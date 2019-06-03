The Top 3 Dividend Stocks For June

Two of these high-yield dividend stocks are currently presenting area gaps, further enhancing our probability of locking in high yields and receiving excess returns.

The smart money buys as per the statistics suggest or via dollar-cost-averaging; those preferring the former should find good use in this list.

Seasonality allow us to buy dividend stocks at dips and low points, thus locking in higher-than-average yields.

In early March, I released my list of the top five dividends for young investor in 2019. To date, a portfolio of these five stocks would have produced an ROI of 6.27%. Part of this success was seasonality: successfully targeting buy-in points that produce excess returns.

As we enter June, I wish to give another such list. Specifically, I want to offer my analysis on high-yield dividend stocks that have historically strong June buy-in points. As young investor can handle a higher level of risk, we seek high yields on our dividend portfolio; we follow this idea into June, again only selecting stocks with high yields.

Here we go.

LTC Properties (LTC)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that re-invests your capital in senior housing and healthcare properties. Its properties currently number roughly 200, acquired through mortgage financing, sale-leasebacks, and structured finance solutions (e.g., mezzanine lending).

The current dividend yield is a "mere" 5.09%, which might be lower than what we usually target but is still quite high, on average:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

Moreover, this company's dividend is highly sustainable, accounting for 75% of the company's funds from operations (FFO). The company's earnings cover the dividend 1.3x over.

The main problem with this dividend stock is the lack of dividend hikes. As the chart above shows, LTC has failed to increase the dividend over the past three years. Still, the dividend is in no way threatened. Just do not expect hikes anytime soon. However, should we see a hike, this stock should easily rally.

Seasonally, LTC is a great choice for a June buy. June sees an average gain of 4% in the stock. The rest of the year tends to be roughly, flat.

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

Nevertheless, you can buy into the seasonality and hold until you see a dividend hike or until you expect the healthcare market to experience a setback (possibly with the 2020 elections changing the political foundation that controls healthcare policy). Even if you just want to test the waters, June is a good month; you can buy before June 19 and collect a dividend before the month ends:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

Main Street Capital (MAIN)

MAIN is a business development company (BDC) offering a yield of 6.05%. I noticed a dip-buying opportunity when the stock showed a down gap that is most likely an area gap. This gap, should it be an area gap, represents a buy-in price of 2% below the market value:

(Source: American Bulls)

I backtested this gap to find that it is almost certainly an area gap, typically filling within eight days of the gap. The average annual ROI of buying this gap and holding for eight days is 16%, making it both tradable and a producer of excess returns for dip-buyers of MAIN. Here is the cumulative return of buying at these points:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

Having an area gap just before June is an opportune moment for anyone interested in this stock. June is one of MAIN's most reliable months, with a high probability of ending in the green. In fact, June is MAIN's second-best month in terms of risk-reward:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

And should you wish to hold for the long term, MAIN offers a rare safe dividend play in the BDC sector in that it has grown its dividend for nearly a decade and sustained it for over a decade. It holds a portfolio of roughly 200 investments in businesses across virtually all industries and all US states, making it a proxy for a diversified portfolio in US business and thus reducing unsystematic risk.

While this stock is near its 52-week high, the area gap pullback and seasonality give us the chance to ride the momentum upward without a large risk of buying at the top.

Verizon (VZ)

Verizon is way down on a slew of bad news, including a possible new competitor in the telecom service industry, the possibility of Amazon (AMZN) entering the market, and a downgrade from UBS. For many stocks, bad news can be a dip-buying opportunity. For dividend stocks, it's a double-dipping opportunity, as you can not only snatch up the stock at a discount but also lock in a higher-than-average yield.

In Verizon's case, the double down gap brings the yield to roughly 4.5%. And these gaps are most likely area gaps:

(Source: American Bulls)

I predict these gaps will fill, both from my experience of working with gaps and from my backtest on these gaps. Here are the results of my backtest on this type of gap:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

While many of the gap buys have been unprofitable, with large drawdowns, buying the gap has led to excess returns on VZ. Overall, you can expect a 14% annual ROI on buying these gaps. And seasonally, buying at this point in the summer leads to excess gains:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

So, it appears that selling the news instead of buying the seasonal and gap trends here is the inferior strategy. In addition, VZ has a good valuation versus the general market. Its EBITDA/EV is 50% above the market average, and this metric tends to predict excess returns, statistically. The double down gap pattern we see in VZ is nothing new and nothing to fear, as VZ's distribution of returns shows:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

We see a negative skew with higher-than-average kurtosis. But, in general, we can expect more upward movements than downward ones. Buying now instead of waiting for the gaps to fill is statistically strong, strategy-wise, and allows you to lock in a relatively rare, high yield on this popular company.

If you want to use options to lower your risk as we near the ex-dividend date, consider the following strategy:

Buy 3x Jun21 $56 calls Sell 1x Jun21 $52.50 call Buy 1x Jun21 $55 put Sell 1x Jun21 $56 put

This option strategy comes with the obligation to purchase 100 shares of VZ at $56, should the put options be exercised, but the cost of the strategy (a net credit of $160) means that you will realize no true net loss. However, you should be aware of this, in case you are not willing to purchase VZ. In addition, the short call finances the long calls, allowing you to profit at no initial cost should VZ rise to fill those gaps in the next two weeks.

As long as VZ continues to rise, this position can be held, bringing with it increasing profit. The bullish position essentially gives you the same exposure of holding 200 shares of VZ, so long as VZ rises above $56 per share. Maximum loss occurs if VZ ends at $56 on June 21. This play also gives profit on the downside, to the tune of roughly $60, as the short call's gain can cover the loss experienced by the put spread portion of this strategy.

Once you see VZ rally, you can close the short options and essentially convert the play to a strap straddle. Better yet, if you are satisfied with VZ's movement, just exercise the calls and hold the long put. This will give you access to the dividend and downside protection.

Exposing Earnings is an earnings-trading newsletter (with live chat). We base our predictions on statistics, probability, and backtests. Trades are recommended with option strategies for the sake of creating high-reward, low-risk plays. We have 88% accuracy for our predictions in 2019. If you want: A definitive answer on which way a stock will go on earnings... The probability of the prediction paying off... The risk/reward of the play... A well-designed options strategy for the play... ...click here. Or... click here to see what Exposing Earnings members are saying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.