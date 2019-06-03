Secular Grower Series: HubSpot

The company comes at a premium today, but its $7.3 billion valuation is likely to look relatively small in retrospect a few years from now.

HubSpot is highly praised by its employees and has someone at the helm recognized as one of the top founder-CEOs in America: Brian Hallighan.

The multi-year trend that started in 2014 has turned HubSpot into a true secular grower, as a first mover in what they call inbound marketing.

The company uses its cloud-based platform to fuel sales and marketing capabilities for small and mid-sized businesses.

Hubspot is the fifth secular grower in a series I introduced in March.

Investment Thesis

With more than 60,000 customers and 8 office locations around the world, HubSpot (HUBS) has been an unstoppable force over the last five years, growing its top line at a CAGR of 43% since 2014.

Rather than traditional outbound marketing, where companies have to fight for their potential customer's attention, HubSpot helps SMBs create valuable experiences that attract and engage prospects and customers through relevant and helpful content. They call it inbound marketing.

Thanks to a freemium model offering customer relations and marketing tools, they were able to lure in new clients primarily though word-of-mouth. Today, they are able to raise their price and target larger enterprises, showing how strong their business is becoming.

With all KPIs improving nicely every year since becoming public in 2014, HubSpot seems to be on an inexorable path resembling the one undertaken by Workday (WDAY), ServiceNow (NOW) or Saleforce (CRM) years ago.

As the company expands its total addressable market with new services, morphing from an app to a suite to a platform over time, the upside seems outstanding for this first mover in marketing technology that still has a market cap under $8 billion. The premise of HubSpot as a compelling investment is not based on its valuation and fundamentals today, but what they may be five or ten years from now.

HubSpot is already a multibagger in the App Economy Portfolio. But all recent developments, combined with its outstanding culture suggest that the company is following a true secular trend and remains a strong buy today just as much as it was back in 2014.

Let's review why.

Why secular tailwinds matter

This article covers the fifth company discussed in the Secular Growers Series.

This series started in March with articles about Huya (HUYA) and the rise of e-sports, Baozun (BZUN) and the rise of e-commerce in China, and finally Match Group (MTCH) and Momo (MOMO) and the rise of online dating across the world.

I will continue providing details on what I consider the best framework to identify, research and invest in the best secular trends the world has to offer.

Going back to the definition of secular straight from Investopedia:

Secular refers to market activities over the long term or a stock that isn't influenced by short-term factors.

A secular trend, stock or market is one that is likely to continue moving in the same direction for the foreseeable future.

Secular stocks include technology firms such as Netflix (NFLX) and e-commerce leaders such as Amazon (AMZN).

Secular growth involves usually a constant growth of revenue and earnings above 10% over several years. The implication is usually that the trend is likely to stay the course over years to come because of the fundamental societal disruption it embodies over the long term.

Here are a few examples of secular trends of the 21st century:

Digital payments overtaking cash.

E-commerce overtaking brick-and-mortar.

Streaming services overtaking cable.

Mobile ads overtaking desktop.

When possible, we want to capture a secular trend that also offers a potential exponential growth, the kind of growth associated with S curves.

You would typically see an exponential growth when technology is entering a sector and driving down costs, which then stimulates unit growth.

Source

Of course, finding a business that is embracing a secular trend isn't sufficient. For example, the rise of online food delivery is a secular trend, but that doesn't make any food delivery service a good investment (I'm looking at you, Blue Apron (APRN)).

Many secular trends are not worth exploiting to begin with, particularly the ones that don't have strong unit economics or a clear path to profitability.

Martech, another industry to cover your aaS

Martech is the blending of marketing and technology, the term for software and tech tools marketers leverage to plan, execute and measure marketing campaigns.

According to Scott Brinker, author of Chief Marketing Technologist Blog and VP of Platform Ecosystem at HubSpot:

There are three trends that are changing the nature of martech. They will catalyze the end of the “first golden age of martech” and lay the foundation for a second golden age that will be much larger, but likely look quite different.

Here are the three trends he's referring to:

Source: ChiefMartec.com

Ecosystems — instead of marketing cloud suites vs. best-of-breed point solutions, he expects open platforms augmented by large ecosystems of specialized third-party apps that are more deeply integrated. Experts — he expects software companies will offer more expert services. Engineers — he expects customized customer experience apps and business process logic with low-code solutions.

