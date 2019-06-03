Motorcar Parts America Is Heavily Exposed To New Tariffs

Complex accounting that involves management estimates, a financial reporting delay, and a Chief Accounting Officer that at one point sold 100% of his shares, raise red flags for us.

'Tariff Man' Strikes Again

(Image Source: OEC)

Late in the afternoon on Thursday, the President released a statement announcing his intentions to enact a tariff schedule on all goods from Mexico in retaliation for Mexico's weak efforts to control illegal immigration into the United States, despite it's own strict immigration laws. Under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, the President plans to enact the following schedule unless Mexico "substantially stops the illegal inflow of aliens coming through its territory". Trump doubled down on Friday.

June 10, 2019 5% All Goods July 1, 2019 10% All Goods August 1, 2019 15% All Goods September 1, 2019 20% All Goods October 1, 2019 25% All Goods

The response was everything you'd expect it to be, the move sent markets reeling. The Mexican Peso plummeted as much as 3% overnight. The US Chamber of Commerce issued a statement opposing the move. Bloomberg ran with the headline Trump ‘Gone Rogue’ on Trade Is Last Thing Global Economy Needs. Mexican president Manuel Lopez announced he is sending his foreign minister to Washington, while another Mexican official described the announcement as "disastrous".

(Image source: MPA)

One of Mexico's largest exports is the automotive industry, including auto parts, of which 82% are exported to the US. A 2016 report by the Center for Automotive Research detailed the ever-increasing role in the North American auto industry.

(Source: Center for Automotive Research 2016)

Some key reasons for Mexico's rise in the automotive industry are 80% lower compensation and competitive free trade agreements that have made Mexico an excellent export base. According to the report, 9 out of 11 new assembly plants in the North American region are (2011-2016) located in Mexico.

MPA's Exposure

(source: MPA website)

Motorcar Parts of America is a Torrance, California based auto parts manufacturer. The company specializes in starters and alternators, which comprise around ~80% of the company's revenue.

(Source: 10-Q)

These are mostly sold to major auto parts retailers in the US. We believe that Customers A, B, and C are AutoZone (AZO), O'Reilly's (ORLY), and Advance Autoparts (AAP) based on estimates provided by Bloomberg.

(Source: 10-Q)

The manufacturing is heavily concentrated in Mexico and will be affected by the potential new tariffs. As of March 2018, at least 2,266 of the MPA's 2,966 employees are located in Mexico (76%). This represents over 720,000 sqft of remanufacturing, warehouse, and office space.

Financial Analysis

Adding to MPA's potential tariff exposure and customer concentration is what appears to be a weak financial position. MPA has had significant revenue growth over the last decade, supported by the growth of its retail partners (such as AutoZone). This is matched by FY2018 operating income of $58M and EBITDA of $62.8M according to data provided by S&P. However, the company burned $13.9M in cash flow from operations in FY2018 or $20.3M over the last 3 FY quarters. Cash on the balance sheet has plummeted from $61M in 2015 to just $11.5M on 12/31/18. Receivables ballooned from $24.8M to $94.6M over the same period.

MPA has a highly complex revenue recognition system, explained in this 20 minute video. The complexity results from core charges ultimately charged to the end consumer, and then credited back once the "core" is returned. The basic principle is simple. Here's an example: Bob goes to Autzone and purchases a starter for his F-150, at a price of $160. Autozone also charges Bob a $40 "core charge", for a total of $200 + tax. When Bob returns back to the store with his old starter, he is credited back $40. This is the basic principle.

In practice the accounting is very complicated and allows for assumptions made by management. Customers (auto parts stores) are invoiced separately for the unit value and the core value. The core value is recorded as net revenue based on a subjective estimate that can take two forms, full price and nominal price.

Full Price Remanufactured Cores:

When remanufactured products are shipped, certain customers are invoiced for the Remanufactured Core value of the product at the full Remanufactured Core sales price. For these Remanufactured Cores, revenue is only recognized based upon an estimate of the rate at which these customers will pay cash for Remanufactured Cores in lieu of sending back similar Used Cores for credits under the core exchange program. The remainder of the full price Remanufactured Core value invoiced to these customers is established as a long-term contract liability rather than being recognized as revenue in the period the products are shipped as the Company expects these Remanufactured Cores to be returned for credit under its core exchange program.

Nominal Price Remanufactured Cores: Other customers

Certain other customers are invoiced for the Remanufactured Core value of the product shipped at a nominal (generally $0.01 or less) Remanufactured Core price. For these nominal Remanufactured Cores, revenue is only recognized based upon an estimate of the rate at which these customers will pay cash for Remanufactured Cores in lieu of sending back similar Used Cores for credits under the core exchange program. Revenue amounts are calculated based on contractually agreed upon pricing for these Remanufactured Cores for which the customers are not returning similar Used Cores. The remainder of the nominal price Remanufactured Core value invoiced to these customers is established as a long-term contract liability rather than being recognized as revenue in the period the products are shipped as the Company expects these Remanufactured Cores to be returned for credit under its core exchange program.

(source)

Our best guess is that there is more to the story here, but that it is protected by MPA's regular requests for confidential treatment of certain disclosures. We believe that this is most likely to be related to pricing and remanufacturing agreements with MPA's 3 major customers, adding to the opacity. Furthermore, MPA had to significantly delay quarterly financials last year. Amazingly, this happened about a week after management held a Q&A with analysts as part of the Automotive Aftermarket Symposium (transcript available on Bloomberg). This also resulted in the NASDAQ threatening to delist the company due to non-compliance with NASDAQ's reporting standards.

Insider Stock Sales

We noticed that the Chief Accounting officer regularly sells significant portions of his shares and currently holds 0.014% of the shares outstanding (according to data provided by S&P). Management and the board as a whole owned just 4.7% of the shares outstanding at the time of the most recent proxy. Red flags to us.

(CAO's stock holdings - Source: S&P)

Conclusion

Though auto parts has historically been a growing business due to the increasing life of vehicles on the road, new car sales have been very strong. MPA is heavily exposed to Mexican tariffs, and particularly vulnerable because of its key customer concentration. As a supplier to Autozone, O'Reilly's and Advance Auto Parts, it will likely feel the affects of tariffs before those companies will (given their ability to lean on existing inventory to ride out higher prices).

In the long run, all auto parts companies will be in a secular decline if the public opts for a higher mix of EV's. Electric Vehicles (Tesla for example) do not have starters or alternators, the core of MPA's business. Brake pads and rotors on EV's generally have extremely long lives because of regenerative braking, which limits the need for the brakes to be engaged.

To get ahead of these issues, MPA has attempted to diversify with an EV related acquisition. However, this has not been a significant revenue driver.

With just $15.9m in cash and ST investments, and an operational cash burn of $13.9m last quarter, MPA could get into trouble quite quickly if there is a tariff fight with Mexico. Total debt of $107.2m means that MPA does not have a lot of wiggle room. The complex revenue recognition that involves management estimates combined with the Chief Accounting Officers regular sales of stock and last year's reporting delay are red flags to us. For these reasons, we are short MPA.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MPAA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.