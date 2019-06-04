Regulation And Politics In The ETF/ETN Arena

Over the past weeks, I spoke to several leaders in the ETF/ETN industry to get their take on the state of regulation and their opinions on whether those overseeing their industry were a help or a hindrance. In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, the Dodd-Frank legislation changes how markets operate as capital charges on financial institutions, living wills, stress tests and a new and dizzying set of rules that require constant translation by armies of compliance professionals changed the business model for many financial institutions and banks. The changed impacted financial markets dramatically as proprietary trading virtually disappeared from the mandate of regulated institutions.

Many of the dictates of Dodd-Frank went overboard, and the Trump administration has provided some degree of regulatory reforms. I wanted to reach out to some of the leaders of the ETF/ETN industry for their opinions about and advice to regulators. In a sign that regulators continue to instill fear in those they oversee, none of the people I interviewed permitted me to publish their names or companies. At the beginning of my favorite detective show from the 1970s, "Dragnet," an announcer would say, "the names have been changed to protect the innocent." In this case, the names have been omitted to protect the regulated. Considering they were, on balance, favorable about the state of regulation, I found it a bit surprising.

I have a particular affinity for commodity ETF and ETN products because they continue to add a new dimension to the raw material markets. The Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC) is one of the leading diversified products that hold a portfolio of commodities futures contracts. I did not speak with anyone from Invesco for this piece.

Commodity ETF/ETNs have increased the addressable market for raw material investment and trading

The first ETF product was the S&P SPDR (SPY), which started trading on January 23, 1993. These days, the successful ETF product has net assets of over $278 billion. The first ETF product in the commodities asset class was the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), which today has over $30 billion in net assets. GLD brought gold to traditional equity accounts. Before its introduction on November 18, 2004, investors and market participants were limited to the physical market for coins and bars, the COMEX futures market, or gold mining shares for exposure to the yellow metal. GLD expanded both the breadth and the depth of the gold market around the globe as it expanded gold's addressable market when it comes to both investment and trading.

Many other commodity-based ETF and ETN products followed GLD, including those that replicate the price action in a host of metals, energy, and agricultural products along with diversified baskets that reflect the overall asset class. The first products were unleveraged, but over the years that followed, double and even triple leveraged tools that turbocharge percentage gains and losses on a short-term basis have become available through typical equity accounts.

While ETF/ETN products have expanded the addressable markets for investment and trading, they have also increased liquidity in commodities futures, OTC, swap, and even in the physical markets. The difference between an ETF and ETN is that in the former, the buyer takes only the risk of the instrument, while the Exchange Traded Note contains the additional risk of the credit of the issuer of the instrument.

Leveling the playing field for smaller investors

An ETF is a simple product that seeks to replicate the price action in an underlying market to broaden exposure to a wider addressable market of investors and traders. Recently, the SEC has moved to simplify rules to allow smaller operators to bring ETF products to market to increase competition and level the playing field for smaller operators with less capital. The new rules are in the best interest of market participants as they will lower the costs of these products. While the regulation of the commodities markets has been under the purview of the CFTC in the past, ETF and ETN products fall under the SEC. It is likely that the two regulatory bodies work closely to develop an refine the framework for oversight of the markets, which now includes hybrid products. Those administering ETF products often use futures markets to replicate risk crossing the line from the SEC to CFTC and back again.

According to the SEC, rule 6c-11 would "exempt exchange-traded funds from certain provisions of (the Investment Company Act of 1940) and our rules." Additionally, it "would permit certain ETFs to begin operating without the expense and delay of obtaining an exemptive order from the Commission." The new rule allows for quicker entry for ETF products. Previously, ETF issuers had to acquire SEC permission, a process called exemptive relief, before selling funds. That process gave issuers with access to more capital a competitive advantage when it came to bringing products to market.

Three questions and some perspectives from the industry

I reached out to several ETF administrators for their comments on three questions to access a view of the current state of regulation from within the industry:

Do the regulators help or hurt your ETF business?

