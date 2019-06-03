Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund: A Sell Due To Weak Real Estate Market Fundamentals

The slowing economic growth weakens the real estate market fundamentals in both the US and non-US markets.

The price of AWP remained relatively stable for the past several months in this volatile market.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) holds real estate equities offering global exposures. The Fund's primary investment objective is to seek capital appreciation with the secondary objective of high current income. Despite the pessimistic stock market sentiments around the globe, the price of AWP remained relatively stable for the last three months. What's the future outlook for the real estate sector in the US and around the world? How will that impact AWP's portfolio returns?

Data by YCharts

Business Analysis

As of October 31, 2018, the Fund's top six equity holdings are Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) (4.3%), Welltower, Inc. (NYSE:WELL) (3.3%), ADO Properties SA (OTC:ADPPF) (3.2%), Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) (3.1%), and Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) (3.1%).

The following chart summarizes the geographic exposure of AWP's portfolio as of October 31, 2018. Assets located in the United States take up the most percentage, 48.3%, followed by Japan (12.6%), Germany (8.1%), and China (5.7%).

Source: AWP annual report

As of AWP's operating performance, the table below shows AWP's total investment return based on market price. For the 12-month period ended October 31, 2018, AWP underperformed the return of its primary benchmark, the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index. After significant gains in 2017, AWP's returns declined sharply, mostly due to the selloff since the latter half of 2018.

Source: Author, data from AWP annual report

US Housing Market Outlook

The Fund's exposure to the US market was concentrated in homebuilders and data-center REITs. Since 2010, the US housing price has been rebounding and it now surpassed the pre-crisis peak level. For the past few years, the US economy keeps gaining momentum, which creates many new jobs. At the same time, supply shortages still exist, especially in gateway cities. The mismatch between supply and demand keeps housing prices high.

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC

In 2018, with the U.S. economy moving closer towards full capacity, the Federal Reserve took a tightening stance in the monetary policy. Higher interest rates kept potential homeowners from gaining their own properties.

However, in 2019, the global economy faces many new challenges. Further escalation of the US-China trade war unleashes severe damage for the US economy as well as the rest of the world. According to OECD's forecast, the world GDP growth will slow to 3.2% in 2019 from 3.5% in 2018. Facing the new challenges, the US Federal Reserve slowed its plan for interest rate hikes in 2019.

The slowing economic growth in the US weakens the property market fundamentals. Adding to that, investors' pessimistic sentiments in the stock market also contribute to producing negative real estate investment returns. In the near future, the US real estate equity market will not likely deliver positive returns that satisfy investors.

Non-US Market Outlook

There is considerable dispersion among country-level returns in real estate stocks. In 2018, the performance of real estate markets in developed countries was modestly positive while in emerging markets generally negative.

Going forward, there are several key risk factors in AWP's non-US markets, while opportunities for growth are dim. First of all, the ongoing trade dispute between China and the US poses significant headwinds to non-US markets including Europe and Asia. The increasing market volatility and the slowdown in business and investment activities is a global phenomenon and real estate markets outside the US will also be negatively impacted.

Secondly, among all the overseas markets, AWP has the heaviest exposure to Europe. Geopolitical risks brought by the Brexit not only dampens consumer confidence but also puts property sales in Britain at record lows. Besides that, the European Union faces other challenges including raging nationalism, high unemployment rates, and signs of strengthening inflation.

Thirdly, most of the retail REITs that AWP contains in its portfolio operate outside the United States. Nowadays, retail landlords around the world suffer ongoing weakness due to structural challenges from e-commerce businesses. This is another strong headwind putting pressure on AWP's performance in non-US markets.

Investor Takeaways

Global real estate equities markets are challenging in 2019. The long economic expansion after the 2008 recession is put to a stop due to the global trade war disputes and that cools down real estate markets around the world. Although the price of AWP has remained relatively stable in the volatile stock market, investors should be cautious about the risks of price decline in the near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.