Martech would enter its second golden age in the coming five years with the ascent of platform ecosystems and blended models of software and services.

Source: ChiefMartec.com

HubSpot is a pioneer in inbound marketing, and the way they are evolving their successful formula to be prepared for the next wave of martech looks promising. As a first mover in the field, the company is already equipped to be a winner on the drivers of the next phase of the S curve.

Let's look closer.

From app to suite to platform ecosystem

The path described by Scott Brinker for the martech industry is the one being embraced by HubSpot.

The company has shared an info-graphic of its own journey since 2006.

Source: Seeking Alpha

At first, HubSpot was narrowly focused on marketing solutions (video, social media, content tools, email marketing or marketing automation).

In 2014, after offering premium marketing solutions for many years, the company embraced a freemium model for its CRM suite (meetings, lead flows, conversations, lead analytics, content management).

Alongside its freemium move, the company started offering sales tools (calling, email sequences, sales automation, meeting scheduling) to complement its marketing hub.

Finally, it started a service hub in 2017 (ticketing, helpdesk, knowledge base, customer feedback).

Adopting a freemium model has created a fantastic boost to HubSpot's customer acquisition strategy, enabling the company to reach more than 60,000 customers in Q1 FY19 (from 11,624 in Q2 FY14).

Average annual subscription revenue per customer reached $9,811 in Q1 FY19 (from $8,823 end of Q2 FY14) illustrating the successful monetization strategy of its suite of services.

But the ambition of the company doesn't stop here. The next phase of growth will be to transform its suite into a true platform ecosystem.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This move was announced late 2018. Becoming an ecosystem involves a focus on customer experience, with full integration of apps and other third party services on a platform built in partnership with Amazon Web Services.

This makes HubSpot potentially more similar to other multi-platform based ecosystems like Salesforce (CRM) or Slack (WORK).

Source: Martechtoday.com

An outstanding culture and visionary leadership

Management and culture are primordial pieces in a company's bullish case. And HubSpot simply excels on that end.

Not only is Brian Halligan - of the of the two co-founders of the company and current CEO - recognized as one of the top CEOs in America by Glassdoor, HubSpot is also celebrated among the top 20 "best places to work" in 2019 based on employees' choice according to the most recent Glassdoor rankings.

This is no small feat, as other companies ranked similarly by their own employees include absolute best-in-class companies in the US such as Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey & Company, LinkedIn, Facebook (FB) , Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Salesforce or Intuitive Surgical (ISRG).

Source

Brian Halligan is highly praised by his own employees. If you want to get a feel for his personality and how it likely impacts HubSpot's culture, you can watch this recent interview he gave on Y Combinator.

My favorite quote comes at the 20 minute mark:

You don't need a lot of money to built a great user experience [...] your success these days is much more about the width of your brain than the width of your wallet.

Financials

There is so much to love about HubSpot financials that I'm going to start with what I would be consider the main potential source of concern: revenue growth is decelerating.

This reality needs to be understood and put in context with some of the biggest cloud services winners of the past decade. Once you pit HubSpot quarterly revenue growth trend over the years alongside those of Salesforce, Workday (WDAY) or ServiceNow (NOW), it's easy to see how revenue growth deceleration is a natural trend as revenue becomes bigger. That deceleration appears to flatten out over time and ultimately depends on future execution (new features, new partnerships, customer growth, average subscription revenue per customer, and so on).

Here is the quarterly revenue growth evolution of these companies since 2014:

Data by YCharts

HubSpot has delivered a top line growth of 43% CAGR since becoming public in 2014. Putting this performance in context over years rather than quarters helps us see how impressive this achievement really is.

Source: Martechtoday.com

Future revenue growth will be fueled by international markets, representing 39% of the company's revenue in Q1 FY19 compared to 22% back when the company IPO'd.

Source: Martechtoday.com

But HubSpot is far from being simply a revenue growth story. The premium it deserves is fueled by an improvement of all KPIs over the years.

Source

Management's long term targets are an excellent way to identify the future improvements that can turn HubSpot into a much larger, much more profitable SaaS business over the years.

The trends don't lie. To be able to reach an operating margin in the 20%-25% range, HubSpot is already on the right path.

