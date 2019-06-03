Why Gazprom Is Likely Headed Even Higher From Here

Ultimately, shares are likely to consolidate and proceed higher as higher earnings, more dividend increases, and multiple expansion seem likely.

The Russian economy appears to be gathering strength, and Gazprom's EPS could increase in coming years, surprising analysts that have abnormally low expectations for the energy giant.

Gazprom has been a top energy performer in my portfolio this year, and is up by about 48% YTD.

Gazprom: Shot Up by 33% and is Likely Headed Higher

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) recently surged by over 33%, following the company’s decision to substantially raise its dividend. The new dividend would yield roughly 10% relative to the 4-5% return investors were receiving before the recent stock spike.

Naturally, this is extremely beneficial for the company and implies shares are still dramatically undervalued. Moreover, even with the recent share price increase, Gazprom is still trading at a P/E ratio of just 3.12.

Analysts’ estimates may also be light, as the company is gathering both fundamental and technical momentum. Thus, multiple expansion coupled with higher than expected EPS are likely to materialize, and shares should still go a lot higher from here.

Gazprom has appreciated by 55% since I discussed the company in this article last September, is up by 30% since I promoted the company in this Marketplace piece just last month, and I believe Gazprom could be substantially higher one, three, and five years down the line.

What’s with the Low P/E Ratio?

Some may wonder why a dominant, market leading global energy conglomerate trades at around 3 times earnings. One reason is because it is a Russian stock, and Russian companies typically trade at a deep discount to their international counterparts.

For instance, if the average CAPE P/E ratio for an S&P 500 company is about 28 right now, it is around 7.86 for its Russian counterpart. For whatever reason, Russia is the only major economy trading with a CAPE in the single digits.

Nevertheless, the ratio has been advancing in recent years from a low of 5.67 in 2015. Russian stocks are still trading at a deep discount to other major markets, and this trend of multiple expansion for Gazprom and Russian companies in general should continue going forward.

I see no reason why American companies should be trading at a 4 to 1 premium to their Russian counterparts. If we talk more energy specific names, Exxon (XOM) trades at about a 5 to 1 premium to Gazprom on a trailing EPS basis.

Another element responsible for the abnormally low P/E ratio could be the fact that Gazprom is majority owned and controlled by the Russian government.

The company's ownership structure includes roughly 50% (majority stake) by Russian government entities, about 25% are owned by ADRs, and roughly 25% of shares are held by other legal private entities.

However, whereas some may see it as a weakness, I view Gazprom's government backing as a great benefit for the company, as it takes certain risks out of the equation and offers various strategic advantages.

Furthermore, this type of ownership structure is not uncommon in Russia, as Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY), Russia's largest bank, has a very similar ownership structure, but trades at a P/E ratio twice as high of around 6.26 trailing EPS.

The Massive Dividend Raise

The company recently announced plans for a massive dividend increase on top of already a very generous handout. Gazprom plans to set the dividend 60% higher than in 2018, amounting to $0.25 per share.

This is very likely a move to attract foreign investors back into Gazprom and into Russian companies in general. Moreover, we are likely to see this trend continue, of Russian companies raising their dividends to attract more foreign market participants. This phenomenon should lead to multiple expansions in the Russian stock market from an average of around 7.86 now to 10 or higher in future years.

Russia is Growing Again

Another factor that may propel Gazprom higher is that the company’s earnings could increase due to overall growth in Russia. Russia recently went through a recession and now appears to be establishing a very stable and highly functional economy.

Russian GDP Growth

Source: TradingEconomics.com

The Russian economy is likely to continue to perform well going forward as political tensions with the U.S. and the West quiet down. This should enable foreign capital to move into the Russian market and ultimately lift shares of companies like Gazprom much higher.

Valuation Still Extremely Cheap

Despite the recent 33% spike, Gazprom's valuation remains around 3 times earnings. Gazprom’s 3.12 P/E multiple and 3% dividend yield make the stock appear extremely attractive on their own.

Nevertheless, what makes Gazprom even cheaper and more attractive is the company’s announcement to increase its dividend by 60%. This should put Gazprom at a solid 4% yield at current price levels.

Another factor to consider is that Gazprom may continue to increase its dividend going forward as multiple and price expansion continues.

Estimates Likely Light

Analysts are projecting essentially no EPS growth in this year or the next. In fact, the average estimate is for a very slight decline in EPS from $1.78 last year to $1.74 this year and in 2020.

With the Russian economy improving and considering other factors, I believe Gazprom's EPS could come in better that expected, perhaps closer to $1.80 or $1.90 per share. I also believe there is very limited downside risk, especially considering the recently announced dividend adjustment.

Technical Image

The fact is that we've seen Gazprom trade much higher in the past. In fact, the stock appears to be breaking out of a multi-year trading range right now. While shares are substantially overbought on a technical basis right now, I do not expect a big correction to materialize from current levels.

The stock may give back some of its recent gains, 10% or so, before consolidating and ultimately moving higher again.

The Bottom line

Gazprom's management recently announced plans to raise the company's dividend by 60%. This is very bullish and implies that Gazprom could continue to raise its dividend going forward.

Furthermore, this likely means that the company is in a much better position than the market currently gives it credit for. I believe Gazprom can beat rock bottom estimates and is likely to experience a multiple expansion at the same time.

This combination should enable Gazprom to move substantially higher long term, as it continues to be one of the world's top energy companies trading at a ridiculously low valuation.

