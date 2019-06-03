IPO Update: Fiverr Readies Plan For U.S. IPO

Management has made no progress toward profitability, so I'll be watching this IPO from the sidelines.

Quick Take

Fiverr (FVRR) has filed to raise $100 million from the sale of its ordinary shares in an IPO, per an amended registration statement.

The company has developed an online marketplace that connects service providers with individuals or companies needing a variety of services.

FVRR has grown impressively in the recent past but the firm has made no progress toward profitability and I have concerns about its future growth trajectory.

Company And Technology

Tel Aviv, Israel-based Fiverr was founded in 2010 to connect freelance workers with people and organizations looking for them through an online marketplace.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, CEO and Director Micha Kaufman, who is also a contributor at WIRED and Forbes.

Fiverr’s platform was developed with the goal of making the purchase of services from individuals as simple as an e-commerce transaction, something the company refers to as Service-as-a-Products [SaaP] model.

Using machine learning and its database of over 830,000 workers, the company helps reduce the inefficiencies associated with the search for, contracting and collaborating with freelancers, such as the reliance on intermediaries.

On the Fiverr platform, buyers can browse over 200 categories of productized service listings, which Fiverr refers to as Gigs.

For the 12 months ended March 31, 2019, the company served about 2.1 million active users looking to hire freelance workers and about 255,000 active freelancers, or sellers, offering their services through the Fiverr platform.

Investors in Fiverr included Bessemer Venture Partners, Square Peg Capital, Qumra Capital, Accel, GC Capital, Lightbank, and Cubit Investments among others. Source: Crunchbase

Customer/User Acquisition

Using organic growth, performance marketing and brand-building campaigns that drive awareness, Fiverr works to acquire new buyers.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been relatively stable, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To March 31, 2019 64.7% 2018 65.9% 2017 64.8%

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was stable at 0.5x in the most recent year, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To March 31, 2019 0.5 2018 0.5

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Average Spend per Buyer has been increasing, although at a decelerating rate, per the table below:

Average Spend Per Active Buyer Period ASPB Variance To March 31, 2019 $150.00 3.4% 2018 $145.00 21.8% 2017 $119.00

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Market And Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Ask Wonder, the total number of freelancers available in 2017 was about 154 million people worldwide.

The main factors driving market growth are the need to escape corporate environment demands and the rise of digitization, such as smartphone apps that have made it easy for workers to find jobs, whether full-time or part-time.

North America accounted for 77 million freelancers in 2017, more than half of the workforce in the same year.

Major competitors that operate platforms for workforce recruitment:

Freelancer (OTC:FLNCF)

Freelance.com (ALFRE.PA)

The Adecco Group (OTC:AHEXF)

Randstad (OTCPK:RANJF)

LinkedIn (MSFT)

GitHub

PayPal (PYPL)

Upwork (UPWK)

Financial Performance

FVRR’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in top line revenue

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Decreased operating losses and negative operating margin

Significant net losses

Reduced cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 23,763,000 41.9% 2018 $ 75,503,000 44.9% 2017 $ 52,112,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 18,827,000 45.8% 2018 $ 59,882,000 54.5% 2017 $ 38,750,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To March 31, 2019 79.23% 2018 79.31% 2017 74.36% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To March 31, 2019 $ (8,521,000) -35.9% 2018 $ (36,469,000) -48.3% 2017 $ (19,253,000) -36.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To March 31, 2019 $ (8,945,000) 2018 $ (36,061,000) 2017 $ (19,030,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To March 31, 2019 $ (4,997,000) 2018 $ (51,676,000) 2017 $ (5,263,000)

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $34.6 million in cash and $73.7 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, was a negative ($58.1 million).

IPO Details

FVRR intends to sell 5.26 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $19.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $100 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $739 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 16.98%.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to obtain additional working capital and to create a public market for our ordinary shares. We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital, to fund growth and for other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, BofA Merrill Lynch, UBS Investment Bank, JMP Securities, Needham & Company, and Oppenheimer & Co.

Commentary

I previously wrote about Fiverr’s IPO prospects in my analysis, First Look | Fiverr Begins Process For U.S. IPO.

In that piece, I highlighted the firm’s strong growth metrics, stable user acquisition costs and stable spend per buyer.

However, the firm’s operating losses are stubbornly high and there is no apparent path to profitability.

The market opportunity for online marketplaces connecting service providers and buyers is large, growing, and promising. However, Fiverr faces competition from a variety of sources. If the firm can continue to focus its efforts on the lower end of the professional service marketplace, it may have future potential.

J.P. Morgan is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 24.0% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay a premium compared to Upwork, although Upwork has half of Fiverr’s revenue growth rate but also much lower negative earnings.

The key question for investors is when Fiverr will make the turn to profitability. While top line growth is significant, the firm is focused on the lower end of the service market and the Average Spend Per Buyer appears to have nearly stopped growing, perhaps even topped out.

If so, the IPO price is a risky premium for the firm’s past growth trajectory.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 12, 2019.

