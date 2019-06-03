Workday: A Long Term Hold

One of the safest long-term bets in the software sector is Workday (WDAY): quarter after quarter, the leading human capital management (NASDAQ:HCM) software provider continues to prove that it can execute like a machine and continue raising its targets. The company just released results for its first quarter, and in typical "beat and raise" fashion, Workday beat Wall Street's estimates on both the top and bottom lines while raising its outlook for the full year. Unsurprisingly, shares got a nice lift as investors cheered the results, though general trade-related market woes are still holding Workday shares below its all-time highs:

Data by YCharts

There's no doubt that Workday is an expensive stock. I liked the stock much better toward the end of last year, when Workday was trading below $150 and its valuation multiple was two turns lower. Now, trading at 12.7x forward revenues, Workday trades in the upper echelon of valuations in the software sector,.

Yet we note that Workday has consistently been able to retain a low-teens multiple - and even in the most painful valleys of the market cycle, such as last November/December, Workday's valuation multiple still clung to the ~10x range - indicating investors' confidence in the stock's ability to rebound, a thesis that has been resoundingly justified so far in 2019 (Workday is up 27% year-to-date, trouncing a 10% gain for the broader market).

Though I'm typically more drawn to value-oriented software names such as Yext (YEXT) Mimecast (MIME) and Dropbox (DBX), I make an exception and keep Workday in my portfolio for a variety of fundamental strengths. The primary reason here is that Workday is a leader in not one, but two heavy-hitting categories of the SaaS market: HCM and ERP. Though many investors feared that Workday's saturation in the HCM space would lead to a slowing in growth rates, the company's pickup in ERP activity has allowed the business to retain its >30% y/y growth rates.

Gartner recently named Workday a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Financial Management Suites for the third year running, cementing its position as a "best-in-breed" vendor in the space. And versus competitors like SAP (SAP), Workday has a far better cloud-friendly reputation.

Workday's acquisition of Adaptive Insights is another example of how the company continues to drive growth in the broad ERP space. We note that the business planning sub-category is experiencing phenomenal growth, as evidenced by pure-play competitor Anaplan's 47% y/y growth in its most recent quarter. Workday reported that it signed more than 150 new deals on Adaptive Insight's Business Planning Cloud this quarter, with notable wins including Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), H&R Block (HRB), and the Ohio State University. Needless to say, there's plenty of cross-selling opportunity between Adaptive customers and Workday's core install base.

Alongside Salesforce.com (CRM), Workday has retained its position as one of the original, category-leading SaaS companies. It has succeeded at maintaining a brisk pace of growth despite a ~$3 billion revenue scale, while also managing to retain profitability and boost cash flows. Its premium valuation is well-justified. Stay bullish on this name for the long term.

Q1 download

Let's dive deeper into Workday's first-quarter results:

Figure 1. Workday 1Q19 results Source: Workday 1Q19 earnings press release

Total revenues grew 33.4% y/y to $825.0 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $814.2 million (+31.6% y/y) by a 180bps margin. Underlying subscription revenues also saw slightly faster growth, at 34.3% y/y to $701.0 million. We note as well that as a percentage of revenues, professional services fell 60bps to 15.0%. Though every SaaS business will need some portion of professional services to support implementations and onboarding of new customers, the lower proportion of this revenue the better - Workday performs professional services at a negative gross margin.

Workday's finance and ERP products were the lynchpin to growth this quarter, with management reporting that over 50% of existing customers showed net new ACV growth. International growth was also a highlight this quarter, with non-US revenues representing an all-time record mix of 24% of total revenues. Here's some further commentary on Workday's top-line performance from Chano Fernandez, Workday's president and head of field operations, on the Q&A portion of the Q1 earnings call:

That customer base efforts or add-ons is tracking well. We see increased adoption around many different product lines, recruitment, learning, clearly Prism and planning, expenses and some others. We are very happy with the retention rates. We have commented again over 100% on a net basis. So, those efforts, we feel, that they are paying off. They are still early days but clearly as the opportunities increase, not only domestic here in the U.S. but also internationally, with a larger customer base, we see a huge opportunity there based on our great customer satisfaction and proven solution adoption. That's a great opportunity for us going forward."

Capitalizing on the strength seen this quarter, management raised its full-year outlook on subscription revenues to $3.045-$3.060 billion (+28% y/y), up $15 million on both ends relative to a prior range of $3.030-$3.045 billion. Considering that Workday kicked off Q1 with a 34% y/y growth rate in subscription revenues, however, it's likely that the company's full-year forecast is still conservative and contains one or two more points of upside (we note, however, that Workday will lap the Adaptive Insights acquisition in Q3).

On the profitability side, Workday's rapid pace of hiring kept margins flat. The company onboarded 400 net new employees in the quarter, bringing the total quarter-end headcount to 11k employees. As a result, pro forma operating margins held at 13.1%, though on a nominal basis, pro forma operating income grew 37% y/y to $110.7 million, slightly outpacing revenue growth. Pro forma EPS of $0.43 also beat Wall Street's mark of $0.41 with 5% upside.

Workday also notched 14% y/y growth in operating cash flows to $209.2 million:

Figure 2. Workday OCF trends Source: Workday 1Q19 earnings press release

Though operating cash flow growth trailed revenues and saw a slight margin compression, Workday noted that it over-performed in cash collections in the fourth quarter. Combined with the fact that Q2 is a seasonally low quarter for collecting on billings, Workday's first-half OCF and FCF may appear weak - but the company is still likely to make up for it with a stronger second half. The company continues to guide to 30% y/y growth in FY20 operating cash flows to $790 million. Robynne Sisco, Workday's CFO, also noted that with the larger proportion of enterprise deals that Workday is signing, a lot of Workday's billings and closings are being pushed out to the fourth quarter - which represents a typical year-end enterprise buying pattern.

Key takeaways

Despite its massive scale, Workday has retained a phenomenal 30%-plus growth rate, and still manages to sign on blue-chip enterprise customers in large deals. New offerings like Adaptive Insights, which won 150 new customers this quarter, are critical here.

With a towering reputation in both the HCM and ERP categories, there's no doubt that Workday remains at the top of its game. Though Workday's valuation is steep, it has remained perennially so. Investors would be wise to continue holding Workday through the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WDAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.