Genocea Biosciences: Updates To Thesis

Risk factors include additional dilution in the very near term, setbacks or delays in the clinic and competition in the neoantigen vaccine space.

Initial results at ASCO for GEN-009 were encouraging and design of the phase 1/2a study is logical. I'm looking forward to more data next year.

February's financing with participation from key institutional investors provided some much needed cash. Collaboration with Iovance Biotherapeutics was a step in the right direction.

Shares of Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) have gained around 40% since my May 2018 Reader Inquiry piece explored the company's pivot in focus from a late-stage immunotherapy candidate for the treatment of genital herpes to the lucrative yet crowded immuno-oncology arena. So far in 2019, shares are sporting a 360% gain after recovering from lows in January.

Recently, buying interest returned after the company's presentation of phase 1/2a data for neoantigen vaccine candidate GEN-009 was highlighted as a top 10 featured abstract at ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology) annual meeting. This reminded me it's likely a good time to revisit the name and determine what we can expect in the near to medium term.

Chart

Figure 1: GNCA daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct timeframes in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), very erratic price action including December's sickening decline certainly stands out. After May's one for eight reverse stock split, expect price action to become even more volatile as shares respond to each material new development. From there we can see Friday's and Monday's outsized move on high volume as the market reacted to ASCO data presentation.

Overview

In my previous Reader Inquiry piece, I started by describing how the company decided to shelve GEN-003 immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes in favor of pursuing neoantigen cancer vaccines, starting with IND filing for lead candidate GEN-009. This was accompanied by a workforce reduction of 40% and exploration of strategic alternatives for GEN-003.

Management optimism contrasted sharply to a decreasing stock price as they touted how their antigen selection platform ATLAS could identify neoantigens to which a patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cells respond and are superior to competition.

Financings complete with warrants and convertible preferred stock certainly punished shareholders, but on the flip side key institutional investors like New Enterprise Associates and Vivo Capital took advantage of the opportunity to establish sizeable positions (NEA elected a representative to the board of directors as well).

Figure 2: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

Criteria for the phase 1/2a study evaluating lead candidate GEN-009 as a monotherapy called for enrolling cancer patients with no evidence of disease, but at high risk of relapse. Specifically, the plan was to enroll at least six patients previously treated for melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, head or neck cancer, or urothelial carcinoma with initial top-line data due in the first half of 2019. Following evidence of immunogenicity the company's plan was to expand the trial by combining GEN-009 with checkpoint inhibitors in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors and as a monotherapy in patients who have failed checkpoint inhibitory therapy.

Later on in September I listened in on management's presentation at Rodman and Renshaw, where it was noted ATLAS had been validated in 800 patients and essentially provides (loved the metaphor) a steering wheel for the T cells to the right targets in order to increase response rates to checkpoint inhibitors without added toxicity.

Figure 3: ATLAS potential advantages over 1st generation tools (Source: corporate presentation)

Management believed the opportunity here was more derisked than people realize, as a past publication in Nature (from competitor) indicated for the first time that personalized vaccines can be created to benefit patients. CEO Chip Clark used an example, citing Neon Therapeutics´ (NTGN) data in Nature to emphatically state that around 40% to 80% of what they include in their vaccine is irrelevant or even worse inhibitory, whereas ATLAS helps choose the right antigens without guessing. This is especially important as we move from low mutational burden (cold tumors) to high mutational burden, as the number of antigens to select from goes from dozens to hundreds or even thousands.

To summarize, this speculative, small biotech concern was seeking to demonstrate the true value of ATLAS which if proven would likely lead to competitors lining up to utilize the technology.

Let's take a look at recent news.

Select Recent Developments

To start 2019 Genocea announced dosing of the first patients in its phase 1/2a clinical trial testing the safety, immunogenicity and clinical efficacy of its neoantigen cancer vaccine candidate GEN-009. The company also announced that enrollment of patients in the first part of the study had been completed. One thing I appreciated about trial design is that instead of simply rushing into combination studies, the company first chose to study monotherapy in Part A. From there part B is evaluating combination with checkpoint inhibitors in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors and Part C will evaluate in patients who've progressed despite checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

On Feb. 12 the company announced it entered into a private placement with existing and new investors for the purchase of up to $39.2 million of common stock and warrants in two closings. The first involved gross proceeds of $15 million, while the second was contingent on satisfactory top-line immunogenicity results from the phase 1/2a study of GEN-009. A couple days after Biotechnology Value Fund disclosed an 8.5% stake in the firm. New Enterprise Associates also disclosed it accumulated a significant amount of shares as well. Also in February the company announced appointment of its new CFO Diantha Duvall, who served prior as VP, controller and CAO at Bioverativ.

