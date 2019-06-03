Merck - Growth Showing Up, Pipeline Filling Up

Merck (MRK) continues to see real operating momentum as growth of Keytruda is really overshadowing declines at the legacy business, which is actually coming in flat. Growing earnings and cash flows allow the company to funnel money into the pipeline at the same time.

Earlier this year, that is at the start of February, I noted that the contribution of Keytruda is finally fairly valued by the market, making me a continued holder of my core position which I have initiated last year at levels in the mid-fifties.

Science Contribution, Now Keytruda

Merck has been a household name for a long time already and made huge contributions to science in the past, although it has gone in waves. For a along time in the 2000s it seemed that the company has lost its innovative and scientific discovery capabilities, but sheer luck, or insight (with the 2011 purchase of Schering-Plough) made that the company has gotten its hands on Keytruda, one of the most prominent drugs in cancer treatment today. This does not just apply to mono theory but to many combination treatments as well.

Following approval late in 2014, Keytruda became a blockbuster just two years later with 2016 sales hitting $1.4 billion. Sales rose to $3.8 billion in 2017 as sales nearly doubled again to $7.2 billion in 2018. Note that 2018 fourth quarter sales of $2.15 billion suggest a run rate of $8.6 billion already. While I noted that continued momentum could imply that 2019 sales could easily hit the ten billion mark, it must be recognized that the uptick to $2.27 billion in first quarter sales is not that impressive, although the $10 billion mark remains within sight.

More important is that the continued growth of Keytruda contributes in a greater way to Merck. Fourth quarter sales growth of 5% in 2018 was equal to the annual growth rate for last year, as currency moves reduced fourth quarter sales growth by three percent. Growth has become more pronounced in Q1, with constant currency sales growth hitting 11%, and reported sales being up 8%. Part of the accelerated growth stems from the fact that non-Keytruda sales were flattish year-on-year in Q1. This comes from solid sales of VARIVAX, BRIDION and GARDASIL, as well as other revenues, offset by declines at legacy drugs.

The continued emergence makes that Keytruda now makes up 21% of total sales, which really makes that reliance might even become an issue in the future, although this is never an issue if revenues continue to grow. The relative solid growth number makes that the company hiked the full year guidance by about half a billion, now seeing sales at $44.5 billion, plus or minus six hundred million.

Earnings Picture Becomes More Clear

Besides the accelerating momentum in terms of sales, although quarter-on-quarter growth of Keytruda was not so convincing, it is comforting to see real GAAP earnings narrowing significantly compared to the adjusted earnings. The company reported net earnings of $2.9 billion on a GAAP basis on $10.8 billion in sales, equal to $1.12 per share. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.22 per share, a healthy improvement from the $1.05 per share reported in Q1 of last year, as the gap between both earnings metrics has narrowed a bit thanks to a tax refund, with the remaining of the gap consisting out of acquisition related expenses (mostly amortization charges) as well as restructuring charges.

The company has hiked the full year adjusted earnings guidance to $4.67-$4.79 per share on the back of the solid report, with GAAP earnings seen at $4.02-$4.14 per share. Operating with $14.4 billion in cash and short term investments, the balance sheet remains very strong despite gross debt of $25.8 billion, for an $11.4 billion net debt load. The strong balance sheet goes now hand in hand with growth and continued buybacks as well as bolt-on deals. At $79 per share, the equity valuation comes in at $205 billion, for a $216 billion enterprise value with 2.6 billion shares outstanding. This values shares at 17 times adjusted earnings and 19 times GAAP earnings.

Another Bolt-On Deal

With a +$200 billion valuation, even a $1 or $2 billion deal is really just bolt-on move for a company the size of Merck. This observation comes as the business announced a bolt on acquisition in this size range. Merck has reached a deal to buy Peloton Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the development of novel small therapeutic candidates for treatment of cancer and non-oncology diseases. The lead candidate is PT2977, an oral HIF-2a inhibitor for late stage renal cell carcinoma, so called RCC.

PT2977 is currently evaluated in Phase II trials to treat RCC which is the most common kind of kidney cancer. The deal does not come cheap but is certainly manageable for Merck with a $1.05 billion upfront cash component and milestones reaching up to another $1.15 billion. With this deal, Merck continues to increase its focus on cancer treatment, of course driven by its success with Keytruda. Good news for private investors in Peloton, the buyout took place just days ahead of a planned $900 million public offering.

Still Holding

Having enjoyed a nice run of about $25 dollar higher last year, I decided to cut back a bit on my position when shares hit the $80 mark earlier this year. Despite the big really shares trade at a market multiple while growth is pretty decent at around 10% and the balance sheet remains strong. This comes while Merck continuous to invest money into R&D and dealmaking to driven the pipeline.

The main reason for the profit taking is the 40% run higher seen in the shares, given that this is such a blue chip name and such a move is quite aggressive. By now valuations are fair which makes that I am still holding onto the remainder of the position. Owning this blue chip at a market multiple, with organic growth reaching 10% and leverage being very reasonable, makes that shares are still a core holding of mine.

I will reiterate my conclusion from February: Unless shares continue to trade higher at a premium to the market at, let's say, 20 times earnings - which now comes in at levels in the low nineties - I continue to hold on to the reminder of the shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.