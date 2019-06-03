Aurora Is Performing Well Relative To Their Peers

Aurora features the lowest PS and EV to revenue ratios out of Canopy Growth and Cronos, but does not have the backing of an established giant.

Intro:

Over the past few months, I have written multiple articles about Aurora Cannabis (ACB) explaining their growth potential but have never compared their growth prospect relative to their peers. I will use Cronos (CRON) and Canopy Growth (CGC) to compare each company’s current market expansion, production capabilities, cost per gram, and use two financial metrics to see how Aurora is priced in relation to these other two stocks. With this information, I will convey why Aurora is moderately priced and is well positioned in the marijuana industry.

Current Market Expansion:

Each of these companies has expanded operations out of Canada and are focused on the ‘first mover's’ advantage by entering foreign markets. Aurora is currently present in 24 countries with one of their highest growth opportunities arising in Germany, which is the largest market in the European Union. They are only able to sell medical marijuana in this division, but they were one out of three companies awarded “the maximum number of lots, permitting the company to cultivate and distribute in Germany”. They then plan on leveraging their presence to give more patients access to high-quality cannabis. They currently operate in 11 European countries with increasing cultivation and distribution centers allowing them the ability to address the growing marijuana demand in this region.

Canopy Growth also has a presence in Europe, but their strategic partnerships allow them to be in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, and Australia. Unlike Aurora, they have a partnership with Ebbu, a research center located in the United States. None of these companies are allowed to operate and sell cannabis in the United States, but having partnerships located within the country could prove to be beneficial as the United States slowly implements reforms to make marijuana federally legal. Canopy reported that Spektrum Cannabis, their German division, “sold 204 kilograms in Germany, all medical, at an average price of $13.28 per gram, up from 164 kilograms at an average price of $13.58 per gram in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, representing quarter over quarter increase of 22% on kilograms sold but down slightly on a price per gram basis due to mix”. The growing rate of sales in Germany bodes well for both Aurora and Canopy Growth with the decrease in selling price affecting both companies and is most likely attributable to the increased competition in this region.

Cronos is then the smallest out of these three companies in terms of market capitalization and they only operate in six countries; Canada, Israel, Australia, Columbia, and Germany. Both Aurora and Canopy Growth seem to be in a better position regarding penetration of the European markets, but Cronos is attempting to expand their operations with the $2.4 billion investment made from Altria (NYSE:MO). Canopy Growth also has the comfort of an over $4 billion investment from Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), which creates an apparent synergy between Canopy Growth and Constellation Brands to create marijuana-infused beverages.

In all, Canopy Growth and Aurora seem to be head and shoulders above Cronos in regards to gaining market exposure in new, large markets while Cronos has the potential to increase their presence with the backing of tobacco giant Altria.

Production Capabilities:

Aurora and Canopy Growth feature production capabilities that are far larger than Cronos which will reach sizes of over 5.1 and 5.6 million sq feet by 2020, respectively. Cronos’ production capabilities currently sit at 1,270,500 sq feet. Currently, production is outstripping demand in the marijuana industry so Cronos only having around 1.25 million sq feet is not detrimental in the short term.

In the long run, Aurora and Canopy Growth’s large facilities will allow them the opportunity to sell their product as global demand continues to Increase.

Cost Per Gram:

An integral metric when assessing the future profitability of a cannabis company is its ability to drive down their cost per gram. Currently, Aurora has been able to reduce their price to $1.42, down from $1.92 a quarter before. Their goal of under $1/ gram is well on its way and their strategic investments have allowed them to implement better production tactics and lower costs. In this most recent quarter, Aurora was able to produce 15,590 kg and sell 9,160 kg.

Canopy Growth was able to harvest 7,556 kilograms and does not publicize their cost per gram. In 2017, they had a cost per gram of $2.90 and it can be inferred that the cost is reduced due to economies of scale, but it is uncertain what the actual price is.

Cronos Group was able to sell 1,111 kg in the most recent quarter which is still significantly below their other two competitors. They were able to produce at an average cost of $2.69 per gram which is around double the price Aurora is able to produce for. Cronos still has potential to become more efficient and lower their costs, but for now they are the highest compared to their peers.

Financial Metrics:

For these companies, I chose to compare them using two financial metrics; price to sales and EV to revenues. Price to sales allows investors to determine at what premium the stock is trading at relative to their sales. For this, the lower the number, the cheaper the stock. As for EV to revenue, this measures how much revenue the company produces relative to the theoretical value the company could be purchased at (Enterprise Value).

Source: Ycharts, Author

It is clear to see that Cronos is by far the most expensive stock when looking at the PS ratio. They are a smaller company, and with the investment from Altria, investors must be willing to pay a significant premium in hopes of accelerated future growth. Aurora is then the cheapest having a multiple of 50.82 compared to Canopy Growth having a ratio of 80.54. Again, this can most likely be attributed to Canopy Growth’s deal with Constellation Brands and the potential synergies associated with these two companies pairing up.

In my eyes, Aurora seems to have comparable, if not better, growth prospects than Canopy Growth at a more reasonable price. As for Cronos, their lofty PS ratio indicates that they are priced to grow at an advanced rate, but they are far behind Aurora in terms of production and market penetration.

Next, the same trend continues with Cronos being the most expensive, Canopy Growth the next expensive, and Aurora is the cheapest relative to their peers.

Source: Ycharts, Author

Conclusion:

I believe that after looking at Cronos, Canopy Growth, and Aurora, the latter of the two seem to be in the best position to succeed in the growing marijuana industry. But of these two, I prefer Aurora over Canopy Growth because of Aurora's ability to drastically cut costs and their relative cheapness compared to peers. In all, I believe in the long-term prospect of the marijuana industry and like how Aurora is positioned to reduce costs, increase facility size, and garner the 'first mover's advantage', all at a price much cheaper than their industry competitors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ACB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.