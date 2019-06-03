Petrus Resources: Low Costs, High Debt

The upside potential is important but the debt is too high.

Despite a slight decrease of the net debt, the leverage is still significant.

Petrus Resources (OTCQX:PTRUF) released its Q1 results. Production dropped 19.7% year over year but management still plans to slightly increase the full-year production. Thanks to better gas prices, lower costs, and a higher portion of liquids, the company generated a strong total positive netback.

But, despite a decrease in the net debt, the leverage is still important. Also, a few days ago, the company announced a lower credit facility borrowing base.

And despite higher Canadian oil prices since the beginning of the year, the stock price dropped 30%. Considering the improving operating results, the important upside potential increased. But the debt situation is still a threat if oil and gas prices become depressed during a couple of quarters.

Image source: Petrus Resources

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q1 2019 Results

Due to the limited capital program to generate positive free cash flow, production dropped 19.7%. Management is still planning a slight production increase year over year, though.

As the company is focusing on the Cardium light oil inventory in its Ferrier area, the oil production increased by 11.4% year over year.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Gas production still represented an important part of the total production. Despite lower liquids prices compared to the previous year, revenue per barrel stayed stable thanks to higher realized gas prices.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Thus, despite the lower production volume, funds flow dropped only 4.4% at C$11.6 million thanks to stable total realized prices and lower costs.

Despite the higher portion of liquids production and the lower production volume, the company managed to reduce its per-unit operating costs.

Source: Author, based on company reports

I detailed my estimation of sustaining costs of C$10/boe in my previous article and the situation didn't change.

Compared to some other Canadian producers operating a similar production mix, Petrus Resources' costs are competitive.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Petrus generated a total netback above C$5/boe after hedging. It's also interesting to note that, the company would not have generated a negative total netback with depressed Q4 2018 oil and gas prices at Q1 2019 costs.

The debt issue

With the limited capital program of C$8.48 million during this quarter, net debt decreased 2% compared to the end of last year to reach C$136.38 million. Net debt is still high, though, as net debt to annualized funds flow ratio is 2.95x.

But the company respects its financial covenant ratios.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

The debt to EBITDA ratio at 3.2x is the closest to being breached. But the increase in oil production with lower costs and decreasing debt should maintain this ratio below 3.5x.

Also, for the rest of the year, the company hedged 46% and 47% of its gas and oil production, respectively.

Source: Presentation May 2019

Yet, as it was the case with several other Canadian oil and gas producers over the last few weeks, the credit facility has been reduced. The borrowing base decreased 10%, from C$110 million to C$100 million. Petrus is now close to reaching the maximum capacity of the credit facility as the company drew C$95 million.

Due to the shift of capital spending from Q2 to Q3, management expects its quarterly debt repayment to be C$4 to C$5 million in Q2. But the company is still in a situation where extra funding will be extremely limited.

The company also owns a C$35 million term loan due in October 2020. Thus, Petrus is exposed to low oil and gas prices over the next few quarters despite a strong hedging position. But, as we have seen above, considering the lower costs, oil and gas prices must drop below Q4 levels for the company to generate negative total netbacks while holding production flat.

Upside potential with risks

In my previous article, I discussed the interesting risk/reward situation. The situation is becoming even more interesting. Since the beginning of the year, Petrus' stock price dropped about 30% while the Canadian Crude Index level increased by 30%.

Data by YCharts

With the stock price at C$0.36, the market now values the company at a flowing barrel of C$17,096/boe/d.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Despite a higher total netback, the market values Petrus Resources at a discount compared to Paramount Resources (OTCPK:PRMRF). A part of the discount may be due to the higher exposure to NGL prices. In my latest article about Advantage Oil & Gas (OTC:AAVVF), I provided some details about the challenging pricing situation for some components of NGL.

Petrus doesn't provide any detail about its NGL production. But considering the NGL realized prices of C$36.02/bbl during Q1, the company is likely exposed to the lower butane and propane prices compared to the higher pentane prices.

In any case, the upside potential is still important if the company keeps on reducing its net debt while holding production flat. The stock price now represents a 79% discount to the PDP NAV.

Despite strong hedges and low costs, the downside potential with the threat of the debt is still important, though. I still prefer to stay on the sidelines because of the debt situation. But the stock price will become very interesting if the leverage diminishes.

Conclusion

Petrus Resources generated a strong positive total netback during Q1. Higher gas prices, higher liquids production, and lower costs contributed to the encouraging results.

Net debt decreased by C$2.8 million and management plans to further decrease the net debt over the next several quarters. But the leverage is still important and the credit facility has been reduced.

With Q1 oil and gas prices, the company will reduce its net debt while holding production flat. But, in case of a prolonged period of depressed oil and gas prices, the company will have a very limited capacity to increase its net debt. The strong hedging position provides some protection, though.

With this context, the upside potential is significant. Since the beginning of the year, the stock price dropped 30% while the Canadian Crude Index increased by 30%. But, because of the debt, there's also an important downside potential.