What would you like to see regulators do to support your business while still protecting investors?

Is the current regulatory environment succeeding in preventing abuses and supportive US markets?

I received answers from two prominent members of the ETF community. Rather than change their names to protect the innocent, I will leave their identities anonymous and refer to them as respondent number one and respondent number two.

Question One: Do the regulators help or hurt your ETF business?

Respondent one:

As a first point, it is important to note that regulation of Exchange Traded Products is an extremely small subset of the overall financial regulation apparatus, particularly when considering larger, more structural concerns. With respect to ETFs, the foremost regulatory issue is the protection of retail investors from potentially misleading actions on behalf of institutional actors. Very few people deliberately intend to defraud retail investors, but even seemingly benign practices such as non-standardized performance reporting can be used to manipulate retail clientele. One of the foremost advantages of the ETF is the radical transparency of the product to all market actors, and the regulation of communications by the SEC and FINRA is immensely helpful in supporting this reputation. Retail investors are much more able to embrace the benefits of indexing knowing they are not being targeted by misleading statements or even outright fraudulent promises. This transparency has allowed smaller, upstart ETF issuers to flourish whereas otherwise years, if not decades, would be required to develop a reputation for proper dealing.

Respondent two:

The Regulators have clearly helped the ETF business in that they have adapted a regulatory environment that was originally designed for stocks and bonds to fit, mainly through the process of Exemptive Relief, the ETF industry as it stands today. This is actually a pretty impressive accomplishment given the fact that ETFs did not exist when the 33 and 40 Act legislation was passed. The regulations may at times seem burdensome, but the safety net they provide, and the amount of incremental international capital they attract due to the comprehensive nature of regulations in the U.S., makes the extra work required to comply with regulations seem trivial compared to the benefits they provide to the financial marketplace.

Question Two: What would you like to see regulators do to support your business while still protecting investors?

Respondent one:

The SEC has finally gotten serious about creating a rule for ETF filing, whereas before the registration process required applying for an exception to the 1940 investment company act in a process known as exemptive relief. Many years ago, this was an arduous process requiring in excess of a million dollars and perhaps a year in time, giving rise to a whole cottage industry of actors to facilitate this process. The SEC had de facto streamlined this process to a simpler application process, but it is now getting around to formalizing this procedure.

Respondent two:

I believe they are already well on their way to supporting ETF issuers by the proposed new rules that would be specific to ETFs versus having to rely on the Exemptive Relief mechanism, which is quite complicated.

Question Three: Is the current regulatory environment succeeding in preventing abuses and supportive US markets?

Respondent one:

In the ETF environment, the regulatory environment has succeeded, and this has enabled the rapid ascent of ETF assets. Examining major cases of misconduct in the past five years, such as Wells Fargo abuses, you will not be able to find them in ETFs.

Respondent two:

I think the current regulatory environment in the U.S. is the finest, safest in the world, which is what makes the U.S. the world's premier financial safe haven. Our regulations are quite broad and quite tight, but unfortunately, no amount of regulatory oversite can eliminate all the bad apples out there.

Thank you to those who responded to my questions.

The 2020 election is likely to define the future

The 2020 Presidential election is on the horizon, and it is setting up to be even more contentious than the 2016 contest. The rise of the progressive movement that supports higher taxes and a more stringent regulatory environment has caused even moderates to move more towards the left when it comes to addressing wealth divisions within the United States. The shift to the left on the political spectrum by more mainstream candidates could be the only way they can attract the support needed to win the nomination of their political party.

The incumbent offers a continuation of the regulatory and tax reforms since taking office in early 2017. Wall Street and markets fall squarely in the crosshairs of the debate.

When it comes to ETFs, ETNs, and other market-related products and activities, the regulatory landscape is likely to tighten and the cost of trading and investing is more likely to increase if the incumbent administration does not succeed and is replaced by either a moderate or progressive leadership on inauguration day in 2021. The upcoming election appears to be a choice between the status quo and a return to the post-2008 Dodd-Frank type of regulatory environment.