From 2016 to Q1 2019, you can see:

Improved Gross Margin above 80%, showing strength of the business.

above 80%, showing of the business. Maintained R&D % in order to retain its customer and reinforcing its ecosystem with new best-in-class features, maintaining relevance .

in order to retain its customer and reinforcing its ecosystem with new best-in-class features, maintaining . Dropping Sales & Marketing costs % over time showing efficiency .

over time showing . Dropping G&A % as the company matures, showing scalability .

as the company matures, showing . Finally, cash-flow from operations has turned positive since 2016 and didn't look back ever since. This shows the business's sustainability.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

For fast-growing SaaS companies with most of their business powered by recurring subscription revenue, very high gross margins and often reinvesting heavily in R&D, the long-term upside potential is astonishing.

That's why they often end up looking grossly overvalued if you are using traditional valuation metrics such PE or PEG ratios.

I've recently published an article about how to invest in the right SaaS using graphs. After reviewing the efficiency score (sales growth + operating margin) of a wide range of SaaS companies, my focus has been on comparing them on an EV to Sales basis.

Source: Data from most recent quarter available on YCharts. Graph by App Economy Insights. Bubble size based on market capitalization as of 5/31/2019.

Chart Note: some adjustments were made to the chart since my last post on 5/27/2019 - companies like Veeva Systems (VEEV), Yext (YEXT) and Zuora (ZUO) reported earnings, and MongoDB (MDB) operating margin provided by Ycharts was adjusted from (9%) to (28%) following feedback from a reader.

I was able to identify a correlation between efficiency score and valuation. Performance, after all, must come at a premium.

As a result, I was able to automatically generate a trend line, indicating the mid-range of SaaS valuations for any given efficiency score. As a result, HubSpot appears most similar to companies like New Relic (NEWR), Five9 (FIVN), Salesforce, Workday or ServiceNow on an efficiency basis. These five companies have EV to Sales multiples ranging from 9 to 17.

HubSpot is right in the middle, with an EV of 12 times trailing sales.

Data by YCharts

It's fascinating to realize that over the last five years, most of these companies have maintained an EV over 8 times sales, even during the broad market sell-off in late 2019.

Does it make HubSpot cheap? Certainly not. But it makes it somewhat appropriately priced if you believe in the SaaS model eventually generating some of the biggest winners of the 21st century in our digital economy.

Back in 2011, Fred Wilson was suggesting that a SaaS revenue multiple should roughly be 5x this year's revenue and 4x next year's revenue. Eight years later, the median SaaS revenue multiples are hovering around 10x this year's revenue, about twice as much - and HubSpot is no exception.

Of course, not all SaaS are equal and HubSpot could be considered a best-in-class business and naturally be valued at a premium. With a top line growing at 43% CAGR over the last five years (and 33% in the most recent quarter), any valuation based on revenue multiple today could really turn out to be relatively small a few years from now.

Again, the bull case around HubSpot is not based on its valuation today, but what it could be a few years from now.

Since its 2014 IPO, HubSpot shares rarely fell very far from their recent high, with the exception of early 2016 and late 2018, in sync with market sell-offs.

As of this writing, the shares are 10% from their all-time-high.

Data by YCharts

The risks to keep in mind

First, HubSpot's generous valuation could prove to be problematic if its top-line growth slows down more than anticipated by the market in the coming quarters. It could also face a much larger draw-down than the indexes should a broad market sell-off occur and you should expect volatility.

Second, the company is investing in its future aggressively. For example, HubSpot has issued $350 million in convertible debt in 2017 that are due on 2022. This could generate future dilution should the company's cash flow generation slow down.

Third, while HubSpot has an edge with its freemium platform and has been able to generate a fantastic word-of-mouth, other large CRM companies like Saleforce (as illustrated by its acquisition and integration of Pardot) as well as smaller low-price offerings could challenge HubSpot leadership over time.

Source

Conclusion

HubSpot is far from being a sure bet. But its trajectory is the one of a true secular grower that embarked almost five years ago on a journey that created tremendous value for its customers, employees and shareholders alike.

Even at its current stretched valuation, matching the historical revenue multiple of the best-of-breed SaaS, I believe buying shares today will be handsomely rewarded for those who have years to let the story play out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN BZUN FB GOOG HUYA MDB MOMO MTCH NFLX ZUO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.