Is Sugar Going To Surprise On The Upside?

After falling to the lowest price in a decade in September at 9.83 cents per pound, the price of world, free-market sugar recovered to a high at 14.24 cents in October, a rise of 44.9% in only one month. Sugar had declined from a high at 23.90 cents in October 2016 to reach its bottom in September 2018. The sweet commodity had not traded below 10 cents since 2008, the low before September came in 2015 at 10.13 cents.

Sugar is a highly volatile commodity that has traded from 2.29 to 66 cents since the 1970s. Aside from abundant supplies, the depressed level of the Brazilian real caused the most recent decline to the lowest level in ten years. Since local production costs in Brazil, which is the world-leading producer and exporter of sugarcane, are based in the local currency, the cost of producing a pound of sugar dropped with the real.

The election of Jair Bolsonaro as President of Brazil lifted the price of sugar as the new leader of South America's leading economy ran for office on a platform of cleaning up corruption in his nation. If successful, it is likely that the value of the Brazilian real will rise against other world currencies from close to its lows.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN product (SGG) and the Teucrium Sugar ETF (CANE) are the two products that replicate the price action in the sugar futures market. Recently, there are signs that both the real and the price of sugar could be heading for recoveries on the upside.

A new low led to a pair of bullish reversals

While the critical low in the sugar market came back in September at just under the 10 cents per pound level, the most recent bottom occurred on May 21 when the price hit 11.36 cents per pound, the lowest price since the week of October 1 when sugar was rallying sharply from its September bottom.

Source: CQG

The daily chart highlights that the price of sugar put in a bullish reversal on May 21 as it fell to a lower low than the previous session and closed above the prior day's high. While the price did not run away on the upside following the price action on May 21, on May 31, it put in another bullish reversal pattern on the daily chart. Both of the moves on May 21 and the 31 came on higher than average volume, which is a technical validation of the bullish price action. Both price momentum and relative strength indicators have been moving higher with the price of the sweet commodity over the recent trading sessions. Open interest, the total of open long and short positions in the sugar futures market, has been stable at around the 1.03 million contract level since May 21.

A bearish trend in the weekly chart

The price pattern on the longer-term weekly chart continues to display a bearish pattern in the sugar futures market.

Source: CQG

On the weekly chart, sugar has made lower highs and lower lows since it recovered to 14.24 cents per pound in October 2018. However, the recent price action caused the price momentum indicator to cross higher in oversold territory along with the relative strength index.

Sugar traded to a high at 12.20 cents per pound on the active month July futures contract on the first trading day in June.

A recovery in the Brazilian currency and the ethanol futures market

Two factors contributed to last week's strength in the price of sugar. First, and foremost, a recovery in the Brazilian real over recent sessions was highly supportive for the price of the sweet commodity. While sugar futures trade in dollar terms on the Intercontinental Exchange, Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of the soft commodity. Therefore, production costs when it comes to labor and other local expenses are highly sensitive to the level of the local currency. When the real falls, those costs decline, causing the overall production cost to decrease. When the value of the currency climbs, so do output expenses.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the currency relationship between the Brazilian real and US dollar illustrates, the rise in the real from $0.24225 on May 20 to a high at $0.25645 on June 3 put upward pressure on the price of sugar.

Brazil and the US are the world's leading producers of ethanol. In the US, the primary ingredient in the production of the biofuel is corn, but in Brazil it is sugarcane. The price of ethanol on the futures exchange exploded to the upside in May.

Source: CQG

As the chart of nearby June ethanol futures shows, the price moved from $1.276 per gallon wholesale on May 13 to a high at $1.525 last week, a rise of 19.5%. June futures were trading at $1.517, less than one cent below the high on June 3. The trajectory of the price action in the ethanol futures market was also a supportive factor for the price of sugar.

Levels to watch in the sugar market

On the downside, the first level of support for the sugar futures market stands at the May 21 low at 11.36 cents per pound. Below there, the September 2018 bottom at 9.83 cents is the critical level of support. On the upside, there is likely to be technical resistance at the April 22 high at 13.05 cents and the February 20 peak at 13.60 cents. The critical level and line in the sand on the upside is at the October peak at 14.24 cents per pound. If sugar can rise above that level, which could depend on the price action in the Brazilian real, the double top from the week of November 20 and 27 in 2017 will be a critical resistance level for the sweet commodity.

CANE and SGG for the long side in the sweet commodity

A rise in both ethanol and the Brazilian real presents a bullish scenario for the price of sugar futures. If the biofuel and currency continue to appreciate it could create a potent bullish cocktail for the soft commodity. In the ethanol market, a continuation of gains in the price of corn will have the most impact on the upside. The delay in the planting season in the US has caused the initial recovery in the price of corn. If the summer is hot and dry and the crop yield turns out below expectations, we could see an explosive move in both corn and ethanol futures markets over the coming months. When it comes to the Brazilian currency, any progress by the Bolsonaro administration to clean up corruption and improve South America's leading economy would likely cause the value of the real versus the US dollar to appreciate. Together a rising real and higher ethanol prices would be extremely bullish for the price of sugar.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN product and the Teucrium Sugar ETF are the two products that seek to replicate the price action in the sugar futures market. The fund summary for SGG states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the 'index components') and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.

SGG has net assets of $24.65 million and trades an average of only 2,090 shares each day. The expense ratio of the ETN is 0.45%. Buyers of SGG undertake the risk of the issuer as the product is an exchange-traded note in addition to the risk of the price of sugar.

The fund summary for the CANE ETF states:

The investment seeks to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares' NAV reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar that are traded on ICE Futures US. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal market conditions in Benchmark Component Futures Contracts or, in certain circumstances, in other Sugar Futures Contracts traded on ICE Futures or the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), or on foreign exchanges.

CANE's most recent holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

CANE has net assets of $11.48 million and trades an average of 33,114 shares each day. The expense ratio of the ETF is 1.00%. CANE holds a diversified portfolio of three actively traded sugar futures contracts which is the only risk for holders of the product as Teucrium is an administrator rather than an issuer of a note tied to the price of sugar.

The sweet commodity futures rose from 11.36 on May 21 to a high at 12.20 cents on May 31, a rise of 7.4%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, SGG rose from $39.69 to $42.21 per share or 6.3% as the ETN slightly underperformed the price action in the nearby sugar futures market.

Source: Barchart

CANE rose from $6.77 to $7.06 around the same time, an increase of 4.3%. The underperformance of CANE was because it holds three sugar futures contracts, and the most significant price appreciation was in the nearby contract. The diversification of holdings reduces the risk of rolling contracts from one month to the next. Additionally, if the price of sugar drops, it is likely that the largest percentage decline would be in the nearby contract making CANE outperform both sugar futures and the SGG product.

Both SGG and CANE provide exposure to the long side of the sugar market. Keep an eye on the Brazilian real, and the price of ethanol as those to markets could hold the keys to the path of least resistance for the price of the sweet commodity.

