Foot Locker Is A Tough Buy, But It's The Right Buy

On the other end, Foot Locker is at the epicenter of two trade wars that could get a lot uglier before they get better.

Not too long ago, Foot Locker (FL) was considered one of the best rebound stories on Wall Street, as stabilization in the company's core retail operations led to FL stock more than doubling between late 2017 and early 2019, a period during which the S&P 500 traded only marginally higher. But, that rebound narrative has fallen apart over the past few weeks as the company reported weaker-than-expected first quarter numbers and cut its full year profit guide, all against the backdrop of global trade conflicts which are rapidly escalating.

FL stock has consequently shed nearly 40% over the past few weeks, and now trades at a fresh 52 week low. To be sure, there's reason for this sell off, and those reasons make FL stock a tough buy in the current environment. But, at these levels, FL stock is the right buy. This is a solid company with strong financials and a healthy long term growth outlook, and considering that healthy growth outlook, FL stock is simply too cheap to ignore.

In the long run, trade issues will pass. When they do, this stock will roar higher from today's depressed base. But, those trade issues present a significant amount of uncertainty and risk in the near term, so investors betting on a FL stock rebound would be wise to exercise patience. The Foot Locker recovery won't happen overnight.

When it comes to Foot Locker, you basically have two things going on. On one end, you have a retailer that has successfully adapted to the rapidly changing athletic apparel landscape, is reporting positive comparable sales growth, and has a healthy and largely stable margin profile. On the other end, you have a retailer that is at the epicenter of not one, but two, trade wars, both of which inject a significant amount of uncertainty and risk into the company and the stock going forward.

Ignoring the trade conflicts for a moment, Foot Locker is actually doing really well as a physical retailer. Many retail giants, including Nordstrom (JWN), JC Penney (JCP), and Kohl's (KSS), reported sharply negative comparable sales growth and big gross margin erosion in the first quarter of 2019. Foot Locker, on the other hand, reported 4.6% comparable sales growth and 30 basis points of gross margin expansion in the first quarter, alongside positive physical store comps and double-digit growth in the direct segment. Sure, the headline numbers missed expectations, but on their face and relative to peers, Foot Locker's first quarter numbers were pretty good. After all, you can't ask for much more out of a physical retailer than mid single digit comparable sales growth, gross margin expansion, physical store sales growth, and double-digit direct sales growth.

Further, management expects this to persist. Second quarter comps are expected to be up in the low to mid single digit range, while full year comps are expected to be up in the mid single digit range, and gross margins are expected to expand in the full year.

Under the hood, the athletic apparel space has stabilized, and Foot Locker has secured its staying power as an important and irreplaceable wholesale partner of big athletic apparel brands like Nike (NKE). For several quarters, the whole athletic apparel space was pivoting from wholesale to direct, as athletic brands wanted to sell more product through their own retail channels. But, this pivot has moderated over the past few quarters because athletic brands are realizing just how important their top wholesale partners are if they want to optimize customer reach. Foot Locker is one of those top wholesale partners. As such, athletic brands have continued to lean into Foot Locker as an important partner, and Foot Locker's numbers have dramatically improved over the past few quarters (positive comps for the past four quarters).

All in all, Foot Locker is actually doing really well right now, and ex trade headwinds, should continue to do well for the foreseeable future. Mild revenue growth in the low single digit range seems entirely achievable over the next several years, as the company benefits from secular athletic apparel tailwinds yet continues to be hurt somewhat by the direct shift. Meanwhile, gross margins should continue to improve thanks to more premium product offerings, while buybacks should persist, and that combination on top of low single digit revenue growth should drive mid to high single digit annualized EPS growth in the long run.

Modeling that out, $7 in EPS seems entirely doable for Foot Locker by fiscal 2025. Based on a historically average 13x forward earnings multiple, that implies a fiscal 2024 price target for FL stock of $91. Discounted back by 10% per year, that equates to a fiscal 2019 price target of over $56, or nearly 50% above today's price.

In short, ex trade war noise, FL stock seems substantially undervalued today. But, we don't live in a world without a trade war. Instead, we live in world with two trade wars, and Foot Locker is at the epicenter of both of them. It's no secret that the athletic apparel space, and especially the athletic footwear space, outsource a significant portion of their production to countries where labor and manufacturing are cheaper. Two of the biggest destinations for footwear production? China and Mexico. U.S. President Donald Trump has either already instituted and/or is threatening tariffs on imports from both of those countries, the sum of which would result in higher input prices for footwear companies, and some combination of lower margins and lower sales (depending on how much of the price hike those footwear companies pass on to consumers).

At this point, it is appropriate to incorporate a quote from a letter the Footwear Distributors & Retailers of America wrote to Trump with respect to the aforementioned tariffs:

"The proposed additional tariff on footwear, footwear components and footwear machinery would do untold damage to our industry, ultimately affecting consumers in a negative way and hamstringing what has traditionally been a hugely successful part of the American economy.”

Long story short, then, tariffs are a big risk to Foot Locker's revenues, profits, and the whole bull thesis on FL stock. So long as that risk sticks around, it's tough to see FL stock rebounding from this selloff.

But, from a fundamental viewpoint, Foot Locker is a winning retailer, with healthy revenue growth drivers and a stable margin profile that ultimately supports strong profit growth over the next several years. FL stock, which trades at less than 8x forward earnings today, simply isn't priced for that. As such, while FL stock is a tough buy today because of the trade backdrop, it's also the right buy, and the stock will soar once trade tensions ease.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL, NKE, JWN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.