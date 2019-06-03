A Good Alternative To Buying Dividend Stocks

Given the choice, I would rather generate income on a stock that I don't own, than one that I do.

Why buy a dividend stock outright, when you can get paid to wait for a better price?

By Ryan G. Linski, CFA

As a dividend investor, you probably share some of my concerns about buying dividend stocks in the current market environment. With the backdrop of trade wars (now with China AND Mexico) and an inverted yield curve, there appears to be some asymmetric risk in the market over the short term (i.e., more potential downside than upside).

So what do you do with idle cash right now? Well, you could keep it in cash, which is never a bad idea with this kind of uncertainty in the market. However, if you are living off of your portfolio income, cash yields may not fit the bill.

Get Paid To Wait On A Better Price

A cash-secured put strategy is a true win-win situation in the current market environment. You take on much less risk than buying a dividend stock outright... AND you can often generate income in excess of the dividend yield (from the put premium) without ever owning the stock in most cases.

My aha moment with this strategy came about 7 years ago. You see at the time, the market was finally making new highs again after getting crushed in the credit crisis (and valuations seemed very stretched after the 100% rally from the crisis lows). It was hard to put new money to work in that environment (not too dissimilar from the feeling today)

To be sure, I had a list of stocks that I wanted to own, but certainly not at the current prices. Enter the cash-secured put. Adding cash-secured puts to my investment strategy allowed me to "get paid" to set downside limit orders on stocks that I wanted to own at lower prices (obviously, with a built in margin-of-safety).

Game changer. Remember, the two main things to focus on when considering a cash-secured put opportunity are Premium Yield and Margin of Safety.

Premium Yield (%) - The premium yield is the expected return on capital assuming that the option expires worthless (out-of-the-money).

Premium Yield % = option premium / (strike price - premium)

Margin of Safety (%) - Margin of safety is the percentage that the underlying stock could decline that would still allow you to break even on the option trade.

Margin of Safety % = (stock price - break-even price)/current stock price

Note that there is always a negative correlation between Premium Yield and Margin of Safety: The higher the Premium Yield for a given strike month, the lower the Margin of Safety.

A Couple Of Great Cash-Secured Put Candidates To Consider Now

Below are a few examples of high-quality dividend stocks that are currently on our watchlist to purchase, but why buy when you can get PAID to wait!

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

JPMorgan pays a respectable 3.0% dividend yield and has a good recent track record of raising its dividend. That said, the stock is currently trading 6.0% above our Buy Zone of $93.00-$100.00.

As such, the July 19 $100.00 strike cash-secured put is an attractive alternative to buying the stock at current levels.

This trade would give you a $98.28 break-even price (i.e., net purchase price if exercised), a margin of safety of 7.2% below the current price, and a premium yield of 1.8% in just 47 days! This equates to a 13.4% annualized yield (4.4x JPM's annual dividend yield) without having to purchase the stock.

Altria Group (MO)

Altria pays a juicy 6.5% dividend yield and has been a true dividend aristocrat (raising its dividend for over 40 consecutive years). Although, this stock is currently trading in our Buy Zone, the stock has not held up recently and appears to be heading lower to test some key support levels.

As such, the July 19 $45.00 strike cash-secured put is an attractive alternative to buying the stock at current levels.

This trade would give you a $44.27 break-even price (i.e., net purchase price if exercised), a margin of safety of 9.8% below the current price, and a premium yield of 1.6% in just 47 days! This equates to a 12.6% annualized yield (1.9x MO's annual dividend yield)...without having to purchase the stock.

Summary

In the current market environment, a cash-secured put strategy is a great high-yield cure for the cautious dividend stock investor. As you can see from the examples above, with this strategy, you can generate more income (vs. buying the stock and collecting the dividend) with a nice built-in margin of safety (i.e., more income with less risk).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JPM, MO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained within this article is for informational and educational purposes only and it is not intended as a recommendation of the securities highlighted or any particular investment strategy; nor should it be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. The strategies and securities mentioned in this article may not be suitable for all types of investors and the information contained in this report does not constitute advice. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Options involve risk and are not suitable for all investors. Prior to buying or selling an option, a person must receive a copy of Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options. Copies of this document may be obtained from your broker.