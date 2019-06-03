Trump Tariff Protection For Constellation Brands

I close by noting that my site is currently neutral on Constellation Brands, which is in line with Seeking Alpha Essential's current quant rating on the stock.

In the event those tariffs are increased, as the President threatened to do if the Central American migration crisis continues, I present two ways Constellation Brands' longs can hedge.

Constellation Brands shares slid on Friday in the wake of President Trump's tweet that he would levy tariffs on imports from Mexico starting next week.

Constellation Brands' Corona, along with Modelo Especial will be impacted by the tariffs President Trump is levying on Mexico (image from the Corona Extra commercial "Bottle Story").

"Find Your Beach"

"Find your beach" was a slogan for Constellation Brands' (STZ) Corona Extra beer: the idea was that by opening a bottle of it, customers could imagine themselves relaxing on a beach. Constellation Brands shareholders may have wished for that sort of escape after seeing President Trump's tweet last Thursday that he would be levying tariffs on imports from Mexico starting on June 10th, and ratcheting them up until Mexico helped stem the flow of Central American migrants into the United States.

Those tariffs would affect Modelo Especial and Corona, beers Constellation Brands imports from Mexico. Constellation Brands shares dropped 5.79% on Friday in the wake of that news. For shareholders who are still bullish on the stock but who want to limit their risk in the event that President Trump keeps ratcheting up these tariffs, we'll look at a couple of ways of hedging Constellation Brands below.

Hedging Constellation Brands

I'll assume, for the sake of these examples, that you own 500 shares of Constellation Brands and can tolerate a drawdown of 19% over the next several months but not one greater than that. The screen captures below are via a TestFlight version of the Portfolio Armor iOS app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Friday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 500 shares of STZ against a greater-than-19% drawdown by mid-January.

The cost of this put protection was $3,100, or 3.51% of position value, calculated conservatively, at the ask (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and the ask).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 16% by mid-January, this was the optimal collar to protect against the same, >19% decline by then.

One difference with this second hedge is that, after an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive put strike, one where the cost was $2,650 or 4.81% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the ask). Another difference was that the income generated by selling the short call (calculated conservatively, at the bid) was higher: $2,900 or 3.29% of position value.

So, the net cost of this hedge was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $250 when opening it, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: Neutral Territory

Although Seeking Alpha contributors, on average, are bullish on Constellation Brands, Portfolio Armor is currently neutral on it, as is Seeking Alpha Essential's current quant rating, which you can see below.

Screen capture via Seeking Alpha

It's worth bearing in mind that these ratings, for the most part, don't reflect the impact of the tariff decision. Caution may be warranted over the next several months as the situation with Mexico develops.

This article focused on hedging, but in my Bulletproof Investing Marketplace service, I combine hedging with a security selection process that has beaten the market by 4.42% annualized so far, as you can see in the last table here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.