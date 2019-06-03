Altria - A Great Investment For The Next 50 Years

The company has another of other quality investments in BUD, Cronos, and Juul. This portfolio of investments is worth 30% of the company's market cap.

Altria is one of the highest returning stocks ever, despite the fact that the industry which the company operates in has been declining that entire time.

Altria (NYSE: MO) is an American corporation and one of the world's largest tobacco producers. The company has a market cap more than $90 billion, which helps to show off its strong size. The company is well known because of its commitment to shareholders. The company regularly pops up on lists of the highest returning stocks of all time, with returns averaging more than 17% since 1926.

Altria - Wikipedia

Altria is considered one of the most successful stocks ever, with returns averaging more than 20% annually since 1968. Even more interesting, the first warnings about smoking, by the Surgeon General, came out in 1967. On top of this, smoking in the United States peaked in 1954. As a result, the company's returns have stayed high in a difficult environment.

Altria Shareholder Rewards

Altria has a strong policy of heavily rewarding shareholders. For reference the company's current dividend yield is more than 6.5%, and the company has a 5-year dividend growth rate of 9.7%.

Altria Returns - Altria Investor Presentation

This shows that despite the company's performance difficulties over the past year, the company has continued to execute and reward shareholders. The company grew its EPS by 17.7% over the past year and managed to grow its dividend by 21.2%. The company has gone through difficult periods in the past, however, it has continued to remain dedicated to shareholders.

In 2018, these combined rewards to shareholders came out to $7.1 billion with $5.4 billion in dividends and $1.7 billion in shareholder rewards.

Altria Outstanding Shares - Macrotrends

This other chart shows Altria's outstanding shares over the past decade. This shows how the company has steadily bought back some shares. With current cost of debt, buying back shares, even with debt, saves the company on dividends as it no longer has to pay dividends on its shares. Especially, with the recent difficulties the company's stock price has faced, this is a great buying opportunity for the company and investors.

This shows the company's overall commitment to shareholder rewards.

Going forward, those who invest today, will receive a 6.5% annual dividend growing at the mid-single digits annually. They'll also see their share price increase as the company continues to both buyback shares and grow its EPS (even these past few years EPS has continued to grow).

Altria Recent EPS - Altria Investor Presentation

The company's ability to continue to reward shareholders, however, is based on it continuing to earn cash every year. The company experienced a 5.3% EPS drop from the 1Q 2018 to the 1Q 2019, which was fairly rare for the company. However, it's worth noting, even if the company's EPS remains constant at this new level the company's P/E ratio is a mere 13.63.

More so, the company has kept its 2019 guidance constant. The company has announced that it will deliver adjusted EPS in the range of $4.15 to $4.27, which represents a mid-single digit growth rate over the past year. This growth in EPS will enable the company to increase the dividend it pays to shareholders, rewarding them further.

Altria Core Business

Altria's core business continues to earn significant capital.

Marlboro Market Share - Altria Investor Presentation

The retail share of Marlboro has continued to remain incredibly strong at 43.2%. The company's other comprehensive income (OCI) from this share totaled an astounding $8.4 billion over the past year. This is a business that requires minimal capital investment, while having significant cash flow generation. This is all capital that the company can put towards reward shareholders.

On top of this, the company's smokeless products segment has a 54% retail share. This generates close to $1.5 billion in OCI annually, meaning these two segments generate close to $10 billion annually for shareholders. This is incredibly strong cash flow generation for a company with a market cap of $91 billion.

Altria Investments

Altria has gotten some recent judgement from investors due to the investments that it has underwent, however, it's worth noting that the company has a very strong investment portfolio. For reference, a significant component of the company's return from the 1960s to the early 2000s was the company's ownership of the Kraft group, which it has since spun off.

Altria has a number of other significant investments. The company owns 9.6% of the outstanding shares in Anheuser-Busch, by far the largest publicly traded beer company in the world. Not only is this stake worth $13.2 billion by itself (15% of the company's market cap), it provides the company with $540 million in annual cash flow. That's a respectable amount of unrestricted cash.

On top of that, the company has two major recent investments. Altria owns a 45% stake in Cronos, a major Canadian pot grower. This is composed of a 146.2 million share stake, which is currently valued at $2.06 billion. That is roughly 15-20% above the price Altria paid just over 6 months ago, and allows Altria to get access to the rapidly growing marijuana business.

U.S. Market Growth - Statista

The marijuana business is growing incredibly quickly. The global marijuana business is expected to be worth $66.3 billion by 2025, showing a growth rate of roughly 24%. At the same time, the U.S. marijuana business is valued at almost $12 billion and growing at 25% annually. This all represents a significant market opportunity, and once it is legalized, which it seems to be well on the path of, the big players can enter.

Altria, behind Anheuser-Busch and Phillip Morris, is the third largest publicly traded "sin" stock. In the United States alone, the company is by far the largest "sin" stock in the region. That means that once marijuana gets legalized, especially tied to a major player, Altria will be able to step in. Given that marijuana smoking seems to be becoming more "acceptable" than cigarette smoking, this could become a major avenue in potential growth for the company.

Now let's move onto the last of the company's major investments, its most controversial. Just over 6 months ago, the company invested $12.8 billion in Juul at a $38 billion valuation, one of the fastest growing e-cigarette manufacturers.

Juul Size Altria Investor Presentation

E-Vapor is a rapidly growing industry. Not only is it more expensive, which means more money, it's healthier than regular smoking. Over the past 30-day usage, 13.1 million people have used e-vapor. Juul rapidly become one of the most significant players in this industry, and Altria now has a major economic interest. Should Juul continue to grow and make money, that'll help Altria shareholders well.

Given the company's market cap of $92 billion, these investments are important. The company's portfolio of stakes is $28 billion, amounting to 30% of the company's market cap. As a result, it's important to pay attention to these investments, they could be a huge deal for shareholders.

Conclusion

Altria has historically been a great investment for the past 50 years. It was at the start of this time that declines in smoking rates started, however, the company has continued to generate strong returns for shareholders. Even with recent difficulties, the company offers investors an incredibly respectable dividend of more than 6.5% and has continued to grow its EPS.

Altria also has a number of other great investments. The company is a significant shareholder in BUD, which generates the company more than half a billion dollars in annual dividends. The company has also made some significant investments recently, which together, mean the company's investment portfolio is incredibly valuable. Overall, I expect Altria to continue generating strong shareholder rewards.

Invest Better - Free Trial! Regardless of your general investing goals, The Energy Forum can help you build and generate strong income from a portfolio of quality energy companies. Worldwide demand for energy is growing quickly, and you can be a part of this exciting trend. The Energy Forum provides: Deep-dive research reports about quality investment opportunities.

A managed model portfolio that generates a yield of >10%.

Macroeconomic overviews of the oil market as a whole.

Technical Buy & Sell Alerts to open up positions at opportunistic prices. If you're interested in learning more, click here. If you have any questions, send me a PM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.