A personal perspective

I agree with the comments presented by responders one and two. Their anonymity provided an opportunity for each to air grievances, and both seemed supportive and pleased with the current level of support and regulation offered by the current composition of the SEC.

When it comes to investors and traders who access the ETF and ETN markets each day, they must continue to do their homework, so they understand the products before using them. No amount of regulation supersedes the fact that buyers must beware. There are five significant factors I look at when evaluating products in the commodities ETF and ETN space:

Factor 1 - Liquidity

Does the product offer sufficient net assets and daily volume to allow for expedient execution of buy and sell orders with a tight bid-offer spread? Liquidity may not be as simple as it seems when it comes to commodity products. Even though a product may appear to have limited net assets and trading volumes, market-makers often stand ready to provide liquidity to buyers and sellers of ETF and ETN products particularly during hours when underlying futures markets are open for business. Therefore, I favor executing purchases and sales only during those hours when futures markets are actively trading.

Factor 2 - Expense Ratios

While a lower expense ratio is always a benefit, in commodities markets, the cost of trading often reflects the underlying liquidity of a market. Products that reflect price movements in highly liquid markets like crude oil, gold, and natural gas tend to be less expensive when it comes to expense ratio than less liquid markets where volume and open interest in the futures markets are at lower levels. Unleveraged products tend to be less expensive to trade than leverages ones.

Factor 3 - Leverage Comes at a Price

Leveraged products can turbocharge performance on a percentage basis, but the gearing comes at a very high cost, which is time decay. To create leverage, issuers of ETF and ETN products must use derivative tools that rapidly decline in value when a market price remains either stable or moves counter to the desired direction. Those using leveraged ETF and ETN products must have a far shorter time horizon than those selecting unleveraged products.

Factor 4 - Understand the Impact of Backwardation and Contango

A backwardated market is one where deferred prices trade at lower levels than nearby prices. Contango is a condition where deferred prices trade at progressively higher levels. A commodity ETF or ETN product typically use futures or other derivative instruments as tools to create their performance and correlation with the underlying asset. In the world of commodities, the shape of the forward curve can have a dramatic impact on the price of ETF and ETN products as administrators and issuers roll their hedges from one period to the next. The owner of an unleveraged ETF or ETN product on the long side of a market will experience a decline in value in a contango market or an increase in a backwardated market during roll periods in the futures or forward markets. Leveraged products can magnify the differentials. Anyone involved in any of the commodities-related products must understand the impact of the forward curve and backwardation and contango on the value of the instruments they employ.

Factor 5 - Understand the Risk of an ETN vs. an ETF Product and Check the Tax Ramifications of the Products

While ETF holders typical assume the price risk of the underlying market, the buyer of an ETN also assumes the additional credit risk of the issuer. The majority of leveraged products in the commodities space these days are ETNs. All participants in the ETF and ETN markets should check with their tax advisors when it comes to the treatment of each product. Some will provide K-1 forms, and others will not. It is critical to understand the tax ramifications of these instruments.

While some ETF/ETN products have more net assets and higher daily trading volumes these days, one of the most liquid instruments that reflects a diversified portfolio of commodities is the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. DBC has net assets of $1.75 billion and trades an average of over 800,000 shares each day. The product has an expense ratio of 0.85%. Then most recent top holdings of DBC include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBC has exposure to energy, metals, and agricultural commodities. Other liquid commodity products that have net assets of over $1 billion and compete with DBC include the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG). Smaller competitors with net assets above $380 million include the Elements linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index- Total Return (RJI), the iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (DJP), and there are others. For any of these products, investors and traders need to review and understand the composition of the portfolio holdings.

It is becoming easier for companies to bring ETF products to markets under the current regulatory regime. However, that could change in early 2021 depending on the upcoming election and the political landscape for the four years that follow the 2020 election in the US.

