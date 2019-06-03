Silver Miners: Don't Marry Your Silver Miners

In a week where the major averages slid yet again for the fourth week in a row, some decent bids finally showed up for the Silver Miners ETF (SIL) which was previously left for dead. The index was up over 3% last week during a week when the majority of S&P-500 (SPY) sectors were red, and quite a few silver stocks have finally shown signs of life after strong downtrends with seemingly no end in sight. The good news is that we may have seen yet another false breakdown in the sector and the potential for a rally is undoubtedly possible. The bad news is that it's going to take much more than a 3% weekly gain to fix the weekly and monthly charts. The Silver Miners ETF certainly has some room to run here, but until we see a weekly close above stiff resistance at $25.70, any sharp rallies are just opportunities for investors to lighten up exposure in laggard names.

I've often discussed how the mining sector is about the worst spot for buy and hold investors, and the reason for this is that they are cyclical and rarely hold onto their gains. While the mining group can have great moves that even 90's tech stocks have trouble rivaling, the majority of them are losers over the long run. For this reason, it makes little sense to accumulate names in the sector as some analysts suggest, since these names do not grow earnings per share on a long-term basis. If share price appreciation is highly correlated to growth in earnings per share, this is the wrong group to be shopping in. There are of course caveats and exceptions that defy this rule, but I've only seen about ten over the past decade. For investors lucky enough to be in Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), this is one such name that fits the bill.

Unfortunately for investors shopping for the next Kirkland Lake in the silver space, there is not a single stock with even remotely similar fundamentals. The suggestion that one should accumulate these names is an insane one and one that has zero merits. Investors that were unfortunate enough to accumulate names like Hecla Mining (HL), Couer Mines (CDE) and Gold Resource Corp (GORO) are likely learning now that this is the wrong approach, but sadly for some, it's too late. The average year-to-date return above the above three names is (-) 37% in just five months, and the average 1-year return is even worse at (-) 62%. The point of the matter is this is the one sector where it is most imperative to either own the leader or stay out altogether. I have only made this point because I have received numerous questions the past above the above few stocks, but none of them should have been bought in the first place other than for very short-term trades.

Moving on from the above point, the Silver Miners ETF finally put in a bullish weekly candle last week and has reversed back above its pivotal support level. The index itself is made up of over twenty gold and silver stocks with the top holdings shown below, but the issue is that this bounce is likely more due to an overdue technical bounce than it is the beginning of a significant up move. The reason for this is quite simple, the majority of the group has a negative year-to-date return, and the silver stocks as an industry group are ranked in the bottom 15% of all industry groups on a YTD change basis. When weak industry groups that are in bear markets with inferior fundamentals start to rally, one needs to be mindful that is typically an opportunity to take advantage of selling into strength vs. accumulating for a much larger move.

(Source: GlobalXFunds.com)

As we can see from the below chart of industry groups I follow below, the silver miners group is ranked 127th out of 146 groups, or in the bottom 15% of all groups on a year-to-date performance basis. This alone suggests that the group is not in demand by funds and instead, that most money managers are avoiding the group. For this move to begin to seem believable, I would want to see the silver miners group climb in ranks to the top 40% of all groups and that would require them to move up to a positive return of 12% for the year vs. their current (-) 1% year-to-date return.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The other issue with the silver miners group is that more than 70% of the constituents in the group remain below their 40-week moving averages and have made 52-week lows. Studies have shown that stocks on the 52-week low list tend to be inferior performers one year out, and stocks also tend to perform much worse below their 200-day moving averages. While this does not preclude these stocks from having violent rallies like what we saw in Q1, the wisest move tends to be selling into these rallies when they start to get ahead of themselves.

Let's take a look at some technical charts to see what areas are significant for the ETF to transition from bear market rally to potential bottom and beginning of a major uptrend.

As we can see from the below chart of the Silver Miners ETF, the 20-month moving average (magenta line) has been the bull and bear line in the sand for the index since the 2016 blow-off top. From a defensive standpoint, an investor or trader could have saved themselves a lot of frustration by just getting out and staying out in June of 2017 when this level was lost. I discussed this in my article last year "A Simple Way To Better Position One's Portfolio", which suggested the Silver Miners ETF while it traded at $30.00, and the strategy has thus far evaded another 25% drop. For the Silver Miners ETF to move back onto a neutral monthly posture from bearish currently, the minimum it would need to do is reclaim the $27.20 level on a monthly close where the 20-month moving average sits.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving over to a weekly chart, the first requirement for a new uptrend is to bust out of the current downtrend. As we can see from the downtrend line shown on the Silver Miners ETF, this would require a weekly close back above the $26.00 area and then show commitment to this breakout.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Finally, looking at the daily chart, the line in the sand I use for shorter-term trend changes is the 200-day moving average (yellow line). The simple rule is that if an index is below its 200-day moving average, it's not in demand and if an index reclaims its 200-day moving average that trend may be changing. A single day or two above or below the 200-day moving average is not material, but an inability for an index to find support below this moving average is. As we can see from the below daily chart, the Silver Miners ETF has spent roughly 200 of the past 250 trading days below its 200-day moving average, and for this reason, has been a sector worth avoiding.

As the green line below shows, key support for the index is at $22.70 and the bulls have reversed back up above this level last week and potentially set a short-term bear trap. The bad news is that the index has two big road-blocks ahead at both $25.50 and $27.70 before it can begin a new uptrend. This means that even if the Silver Miners ETF managed to rally 15% from here, it would still just be a rally within an intermediate bear market. For this reason, I believe that any rallies up towards the $25.00 - $25.50 area are opportunities for traders to reduce exposure if they are holding silver miners currently.

(Source: TC2000.com)

To summarize, the Silver Miners ETF has made a key reversal above a critical support level, and $22.70 is now new support on a weekly close. A weekly close below $22.70 would leave the door open for a potential re-test of the 2015 support level near $19.00. However, as long as the group can remain above $22.70, there is the potential for a rally here that could take the index back up near its 200-day moving average at $24.60. Traders would be wise to take advantage of rallies up near the $24.60 - $25.50 area to exit silver miners that remain below their 200-day moving averages. For the Silver Miners ETF to confirm an intermediate bottom, the index would need a monthly close above $27.20 to move all time frames back to bullish.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.