In mid-May the company announced multiple pieces of positive news, the first being first clinical results from its ongoing phase 1/2a trial for GEN-009 (employs ATLAS platform for patient-specific neoantigen selection). Chief Medical Officer Tom Davis, M.D., provided the following commentary (my emphasis in bold):

To date, we have analyzed full immune response data from three patients following their priming series of three vaccinations and have detected immune responses to 93% of the total administered neoantigens, a response rate that would be best-in-class if seen across the full vaccinated cohort. We are studying a diverse group of patients and, despite this variability, we are seeing consistently broad immune responses, including ex vivo CD8+ T cell responses, which have not previously been detected after monotherapy with a neoantigen vaccine. We expect to present more detailed immunogenicity and safety data from these and additional patients at the upcoming meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (OTC:ASCO).

The company also disclosed that it entered into a research collaboration with Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) to assess the potential of applying the ATLAS platform to next-generation TIL product development. Financial and other terms were not disclosed, but I would like to point out this appears the first step in our "picks and shovels" thesis coming to pass (that as ATLAS received additional validation in the clinic, more companies will want to license the technology).

At the end of May the company announced that the GEN-009 clinical results presentation at ASCO is a top 10 featured abstract in immuno-oncology. Highlights included best-in-class immune responses to ATLAS-selected neoantigens, including strong ex vivo CD8+ responses. Five evaluable patients responded to 91% of administered neoantigens.

Figure 4: Interim T-cell response rates across immunized patients (Source: ASCO poster)

Other Information

For the first quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $29 million as compared to net loss of $15.6 million. Research and development expenses fell slightly to $6.5 million, while G&A stayed about flat at $3 million. The company is guiding for operational runway into the first quarter of 2020, but given current burn rate and previously disclosed plans the second closing of prior financing should take place soon.

As for future catalysts of note, progression of the GEN-009 study along with clinical efficacy data in 2020 is the primary value driver at this point. Additional collaborations inked with other biotech companies (much like the Iovance deal) would provide much needed validation for the ATLAS platform as well.

Final Thoughts

Initial data presented at ASCO for GEN-009 suggests the bullish thesis continues to play out and I'll be interested in keeping tabs on the phase 1/2a study as it moves into parts B and C. Genocea Biosciences continues to be an intriguing "picks and shovels" idea, albeit one that's facing formidable competition and still has much to prove in later data readouts.

For readers who are interested in the story and have high risk tolerance, I can see the rationale for purchasing a pilot position when this one cools off. For those sitting on substantial profits, taking partial profits while retaining the rest of shares appears to be a sensible action to take. I suggest waiting for the financing to take place and additional signs that the thesis is strengthening (including further data readouts or more collaborators coming onboard) before adding to one's stake.

Risks include additional dilution in future financings, disappointing data or setbacks in the clinic and competition in the neoantigen vaccine space (such as Gritstone Oncology and Neon Therapeutics).

As for downside cushion and element of derisking, consider that the company has a low cash position and decent burn rate as it battles to reach key inflection points that could turn its prospects around. With such speculative biotech concerns upside is high, but if lead program doesn't pan out you're likely looking at losing the majority of your principal invested.

For our purposes in ROTY, I prefer to wait for the financing to take place and further progression in the clinic (or with collaborations) before revisiting.

I greatly appreciate you taking the time to read my work and hope you found it useful. Consider clicking "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates and look forward to your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Join our 500+ member community of experienced biotech investors, profitable traders, industry veterans and novices. Take your investing/trading to the next level through being part of a group known for its pursuit of profits, continuous improvement and generous sharing of due diligence & knowledge. My primary focus is on biotech stocks with high % upside potential within the next twelve months (Runners of the Year or ROTY). These picks typically have multiple green flags, elements of derisking or downside cushion, and other criteria I look for. Membership includes access to our market beating 10 stock model account, Active Live Chat, Idea Lab and much more!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.