin - Enterprise Product Partners Investor Presentation

Another major aspect of the company’s growth plans is its investment in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin has been impacted negatively recently as a result of a lack of takeaway capacity, which has hurt prices in the region. As a result, Enterprise Product Partners has spent more than $6 billion on capital projects so far, and expects that to continue going forward.

The company has been working on a large number of NGL and Crude Oil projects, along with expansions to current assets. One of the major aspects of this is building new pipelines. The company currently has a 418 mile 24” pipeline, whose capacity it is expected to expand by 10%. At the same time, the company is building another pipeline, which it expects to reach movement of more than 200 thousand bpd.

Both of these pipelines integrate with an existing system of 1.3 million bpd of oil movement for the company. At the same time, the company is working on another midland to echo 3 pipeline, where the permits have been filed. The Permian Basin is well on the way to becoming one of the largest oil production regions in the world, and this means that there will be the opportunity for a large number of long-term contracts.

Enterprise Product Partners Exports - Enterprise Product Partners Investor Presentation

Overall, once the company gets this oil to major terminals, there are major additional opportunities for the company. The company is working on getting this oil to offshore pipelines, where it can be exported away. As a result, the company is working on a new terminal and an offshore terminal, connected by 2 enormous 36” pipelines. These dual pipelines will have the ability to move a significant amount of oil, and generate income.

The company earns roughly several $ per barrel at each step of the process, and building this entire system would allow the company to earn $10s of millions per year in additional cash flow.

Overall, the company sees itself as having $5-10 billion of potential opportunities going forward. This is equivalent to approximately 12-15% of the company’s current market cap, which should result in a significant increase in the company’s cash flow. The company will be able to utilize this cash flow to reward investors, and I anticipate this will result in significant returns going forward.

Conclusion

As can be seen, Enterprise Product Partners has access to a strong portfolio of assets, with numerous expansion opportunities, as American oil undergoes a rapid period of expansion. The company has continued to earn strong DCF from operations, and as a result, should be able to invest in shareholder rewards and grow its dividends going forward.

Going forward, Enterprise Product Partners should be able to generate strong returns for shareholders. The company currently has a dividend yield of more than 6%. The company’s stock price tends to fluctuate, in the late-2018 December crash, the company had a dividend yield approaching 7.5%. As a result, I recommend investors pay attention to the company, and invest anytime the stock price drops.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, KMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.