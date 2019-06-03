Infineon Scoops Up Cypress

Follow the markets long enough and you'll encounter a few moments that make you think the market is both sentient and messing with you - to that end, Cypress (CY) was on my to-do list today and then I woke up to the news that Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) and Cypress had agreed to a $10B buyout. While Cypress shares had done well since my last (bullish) article on the company in early January, this deal is certainly a nice capper on that share price move.

All in all, I think this is a reasonable deal for both parties. While Infineon is paying a rich-looking premium based on current margins, 2019 is likely to be an anomaly that doesn't reflect the real strength of the business. Moreover, I think the financial and operation synergy potentials are significant, and I believe Cypress's MCU and connectivity technologies will be valuable additions to Infineon's portfolio. For Cypress, while the company's growth plan could well have improved the business to a point where it would get this sort of valuation down the line, this deal takes execution risk off the table and gives shareholders a very fair multiple for the business.

The Deal

Early Monday morning, Infineon and Cypress announced a buyout agreement that will see Infineon acquire Cypress for $23.85/share in cash, or a total enterprise value of around $10 billion. This represents a 46% premium to Cypress's share price before published rumors of Cypress receiving a bid (or bids), and it represents a 4.3x multiple to forward revenue.

Infineon believes it can generate around $200 million per year in cost synergies by 2022, and that actually looks low relative to past experience in semiconductor M&A. Infineon also pointed to over $1.65 billion in potential future revenue synergies, which is a harder target to quantify/reconcile, but does make some sense given Cypress's growing auto and IoT businesses and the opportunities to integrate Cypress's strong new 32-bit MCUs and connectivity products with IFX's power and sensor products.

Once the deal is done, Cypress should modestly boost Infineon's long-term revenue growth potential (I was previously modeling around 7% to 8% long-term annualized revenue growth for IFX), with that revenue synergy target being a relatively important potential driver. The deal will also boost Infineon's margins, as Cypress had meaningfully better operating margins even before taking the cost synergy benefits into account.

As far as getting the deal done, I think regulators will approve it, but I do think there is some modest risk of divestiture requirements. Infineon and Cypress are both top-10 players in MCUs and it is at least conceivable that regulators may require some MCU assets to be sold (particularly in auto) - a boon for whomever would be the buyer, as high-quality MCU assets are hard to get.

What Infineon Gets

I believe Infineon is acquiring one of the more interesting stories in semiconductors that I follow. I can't say that Cypress is any sort of "hidden gem", but I do think Cypress has undergone some significant positive changes that have meaningfully improved its long-term growth and margin potential. Turning away from lower-margin legacy businesses, Cypress has tied itself to two of the largest growth markets in semiconductors - autos and IoT. Cypress has built a strong, somewhat niche-y MCU business, with rapidly-growing market share in 32-bit driven by offerings/capabilities including low power, embedded security, and seamless connectivity interfaces.

In the auto market, Cypress is already a leading supplier for instrument clusters and a top-4 supplier (and gaining) in body electronics. While there's a gold rush underway in auto MCUs, so far Cypress seems to be holding its own, and the company does uncommonly well with Japanese automakers for a U.S.-based company, but currently has relatively low exposure to China (a good thing today, arguably, but not so positive long-term).

In IoT, I think Cypress has one of the best mixes of high-quality MCU and high-quality connectivity portfolios; by comparison, I think Silicon Labs (SLAB) has inferior MCU assets, while other players like STMicro (STM) lag more on the connectivity side. With a strong dual-core architecture (with one core dedicated to security) and the first purpose-built MCU for IoT (PSoC6) with integrated Bluetooth, I think Cypress is well-placed to hold significant share in this still-emerging market.

On the margin side, too, I see the groundwork in place for improvements. In the auto business, Cypress is logging new wins to replace lower-margin legacy products; Spansion MCUs, for instance, got Cypress a foot in the door with many important customers, but weren't well-designed with respect to margins. Both Traveo II (auto) and PSoC6 (IoT) should offer good margins relative to legacy products, and the company continues to scale up into higher-margin, higher-growth business, while scaling out of more commoditized, lower-margin businesses (like spinning its NAND Flash business into a JV w/ SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF)).

A Fair Deal All Around

Infineon is taking on some risk with this deal, as 2019 is not looking to be a great year for Cypress. While recent management commentary at sell-side conferences has suggested stabilizing end-markets (and growth in IoT), "stabilizing" is not exactly bullish. What's more, Cypress's inventory levels are elevated on a historical level, and sector-wide inventories and lead times are high enough to still be a source of concern for me.

For Cypress, I think shareholders should be relatively okay with this deal. It doesn't have the flashy 6x multiple that NXP (NXPI) just paid for Marvell's (MRVL) connectivity assets, but considering the blended value of the deal (MCU and memory assets won't get the same multiple as connectivity), I think it's still a fair deal on balance - certainly above what the company was likely to earn on its own in terms of growth and margin improvement over the next couple of years, though arguably not capturing 100% of the longer-term value if all of Cypress's plans worked out well.

A competing bid is at least conceivable, even though there's a break-up fee of more than $400 million in this agreement. Cypress's combo of high-quality MCUs and connectivity assets isn't easily replicated, and while there are some buyable connectivity assets out there, companies like STM may feel a little more pressure to do something to build that side of its IoT stack. Said differently, if STM thinks it must do something to improve its connectivity portfolio, it may make more sense to try to outbid Infineon for Cypress than to bid for Silicon Labs or one of the smaller connectivity assets still out there.

The Bottom Line

As I said, I think this is a fair deal. Infineon gets to keep at least some upside for its shareholders, particularly if the cost synergy assumptions prove conservative, and it is a deal with solid strategic thinking behind it. While Infineon's share price is not reacting well to this (down almost 10% as of this writing), I'm glad the company is stepping up now instead of waiting for a sector recovery and possibly having to pay considerably more. For Cypress, I think this is an honorable exit at a fair price and a good trade-off between future upside and the certainty of cash in hand today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.