Take-Two May Cool Off After Spring Rebound

TTWO may fall if revenue continues to cool and pipeline game releases remain further out.

The company will continue to look for big budget games to buoy revenues instead of in-app payments.

Shares are still about 20% off from all-time highs, and the stock may be running out of steam as its main titles have cooled off on earnings.

TTWO dropped nearly 40% from Dec. 2018 to March 2019, but has boosted itself back up above the $108 mark.

Last time we looked at Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO), share prices had dropped to about $94 following an earnings call that failed to beat expectations. That call was the first after the major release of Red Dead Redemption 2 - the company's best-selling video game to date.

We said that TTWO was a buy after that drop, and though prices went as low as $87, share price sits above $108 today. The rise was for many of the reasons that we explained in the last article. And the rise has been impressive. But we think that TTWO looks like it will run out of steam in coming months and may be due for a correction on the rise back to $108.

With an estimated market cap of $13 billion, Take-Two is the third largest publicly traded game firm in Europe and America after Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Brief History of TTWO Prices

At present, TTWO's stock price is above $108. The all-time high of the stock is $137.99, which is 33% above the current price. Additionally, the average 52-week stock price is $111.35.

Many market forces determine the price of stocks. By this, we mean the price of shares changes due to a change in demand and supply. For instance, if more people are willing to purchase stock, thus increasing demand for the same, then the stock price increases. Nonetheless, if more people are willing to sell stocks than to buy, this increases supply, thus prices reduce.

As such, traders should carefully observe these signals before they decide to buy or sell any stocks. But in the case of Take-Two shares, the company has made several strategic moves in the past year that may lead to a reduction in its stock prices.

Against this background, below are three reasons why TTWO may fall.

Prediction of Red Dead Redemption 2's Failure by Analyst

On February this year, BMO Capital Markets expressed fear about TTWO's stock due to concerns regarding the future profitability of its hit game the Red Dead Redemption 2. Gerrick Johnson, the firm's analyst, gave the game a low rating, stating that TTWO could face a difficult time cashing in on its titles.

He stated:

"The buzz around this once highly anticipated game has dissipated markedly. We are concerned that engagement in the game could collapse and its ability to monetize to desired levels could come under pressure."

He stated that a lower number of people were watching others play the game compared to the top titles on the live-streaming site Twitch in the previous week. Additionally, he noted that investors were becoming less upbeat about the video game industry due to the trend towards free-to-play games such as Fortnite.

Further, he added that:

"Video game stocks have been under pressure since last fall, as lackluster results have caught up with high valuations…We expect this pressure to continue, and Take-Two Interactive Software should not be immune."

TTWO Shares Struggled Below Key Level Before Earnings

Before TTWO reported its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on 13th May, its stock was trading down 1.5% at $100.63, and recent history shows that shares could be headed downwards.

Specifically, the stock closed lower in the session following the video game maker's last two turns in the earnings confessional, averaging a loss of 9.6%. Increasing this scope, shares averaged a next-day move of 8.6% over the past two years, regardless of direction, with options market pricing in a bigger 10.2% swing.

Looking at the charts, the stock has been trending lower since its October 1st record high of $139.91. While shares had recovered from their February 27th 18-month low of $84.41, they stalled out in the $99-101 range, near their year-to-date breakeven mark. Should they resume their longer-term downtrend, a shift in bullish sentiment could worsen the losses for the stock.

Missing Opportunities

In-Game Purchases

Unlike many gaming companies, TTWO decided not to rely heavily on in-game purchases. Although the firm has added some in-game extras, it does not depend as heavily on that revenue compared to many of its peers.

This, as stated by many critics, is a negative move because the gaming company has failed to capitalize on a money-making opportunity.

Snubbing PCs

TTWO has also ignored PC games and shifted its main focus on console offerings. PC gaming is trending, and leading firms like Electronic Arts and Activision have embarked on developing a wide range of PC games in addition to console offerings. Nonetheless, the company has decided not to release its PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2, and this may see the gaming company miss out on a great opportunity.

The main idea behind its strategy is trying to avoid doing everything for every kind of gamer, and instead focusing on making great console games. Nonetheless, the main risk in this strategy is that, if there are challenges in console gaming, the company will lose significantly because of putting all its eggs in one basket.

This strategy of focusing on one thing and excelling in those details works both ways. It helps the company put out best-in-class games which may propel it to greater heights. On the other hand, it limits exposure and puts a burden on single titles to sell to keep the stock trading high.

Conclusion

TTWO has bounced back from its Red Dead earnings fall, but the prop up may not last. We called it a "buy" after its early year fall, and we're seeing that come to fruition. After making that leap, it may stabilize and correct downward if not for positive news on Take-Two's strategy.

JOIN THE COIN AGORA Did you know the crypto market is up 90% since Jan 1st? Is the bear market over? Is Bitcoin going to shoot up like it did in 2017? We provide news, research, technical analysis and more at the Coin Agora on all things crypto! Sign up now and get instant access to our 2019 Pick Portfolio - where three of our picks are up more than 80% since January!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.