Facebook: One FAANG Name To Keep An Eye On

Last year was not an enjoyable one for Facebook (FB) shareholders, with the stock underperforming both the averages and all of its peers by a wide margin. Facebook was down more than 25% last year vs. the S&P-500's (SPY) modest decline, and was down nearly 20% more than the next worst performing FAANG constituent. Since that time, the stock has found major support near its lows, and we can see a big improvement in the earnings trend after a year-over-year decline in earnings per share expected for this year. While the stock does not make my Top 150 Growth List, there's no question it's the best performing FAANG name this year and is also the one with the largest margin of safety above its key 40-week moving average. For this reason, I believe the stock is worth keeping an eye on during this period of market turbulence as it is one of the best performers for those interested in going shopping within the FAANG group.

As we can see from the below chart which compares Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG), Facebook, and Amazon (AMZN) on a technical basis, Facebook is the one with the most separation between its current price and its 40-week moving average. Google and Apple are already below their 40-week moving averages, Amazon and Netflix are coming right into them as we speak, but Facebook's 40-week moving average sits almost 10% lower at the $160.00 level. This suggests that the stock is the leader within the FAANG group currently, with Amazon being the close runner up. I am always interested in owning the leaders within a group as they typically out-perform an index and their peers, and based on this, the two most suitable options are Facebook and Amazon.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Facebook's stock was derailed last year after the company went through a period of transition from hyper-growth during 2013 to 2017, to more moderate growth in the 2018 through 2020 period. FY-2019 earnings per share [EPS] is expected to come in at $7.05 per share which is the first year since the company went public that it will see a year over year decline in annual EPS. I believe this slowdown was the main reason for the company's underperformance last year, but investors have some good news in terms of the bigger picture. As of right now, FY-2020 annual earnings per share is expected to come in at $9.32 per share, which would place the company's annual EPS at new all-time highs next year by a wide margin. The prior high in annual earnings per share was $7.57 for FY-2018, so even a miss on these projections would still see Facebook's EPS at a new all-time high. Why is this significant? This is a big deal because this shows that the sluggish year of earnings per share expected this year is a minor blip in the overall uptrend and not a material slowdown or top in earnings like other big tech names are seeing like Micron (MU) and Intel (INTC). To get a better look at what I'm talking about, we can look at the below table and chart I've built to display this.

As we can see from the below chart and table, Facebook's annual trend in earnings per share has been in a powerful uptrend, and FY-2019's drop so far is looking like just a dip before a new high next year. This is material as analysts do not care as much about current earnings, but they are more interested in where earnings are heading over the next 12-18 months. Based on estimates for FY-2020, earnings per share of $9.32 would represent 32% growth from the drop-off expected in FY-2019, or roughly 11.5% annual growth from 2018 through 2020. While these are not high-growth numbers at all when annualized out, it is a positive sign that earnings per share are expected to make a new high. The same cannot be said for Micron, which saw earnings top in 2018 at $11.95 and is expecting them to fall off a cliff in FY-2020 to $4.45 per share.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Another positive sign we see out of Facebook fundamentally is that revenue growth has not waned and is staying near its range the past couple of quarters of low 30% quarterly growth (30%, 33%). The key to sustainable earnings growth is revenue growth at a minimum staying in line with where it is and ideally accelerating. Based on the fact that Facebook sees revenue growth remaining close to its range the past couple of quarters, this suggests that the new highs expected in FY-2020 are sustainable. It would be a red flag if we saw this projection for a new high in earnings per share, but it was coming on the back of a material deceleration in revenue growth. I would not call a drop-off of 4% from 30% to 26% material deceleration. Current estimates for Q2-2019 are $16.4 billion in revenues, which will represent 25% revenue growth year-over-year from Q2 2018's $13.2 billion. For Facebook shareholders, they are going to want to see a meet or beat on this $16.4 billion estimate - a miss of 1% or more would be a negative development.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Based on the fact that Facebook is expecting to see a new all-time high in annual EPS for FY-2020 and revenue growth made a new high in Q1 2019 and remains relatively stable, I believe the current valuation is justified and has upside. The correction last year was completely warranted given the expected slowdown and drop-off in FY-2019 EPS, but the new high in annual EPS expected next year is a positive sign for shareholders. As long as quarterly revenue growth can remain in the 22% - 30% range in coming quarters, I don't see any red flags here. However, a drop-off into the teens for quarterly revenue growth would be an issue and would make future earnings growth look more suspect and less sustainable long-term.

Moving over to Facebook's technical picture, we can see that the stock looks to be building a saucer-shaped base on its weekly chart. The 30-week moving average comes in near the $170.00 level, and this is ideally a level the bulls want to defend, or this pattern is going to begin to look abnormal. While the stock is down four weeks in a row, the decline has been relatively constructive with minimal selling pressure. This 10% decline in Facebook stock is modest compared to the waterfall 25% plus declines we've seen in other Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) constituents like Intel (INTC), Nvidia (NVDA), and Baidu (BIDU).

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving to a monthly look at Facebook, the stock is carving out a large box with most of the trading occurring between the $130.00 - $195.00 area. So far this long-term chart is constructive as the stock is simply pausing after a powerful five-year run from its first stage base it broke out of near $50.00.

(Source: TC2000.com)

In summary, both Facebook and Amazon are the two FAANG names holding up the best during this correction, and Facebook's earnings trend is expected to rebound after a single year of slowdown expected for FY-2019. As long as the bulls can defend the $170.00 level on a weekly close, it is entirely possible the stock is just building a handle to its current saucer type base. While I don't have a position in the stock here due to my stringent growth requirements, I see no red flags for Facebook shareholders and am impressed with the resilience of the stock during the recent correction. For those looking to go shopping within the FAANG group, Facebook seems to be one of the best options as long as the bulls play defense at $170.00 on a weekly close. A weekly close below $170.00 would put a dent in the current chart pattern developing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.