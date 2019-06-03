Aurora Cannabis' Third Quarter Financial Results Point To Downside Ahead

Further, the central tenets of the bearish narrative will become realized over the next 12 months.

However, Q3 cash burn was still material. When combined with continued dilution, shares will likely see some downside pressure in the medium term.

Aurora Cannabis recently released results for its third quarter ending March 2019. While the company realized a number of positive developments, like the 26% sequential decline in cash costs to produce each gram of dried cannabis sold, as its Aurora Sky facility ramps production, the quarter failed to address the continued high rate of cash burn and dilution.

Levered free cash flow remained negative at US$90 million, and diluted weighted average shares outstanding rose to just over 1 billion, a year-over-year increase of 109%.

Financial Results Points To A Softening Of The Financial Malaise

From a bullish perspective, Aurora's results definitely packed a strong punch.

The positive highlights from the quarter also include the stabilization of SG&A (only increased by 1% from the previous quarter), the increase in gross margin on cannabis net revenue from 54% to 55%, and the increase in active registered patients from 73,579 to 77,136. These results fundamentally deter established short narratives around a decline in Canada's medical cannabis market, and the negative impacts of the impending cannabis oversupply on the gross margins of established LPs.

However, it is important to note that the company still experienced a quarter-over-quarter decline in the average net selling price per gram of consumer cannabis from CAD$5.67 to CAD$5.48. This presents a problem as the company's revenue mix will be increasingly dominated by the recreational cannabis market.

The near term outlook for cash burn, while negative, seems to be moving towards a more sustainable point as levered free cash flow continues to experience a decline from the US$109 million and $122 million realized in the preceding two quarters.

The company is likely to continue this positive momentum as management's expectation of cash costs to produce each gram of dried cannabis sold retreats below the CAD$1 mark. These results would have definitely checked a few bears, and Aurora must be commended on executing on its attempt for long term shareholder value creation.

The Integral Bearish Thesis

The bearish thesis has to evolve in light of these results. It now moves to how the illusion of continued explosive revenue growth will be intersected with the cash burn and dilution.

Assuming the current quarterly cash burn rate of US$90 million declines by 15% sequentially over the next 12 months to June 2020, Aurora's net cash (bolstered by the US$350 million in convertible debt issued earlier this year) at US$260 million, will have been entirely exhausted by Q2 2020.

Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Quarterly Cash Burn (US$'000,000) 90 76.5 65.025 55.27m 46.98 QoQ Decrease 15% 15% 15% 15% 15%

This presents a problem for current shareholders. In turn, Aurora has launched a US$750 million at-the-market shelf offering, although, this is slightly counterbalanced by aggregate debt of US$465 million at the end of Q3 2019. The combination of such a substantial ATM shelf offering with the high level of convertible debt (at around 3.7x Q3 2019 trailing-twelve-month revenue) will put a substantial amount of downside pressure on the stock over the medium term.

There is likely to be yet another equity raise required during the first half of the 2020FY. Aurora will likely have raised over US$500 million in this FY and will unlikely to have shown a profit at the time of their next capital raise.

While Aurora, along with the rest of the cannabis industry, is growing very fast with year-over-year revenue growth during Q3 2019 of 290%, the next financial year will see tougher YoY revenue comparisons as the substantial tailwinds from the legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada begin to taper off. We have also seen cannabis sales in Canada stay relatively flat from the October 2018 legalization date.

Current triple-digit growth rates will start to slow, with sales for individual LPs faring worse with the average selling price per gram of dried cannabis continuing its decline due to oversupply and a need to better compete with the black market. Essentially, growth will be driven by more consumption, but at worse margins. Aurora would find itself producing and selling more cannabis, but with a lower revenue profile. The estimates of an increase in revenue growth would also be at risk if legislation to permit the sale of cannabis edibles is delayed beyond the current October 2019 date.

Aurora's Future Could Be Bright

Aurora's third-quarter results were not entirely bad. The company saw cash cost per gram decline, with gross margins at the 55% mark. Further, the company is tracking for positive EBITDA in Q4 2019 as it increasingly realizes economies of scale from its world-class Aurora Sky facility. A future state of EBITDA profitability will be heavily dependent on cash cost per gram being driven below $1. Aurora's management has built a company that possesses superior fundamentals than industry leader and cannabis "blue chip" Canopy Growth.

However, the ATM stock offering and the large negative free cash flow profile potentially sets the stock up for some downside in the medium term, especially as the company trades on a substantial forward-price-to-sales ratio. Aurora’s recent financial did a lot to dispel the looming spectre of its collapse, it would be interesting to see if they are able to repeat this in the quarters ahead.

