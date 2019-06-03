Market Volatility Bulletin: Ten-Year Yield Nears 2%, While Volatility Simmers

Since 2016, there really hasn't been too much widespread concern about the corporate bond space. Volatility has tamped down as a result.

Stocks are flat as the week opens (albeit with some intraday whip), but ten-year yields fall yet again: near 2% now.

CNBC: 11:39AM EST

Stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) are having difficulty making heads or tails of how to proceed as the week opens, having swung meaningfully to both the high and the low end of "unch" as the day begins.

Spot VIX is down modestly in the first week of June.

I suppose this question depends on "yield" as ten-year US yield (IEF, TLT, AGG) or VX futures "roll yield" (VXX, UVXY), which is conceptually similar to (but not the same as) contango or backwardation in the term structure.

In keeping with PBiggers' point about the white paper, spot VIX is essentially a complicated formula that is being recalculated many times a day. Because all options pricing models do take yields into account, and because implied volatility is what is being computed, there is a mechanical link between yields (though never the 10-yr directly on a one-month vol index) and spot vol.

From a more intuitive notion, whatever results in changes to options implied volatilities on SPX, will change spot VIX. It could be a response to changes in yields, or for that matter a resurfacing (or subsiding) fear of the bogeyman: anything will do.

Here's the article that Ms. DiMartino writes about.

In 2015, as commodities prices (DBC) fell and the US Dollar (UUP) climbed higher, there were sporadic jolts to global equities (ACWI) on credit-related concerns. This drew to a climax in February 2016, and one could readily argue that a shared response between the ECB, the FED, and OPEC (in that order) caused investors' collective concern to evaporate in short order.

There is plenty to Ms. DiMartino's brief argument. Credit market vol is a major instigator (or enabler) of equity market vol. Good to keep in mind, especially after a prolonged period where this topic has not received much in the way of sustained widespread attention.

Talk about a good investment! Buying Greek debt in early 2015 was a vote that the Troika would manage to convincingly tighten Greek credit spreads to eye-popping lows.

During the July 2015, the "Oxi" vote among Greeks garnered much international attention, and the #thisisnotacoup movement picked up considerable steam and important adherents.

In the end, the volatility subsided, and those Greek debt instruments turned out to be one heck of a good investment.

...is that debt appropriately priced now? I think it likely depends a great deal on the maturities.

Europe (VGK) was down for a good bit during the pre-market session, but then AAPL and the financial sector (XLF) managed to turn the index around. There's plenty of intraday movement (as I'll mention again shortly), and so markets can feel choppier than the recent close-close reporting. All things considered, spot VIX at 18.5 isn't too out of line with recent movements in the SPX, in spite of the fact that the equity index has slid below its recent range low of approximately 2800.

The term structure is still pretty flat. Not much in the way of change since close of last week.

In light of the drubbing the S&P has taken over the last week, it's remarkable how low the HV10 is. As mentioned earlier, I think a good bit of that comes down to close-close vs. intraday fluctuations.

Other than M1-M2, there is little contango or backwardation to speak of for the remaining contract pairs (even the M1-M2 is small potatoes by historical standards); roll yield does presently favor long-vol positions.

MarketChameleon.com: SVXY Skew (green) plus 20-Day MA (red)

SVXY skew is trending in the "bearish" direction - meaning that skew is increasingly signaling a decline in the SVXY, presumably on heightened SPX volatility.

For those who participate in the ETPs, it's good to keep an eye on what the options market is communicating/offering in terms of information and opportunities. 20-Day MA is ticking higher, and SVXY skew is edging toward the high end of the year's range.

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, I thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

In the last MVB, Alan offered a counterpoint to a Tweet from Ben Hunt:

Alan makes a good case, and bolsters his reasoning with a NYT article that's worth your time. Thank you for adding your thoughts on the matter, Alan.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long time frame, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.