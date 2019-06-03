VeriSign For A Defensive Strategy

However, the monopolistic qualities and a business model with low uncertainty have made the stock price quite resilient to moments of stress in the market.

Unfortunately, a rapid appreciation in the value of the company has caused its stock to trade at a very high premium.

While VeriSign has seen little media coverage lately, the price of its shares has increased 30% this year, even in the absence of clear catalysts.

Within the technology sector, few companies have performed above the market and go as unnoticed as VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN). Although the company has had little coverage by media or analysts, the price of its shares has risen close to 300% in the last five years, an appreciation much higher than any benchmark. This milestone is more significant considering that even during the current period of uncertainty, the stock has maintained its value quite well, even in the absence of positive catalysts.

The company, which is not known for significant growth, expects that by the end of its current year revenues will range from $1.220 to $1.235 billion, which would represent growth of 0.5% to 1.6%. Although these figures are well below what was expected by a company in the Internet content and information industry, the price of its shares has increased more than 30% so far this year.

We believe that VeriSign is a company that many consider boring, with a lack of clear catalysts, and that operates in an unattractive market. However, we see that VeriSign's greatest strength comes from its reliable and straightforward business model. As a reflection of this, the company enjoys attractive fundamentals and maintains an active policy of capital return. In our opinion, these qualities make it a good option for investors looking for a defensive investment alternative.

Below we will extend these two ideas in more detail to determine the extent to which VeriSign is a good option in times of uncertainty and stress in the market, a scenario that we believe currently predominates.

Although VeriSign is a virtually unknown participant in the internet content industry, the company is a crucial player in its infrastructure by providing domain name registration services and root zone maintainer services. The two most valuable assets are their “.com” and “.net” registrations, which executives say represent 43% of all registered websites worldwide.

While new generic domains have been introduced over the years, the .com and .net remain the most widely recognized and adopted throughout the world, both for companies and users. VeriSign has exclusivity over registration services for these domains, which not only gives it a privileged position but has allowed it to maintain a significant market share over the years. As a result of this, the company has managed to capture much of the increase in the number of registered domain names. The rise of online advertising, e-commerce, and the number of internet users have allowed the company to maintain modest but constant growth.

VeriSign has managed to maintain this almost monopolistic feature thanks to an infrastructure of high-speed servers, redundant and diverse global network, security systems, and data integrity and validation. Clients and companies seem to be aware of the level of services included in the registers of high-level domains, which has given a perception of a high switching cost.

Added to this, the company is also subject to strict regulation by non-profit organizations such as the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), governments such as the United States, non-governmental organizations and international organizations, which hinders the entry of new participants. These factors, together, have allowed VeriSign to maintain the exclusivity in the registration and renewal of these top-level domains during the last years.

On the other hand, given that VeriSign is subject to the guidelines of current contracts with ICANN, the rates for new registrations and domain renewals are limited. The increase in prices has been conditioned in part by the terms signed every six or seven years with ICANN, which has given the revenues a certain passivity. However, the recent renewal of the .com and .net registration agreement signed in November 2018, allows the company to increase prices by 7% and 10% respectively year-on-year. This new scenario is a decisive factor that will give revenues sustainable growth during the long term.

In general, these monopolistic qualities and the privileged competitive position have allowed VeriSign to maintain higher profitability during the long term. We see that the expansion in the margins that the company has seen year after year is a sign of the strength and confidence of its business model.

Financial Performance And Valuations

In our view, this expansion of margins and a return above its cost of capital make VeriSign, an attractive company in the long term. In turn, this operational performance based on the almost monopolistic properties of its business model and the ability to maintain a competitive position thanks to the continuous renewal of registration rights for the .com and .net domains, is sustainable in the long term.

VeriSign's cost structure allows for single-digit growth in revenue to reflect in an improvement in the bottom line of the income statement. By the end of the first quarter of 2019, the company reported a decrease in operating expenses, both sequentially and annually, thanks to the elimination of costs associated with the sale of its security services. Similarly, the renewal rates for its .com and .net domains has remained in the range of 75% over the years, which has contributed to this cost structure. As a result, the operating margin for the first quarter reached 65%, compared to 62% in the same period of the previous year.

The trend of increasing margins is expected to continue in the medium term. It appears that operating margins will expand to a position in the range of 67.5% to 68.5%, as a result of the reduction of some operating costs associated with security services to customers.

This profitability has resulted in a relatively stable positive free cash flow. The executives state that for the first quarter the operating cash flow reached $187 million, with a free cash flow of $178 million.

We believe that management's ability to generate positive free cash flow has allowed it to return capital to shareholders through share repurchases. In this regard, the company repurchases one million shares for this period with a total value of $175 million, leaving approximately $891 million available for future repurchases. Comparatively, we see that the stock repurchase program tends to return more capital to investors. We believe that given the company's track record of profitability and operational performance, this program is sustainable in the long term, which is attractive over the long run.

On the other hand, some analysts believe that the company has a relatively high long-term debt. At the end of the first quarter of 2019, the company had senior notes with maturities to 2023, 2025, and 2027 with a value of $762.9 million, $525.6 million, and $550.4 million, respectively. Although this long-term debt, with a total value of $ 1.79 billion, is considered high according to industry standards, VeriSign maintains about $1.25 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.

The priority of executives is not focused on reducing debt levels, but on continuing to pursue a strategy of placing capital through business investment and share buybacks. This policy of capital allocation has brought substantial benefits to the company, allowing it to see an expansion of margins and a higher return on capital invested.

Unfortunately, VeriSign's valuations seem to be at historically high levels. The rapid price increase over the last couple of years has caused price multiples to skyrocket in the same way, to levels that some analysts find hard to justify given the limited growth revenue has maintained.

Despite this, we believe that VeriSign's greatest strength comes from its business model, its operational performance, and the low uncertainty surrounding the company, properties that make the price quite resilient to moments of panic in the market. We see that the resistant and the momentum that the stock price has had in the present is not only a sample of the value that the market sees in the company but also of the trust it generates in the investors.

